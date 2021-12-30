Tesla is Recalling Nearly 475,000 Vehicles for Safety Issues

Tesla has now recalled about 475,000 cars in the U.S. due to defects that may increase the safety risk of its passengers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed in its findings Thursday.

The Model 3 sedans made between 2017 and 2020 appear to have wiring in the rearview camera that may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk. There are an estimated 356,309 Model 3 sedans being recalled.

Model S cars from the 2014 and 2021 model years are also being pulled with reference to the front trunk latch misalignment, causing the hood to unexpectedly open and “increase the risk of a crash.”

According to the NHTSA, Tesla received 2,305 warranty claims regarding the defects, adding that it is not aware of any related “crashes, injuries, or deaths.”

A formal investigation was opened in August to review Tesla’s Autopilot function after crashes involving emergency vehicles were found. One crash was fatal.