Cheney Reveals Fox News Hosts Desperately Texted Meadows to Get Trump to Call Off Violent 1/6 Attack
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the ranking member of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, revealed Monday evening that at least three top Fox News personalities and the President’s own son, Donald Trump Jr., desperately texted Mark Meadows begging him to get President Trump to call off the violent attack on the Capitol and on America’s democracy January 6.
The revelation came during the Committee’s meeting during which it is voting to refer Meadows to the Dept. of Justice to be prosecuted for criminal contempt of court.
Trump ignored their pleas.
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman in real time tweeted out Cheney’s statements:
“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. Meadows said he was “pushing” it “hard.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 14, 2021
Politico’s Kyle Cheney also tweeted out some of the Wyoming Republican’s remarks:
Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows “again and again, urging ation by the presdient,” Cheney says.
“We need an oval office address,” Trump Jr. texted.
But he never gave one.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2021
More Trump Jr. texts to Meadows : “He’s got to condemn this [shit] Asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”
“He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand.”
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 14, 2021
Rep. Adam Schiff Monday night described the voluminous quantity of texts Meadows received as “dozens and dozens.”
EARLIER –
‘This Is Called a Coup’: Legal Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Meadows News
Video:
Cheney reads a J6 text from Laura Ingraham to Mark Meadows that read, “he [Trump] is destroying his legacy” & another from Brian Kilmeade that said Trump was “destroying everything you’ve accomplished” by not speaking out against the insurrection. Even Don Jr pleaded for action pic.twitter.com/VixsGgFkfC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2021
UPDATE: After about 45 minutes the Committee voted unanimously to refer Meadows to DOJ for criminal contempt of Congress.
Watch Live: Jan. 6 Committee Votes on Holding Mark Meadows in Criminal Contempt
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will meet at 7 PM ET to discuss and vote on holding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress.
The Committee on late Sunday night released a damning 51-page bombshell report on its case to refer Meadows to the Dept. of Justice for prosecution. It included the now infamous details that Meadows in a Jan. 5 email stated the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro Trump people.”
You can watch live below, or on C-SPAN cable TV, their streaming app, or online at C-SPAN.com.
News channels like MSNBC and CNN likely will also show at least a portion of the meeting.
1/6 Committee Subpoenas Former Aides to Donald Trump – Including One Who’s Running for Congress
The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has released yet another round of subpoenas, this time six, among them former aides to then-President Donald Trump, one of whom is now running for Congress,
“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement on the committee’s website.
“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former President regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Select Committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”
Among those subpoenaed are Brian Jack, who served as the Director of Political Affairs for President Donald Trump, and has been with Trump since his 2016 campaign. In March Axios reported McCarthy had hired Jack, revealing the decision “underscores McCarthy’s strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.”
Also on the Committee’s Friday list is Max Miller (photo), a former Trump political appointee who had numerous jobs in the administration and in the 2020 campaign.
Miller is currently running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat for Ohio and has been endorsed by Trump.
A 2018 Washington Post article reported Miller “has been charged by police in his home state of Ohio with multiple offenses. In 2007, he was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after punching another male in the back of the head and running away from police, police records show. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the case was later dismissed as part of a program for first offenders, court records show.”
“In 2009,” The Post added, “he was charged with underage drinking, a case that also was later dismissed under a first offenders’ program. The following year, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge related to another altercation in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. That episode was related to a fight involving Miller shortly after leaving a hookah bar about 2 a.m. one morning. During the fight, Miller punched through a glass door, cut his wrist and left a trail of blood as he wandered off, a police report said.”
The Poat quotes Miller as saying, “Who I was in the past is not who I am now.”
In July of 2021 Politico reported: “Sources say Max Miller has a history of aggressive behavior that includes slapping his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.”
In October Cleveland.com reported Miller had “sued former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday over her accusations that Miller abused her while the two dated.”
On Thursday Miller announced he had been subpoenaed. He promised that if elected he would “disband” the Select Committee.
Sadly, it’s the only card the Democrats can play, because their policies are destroying our nation. I will accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected.
2/2
— Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) December 9, 2021
The full list:
Six more House select committee subpoenas.
Max Miller
Brian Jack
Bryan Lewis
Ed Martin
Kimberly Fletcher
Robert “Bobby” Peede, Jr. pic.twitter.com/8gqEDsh1Sn
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 10, 2021
SCOTUS Denies Biden Challenge to Texas Vigilante Abortion Ban But Allows Health Care Providers’ Lawsuit to Move Forward
In a set of two critical rulings the U.S. Supreme Court has denied the Biden administration’s challenge to the Texas vigilante-enforced abortion ban, but allowed challenges to the law by health care providers to move forward.
As the Associated Press notes, the Supreme Court did not block the Texas abortion ban, now in its 101st day. The law remains in effect.
MSNBC’s Pete Williams notes that today’s rulings “tie the hands” of abortion providers suing to overturn the law by narrowing the scope of who they can sue.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
Image by Do512 via Flickr and a CC license
