RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Are Going to Find Your Houses’: Woman Leaves Expletive-Filled Threatening Message for School Board (Audio)
Police in Moore County, North Carolina are looking for a woman who left an expletive-filled voicemail for members of the school board, threatening she would “find you,” “find your houses,” and would be “coming after you.” The woman who left the voicemail indicated she was angry about mask mandates in public schools.
“Hi,” the voicemail begins. “I want to know why the [expletive] you think you can [expletive] intimidate parents over a mask mandate?” the voicemail says, according to WRAL (audio below).
“We are going to [expletive] come for you,” the woman continues, threatening the board to “keep pushing this agenda and see what happens.”
“Keep pushing this [expletive] because we are going to have your [expletive],” the voicemail continues. “We are going to find you; we are going to find your houses; everything … play with us [expletive] you Nazi [expletive]. We’re coming after you and we’re not going to place nice you [explicative.]
Police say the voicemail was left in early September. They recently released the audio hoping it will lead to identifying the person who made the threats.
“MCS Chief of Police Arthur Frye said Monday that there is increasing uneasiness about security at the county’s school board meetings and at similar meetings across the state and country,” WRAL adds.
Conservatives in recent months have lied about and have used Attorney General Merrick Garland’s memo, in which he asks the FBI “to convene meetings with federal state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders” to “facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats.”
As NCRM previously reported last month school board members and educators in at least nine states this year have been targeted with threats, death threats, and often racist death threats, including in Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vermont.
Listen:
News
Jailed MAGA Rioter: It’s ‘Not Healthy’ Being ‘Stuck In a Bubble’ with Insurrectionists
A violent Capitol rioter is seeking his pretrial release from the DC Jail, arguing that it’s “not healthy” to be “stuck in a bubble” with other insurrectionists who share his views.
Robert Gieswein is member of the Three Percenters militia group who’s accused of assaulting police officers at the Capitol after traveling to Washington from Colorado “prepared for battle,” according to media reports.
In a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed in court on Thursday, Gieswein wrote that he read a recent Vice News article about the “Patriot Wing” of the DC Jail, where he is housed with other hardcore perpetrators of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“I am not an expert in anything, but I do know it’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s (SIC) Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation, because we are all portrayed by much of the media as one type of person,” Gieswein wrote. “It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.”
Gieswein added that he does participate in nightly singalongs of the national anthem that take place in the Patriot Wing — because it helps him remember that he loves his country.
“And I am saying nothing against the other men in here,” he wrote. “Still, most of us do share a lot of the same views, and it’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment. … Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
Gieswein wrote that he tries to watch “many news sites for perspective” — from CNN to Steve Bannon’s War Room.
“But it seems like they try to rile everybody up to make money,” he wrote. “What I am missing in here is time away from a bubble, and a real chance to talk to real people I trust who may have different perspectives on January 6.”
Read the full letter below.
Remorseless and Unrepentant Paul Gosar Retweets Video Depicting Him Murdering AOC – Which Led to His Censure Earlier
Numerous Republicans on Wednesday defended their colleague, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), in the hours before he was censured in a bipartisan House vote for posting an anime video that depicts him murdering U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden.
Gosar never even came close to apologizing for posting the video – he even defended it – but some Republicans, like Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), falsely claimed he had apologized – using that as an “excuse” to vote against censuring him.
Others, like Rep. Louie Gohmert, who wants to become the next top law enforcement officer of Texas, expected to throw his hat into the ring to run for state attorney general, just “couldn’t see” what everyone was talking about in the video, so he voted against censure also.
“We should not condone violence, but” — Louie Gohmert pic.twitter.com/q2JzJN5V3b
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021
And in speaking to his House colleagues on the floor before the vote, Congressman Gosar appeared pleased, declaring that by censuring him the House was placing him among the nation’s greatest icons, like Alexander Hamilton:
Gosar: If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person attempted to be censored by this house, so be it pic.twitter.com/tZFEcAGpT9
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2021
Apparently, Gosar also wants to be among others, less well-known, like John W. Reid, Henry C. Burnett,, Michael J. Myers, and James Traficant. All were expelled.
Related –
Watch: AOC Takes Down Kevin McCarthy Ahead of Gosar Censure Vote: ‘What Is So Hard About Saying That This Is Wrong?’
So Gosar, apparently within a few hours, at most, of being censured, retweeted that very same video he had posted, as journalist Aaron Rupar noticed, which led to him being censured.
FBI Raids Home of Colorado MAGA County Clerk — and Lauren Boebert’s Former Campaign Manager: Report
The FBI on Tuesday raided the homes of Mesa County, Colorado clerk Tina Peters and three associates, as part of its investigation into whether the MAGA-loving official was involved in an election security breach.
“The FBI carried out a court-ordered search of Peters’ home in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, leaving her ‘terrified,’ Peters said Tuesday night in an appearance on Lindell TV, an online channel run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter and proponent of discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen,” Colorado Politics reports. “Lindell said one of the homes raided by law enforcement authorities belongs to Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident and former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.”
The Daily Beast notes that Peters, who has been stripped of her ability to run elections in the county, was “involved in an amateur QAnon-tied investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 election.”
“Peters briefly became a star on the right last summer when she appeared at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ‘cyber-symposium’ on voter fraud,” according to the Daily Beast. “A few days before her appearance, alleged QAnon mastermind Ron Watkins posted images from Mesa County voting machines, while hard drives from the county’s equipment later leaked online. That inspired suspicions that Peters was somehow involved in the potentially illegal leak, and she briefly went into hiding.”
