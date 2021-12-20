Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker Test Positive for Covid

As new COVID-19 variant Omicron spreads like wildfire across the world, two top Democrats – Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) – have announced they’ve contracted the virus.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Warren tweeted. She said she is feeling only mild symptoms and is “grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”

Warren added, “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives.”

Booker tweeted that he had mild symptoms Saturday and tested positive as well.

“I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” he said.

Congressional Democrat, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) tweeted that he has tested positive upon return from an official visit to Ukraine. His was also a breakthrough case.

“I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective),” Crow said.

