Teachers Are Going on SNAP to Afford to Live: The Profession is Dying
The National Center for Education Statistics has released a new study that found enrollment in teacher prep programs declining “by more than a third over the last decade. Driving this downward trend are concerns about the cost of college and fears of ballooning student debt without the promise of decent pay at the end of it.”
The study revealed that “the state of the teaching profession is an urgent topic for policymakers and the public, especially against the backdrop of increased teacher strikes and walkouts across the country in the past two years. Teacher salaries are far too low, which has led many teachers to work second jobs or qualify for public assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”
Other findings included that “for the first time in years, a majority of parents said that they do not want their children to become teachers. Due to low salaries, difficult working conditions, and a lack of career pathway opportunities, the teaching profession as a whole cannot compare with other high-status professions such as medicine and law.”
“It’s hard to say it will be very appealing for young [students] to go into a profession that just at the beginning underpays you by about 20 percent relative to other professions,” Emma García, an education economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told EdSurge. “That is a pretty significant cut in your paycheck, and that is a penalty that has been growing for the last couple of decades.”
“I left my teaching job to go back to IT and literally doubled my salary overnight. For the next 2 years, people tried to get me to come back to teach computer science and could never offer more than 60% of what I was making. At some point, altruism isn’t enough,” tweeted @FenianSanta. “A couple of years ago I did the math and figured out that I was making less per hour teaching college than my teenage son was making bagging groceries,” wrote @olivia_meikle.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker Test Positive for Covid
As new COVID-19 variant Omicron spreads like wildfire across the world, two top Democrats – Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) – have announced they’ve contracted the virus.
“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren tweeted. She said she is feeling only mild symptoms and is “grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
Warren added, “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives.”
Booker tweeted that he had mild symptoms Saturday and tested positive as well.
“I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” he said.
Congressional Democrat, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) tweeted that he has tested positive upon return from an official visit to Ukraine. His was also a breakthrough case.
“I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” Crow said.
Trump Visits Dallas Megachurch Sunday for Christmas Service Where ‘Few Worshipers Will Be Wearing Masks’: Report
Donald Trump, the one-term former President who has been teasing a third run in 2024 will visit a massive Dallas, Texas megachurch Sunday for a Christmas worship service as the nation sees the omicron coronavirus variant exploding across the country. Experts believe the omicron variant of the deadly virus that has killed well over 800,000 Americans to date will become the dominant variant in a matter of weeks.
“Omicron may multiply 70 times faster than delta,” USA Today reports. A massive study in the UK shows contrary to earlier reports, there “was no evidence of omicron cases being less severe than delta,” Bloomberg News reports.
When Trump enters First Baptist Dallas church on Sunday, he’ll be facing thousands of people. Masks are “encouraged” but not required. A massive crowd will be present for hours before Trump shows.
“The auditorium where Trump will attend the 11 a.m. Sunday service holds 3,000,” The Dallas Morning News reports. “Seats are first come first served, with security lines opening two hours earlier.”
“A full choir of 250 to 300 singers, plus orchestra, will present Christmas music,” and there’s another room where another 1600 can watch via livestreaming, “plus assorted overflow space.”
“In all, about 6,000 people will be on campus with Trump, according to senior pastor Robert Jeffress.
Few worshipers will be wearing masks. The church encourages face coverings for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 but “the vast majority of our people have been vaccinated,” Jeffress said, and of course, “We don’t have deacons wrestling people if they don’t have masks on.”
The church has a lengthy statement promoting “the safety of every person on campus.” The word “mask” does not appear, nor is there any mention of coronavirus protocols.
Photo: Trump with Jeffress and the First Baptist Choir & Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, 2020
‘That’s the Ballgame’: Journalist Reports ‘Court Says Fox Knew Exactly What It Was Doing When It Defamed Dominion’
The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News is moving forward and the conservative cable giant may be in big trouble.
“The court says Fox knew exactly what it was doing when it defamed Dominion,” Bloomberg News columnist Tim O’Brien says, pointing to the outlet’s article.
“The court is describing clear evidence of malice. And that’s the ballgame in lawsuits like this.”
“The suit in Delaware also names current and former Fox personalities Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs.”
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) December 17, 2021
Bloomberg News reports “Fox News probably had enough information after the 2020 presidential election to know a conspiracy theory claiming Dominion Voting Systems Inc. rigged the contest was false, a judge said in denying the network’s request to dismiss a defamation lawsuit.”
The article goes on to note that Delaware state court Judge Eric M. Davis wrote: “Fox possessed countervailing evidence of election fraud from the Department of Justice, election experts, and Dominion at the time it had been making its statements.”
“The fact that, despite this evidence, Fox continued to publish its allegations against Dominion, suggests Fox knew the allegations were probably false.”
It gets worse for Fox News.
The judge rejected the cable network’s “contention that statements” by its hosts “were opinion,” Deadline adds.
“He wrote that it was ‘reasonably conceivable that Fox and its personnel broadcasted mixed opinions that were based on either false or incomplete facts unknown to the reasonable viewer. Many of Fox’s reporters made broad election fraud statements that did not disclose their sources clearly, or clearly connect their statements to the election fraud litigations. Although Fox classifies its reporters’ remarks as commentary’ that used ‘loose and hyperbolic rhetoric’ for entertainment value, even loose and hyperbolic language can be actionable if it rests on false statements of fact undisclosed to viewers.'”
Image by ajay_suresh via Flickr and a CC license
