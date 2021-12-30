News
Tesla is Recalling Nearly 475,000 Vehicles for Safety Issues
Tesla has now recalled about 475,000 cars in the U.S. due to defects that may increase the safety risk of its passengers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed in its findings Thursday.
The Model 3 sedans made between 2017 and 2020 appear to have wiring in the rearview camera that may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk. There are an estimated 356,309 Model 3 sedans being recalled.
Model S cars from the 2014 and 2021 model years are also being pulled with reference to the front trunk latch misalignment, causing the hood to unexpectedly open and “increase the risk of a crash.”
According to the NHTSA, Tesla received 2,305 warranty claims regarding the defects, adding that it is not aware of any related “crashes, injuries, or deaths.”
A formal investigation was opened in August to review Tesla’s Autopilot function after crashes involving emergency vehicles were found. One crash was fatal.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Epstein Pal Alan Dershowitz Defended Maxwell On-Air After Verdict: BBC Apologizes
BBC News invited Alan Dershowitz to comment on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell Wednesday after she was found guilty of five sex trafficking counts related to her former serial sex offender boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. The network is now issuing an apology for the lack of transparency and noticeable conflict of interest.
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre directly named Dershowitz as one of the men (Giuffre also named Prince Andrew in the case) Epstein and Maxwell allegedly forced her to have sex with repeatedly when she was underage. Dershowitz has denied the allegations, Rolling Stone reported.
“I think the most important thing, particularly for British viewers, is that the government was very careful who it used as witnesses,” Dershowitz said. “It did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, accused me, accused many other people because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.”
Dershowitz was Introduced only as a “constitutional lawyer” when he appeared in the segment to defend Maxwell and used the opportunity to defend his defamation countersuit. He also called into question Giuffre’s credibility. Now, the network is apologizing for booking Dershowitz.
“Last night’s interview with Alan Dershowitz after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards, as Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” the news release read. “We will look into how this happened.”
Statement on interview with Alan Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/MlXkqdJI8u
— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) December 30, 2021
News
Ted Cruz’s Daughter on TikTok: ‘I Really Disagree with Most of His Views’
Sen. Ted Cruz’s teenage daughter admits there’s some good things about having a famous dad, but she doesn’t always like living in his shadow.
The Texas Republican’s daughter Caroline agreed in a video posted on her TikTok account that she enjoys the travel perks that come from her dad’s job, and she likes getting candy and other gifts in the mail from the senator’s supporters, but she admits some downsides to his political notoriety, reported the Dallas Observer.
“Some of the bad things are, I literally have to have security following me everywhere,” she said. “Like, if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood, like to my friend’s house or something, I have to have, like, two security guards behind me the entire time.”
“Also, a lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she added, “but I really disagree with most of his views.”
The teen also revealed that her parents had edited her shirt in a family photo used for a Christmas card sent to supporters.
“On the Christmas card, they literally made my shirt longer,” she said, showing a selfie photo of her wearing a crop top. “This is how it’s supposed to look.”
I just stumbled upon Ted Cruz’ daughter’s TikTok and this story about them editing her crop top to be longer is so… on brand. pic.twitter.com/Zx0j0ztwde
— Krissie ? (@krissiapal) December 26, 2021
News
16-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Her Father – Mistaken for Intruder
A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot in her own home on Wednesday morning after her father believed her to be a home intruder. The incident occurred in Columbus, Ohio on the 5400 block of Piper Ridge Drive, located in the Lehman Meadows subdivision off Gender Road on the city’s Southeast Side.
Police reportedly received a frantic call around 4:30am. The 911 call, obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, was made by the mother of 16-year-old Janae Hairston, who said the teen had been shot in the garage by her father, who believed she was an intruder after the alarm system sounded.
“Hairston’s father can be heard on the call, which lasts more than eight minutes, distraught and asking what his daughter was doing. Both parents are heard begging for the girl to wake up and asking when police will arrive. Officers arrived on the scene about five minutes after the call was placed,” The Dispatch reported.
Hairston was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she died about an hour later. Her death was reportedly the seventh homicide to be reported in Columbus within a week and the third in three days.
Trending
- News2 days ago
QAnon Child Killer Feels ‘Despondent and Hopeless’ in Prison: Report
- News2 days ago
Anti-Semitic Man Attacked Neighbor While Yelling Homophobic Slurs: Report
- News1 day ago
Betty White’s Words of Wisdom at 100: ‘Avoid Anything Green’
- News3 days ago
Nearly 100 NFL Players Test Positive for Covid-19 on the Same Day
- News2 days ago
Father of 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim: ‘My Daughter is Dead at the Hands of the State’
- News1 day ago
The View Almost Replaced Meghan McCain — Until Finding Out She Could Endanger Co-Hosts
- News2 days ago
Control of the Senate in 2022 Hinges on These 10 Races
- News22 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on Five of Six Counts of Sex Trafficking