Watch: Anti-Vaxxer Protesting NYC Mandate Says Only ‘Strong Men’ and Not ‘Women Talking’ Can ‘Make a Difference’

A man opposed to New York City’s vaccine mandate for Sanitation workers was one of a few dozen people protesting Monday night at a demonstration on Staten Island.

The Staten Island Advance reports this was the second protest at a Sanitation garage, where anti-vaxxers tried to block trucks from exiting. Garbage has been piling up on the streets in the borough for weeks as workers refuse to pick up the trash because of the mandate.

“This is our time to make a difference,” declared the unnamed man with a microphone in a profane address to the group of protestors. “I’m not going to be coming over here and wasting my time just talking. So I need men – if you’re men, raise your damned hand right now. Raise your hand high if you’re damn men,” he demanded, as several men raised their hands, as video captured by FreeedomNews.TV (below) showed.

“We lead the charge,” he declared. “I’m tired of seeing women getting up here on the mic and talking like shit is going to happen. Things are not going to happen until strong men decide we’re not going to take this anymore,” he screamed, as several people started to walk away.

“Fuck the trucks – fucking listen to me, I’m fucking talking,” he angrily ordered. “Either we make a difference for the future generations, or we get it up the behind.”

AM NY reported late last month that more “than half of the 15 New York City areas with the highest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates last week were found on Staten Island.”

One social media user responding to the video declared the speaker the “Josh Hawley of Staten Island,” after the GOP Senator from Missouri promised over the weekend to, as AXIOS explained, “make masculinity a signature political issue.”