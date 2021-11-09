‘We Literally Ran Out of Toilet Paper’: ‘Ghoul’ Kellyanne Conway Slammed for Lying ‘No Supply Chain Crisis’ Under Trump

Kellyanne Conway is being criticized and mocked after lying that the U.S. saw no supply chain crisis under Donald Trump.

“I worked in that White House for four years,” the former Senior Counselor to the President said on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night. “We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis.”

“I worked in that White House for four years. We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis” pic.twitter.com/UPmLRFoivJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2021

People on social media went ballistic, remembering all the products they could not get, including essentials.

“Nurses were wearing goddamn trash bags,” said one Twitter user.

A former senior spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, Jesse Ferguson, went off on Conway: “Doctors and nurses couldn’t get masks and gloves,” he tweeted. “Americans couldn’t even get toilet paper. This is another set of Alternative Facts cooked up at the Bowling Green Massacre.”

Calling bullshit on people refusing to be honest about what last year was like. It wasn’t subtle. Trump crashed america. Bread lines. Millions unemployed. Thousands dying of Covid every day. Unrest in the streets. A lawless maniac prez trying to get generals to attack the people — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 9, 2021

Really, @KellyannePolls? You never heard of a supply crisis while you were in the White House? Millions of Americans had to scour stores to find toilet paper to wipe their asses, and you were not aware of it? Come down from you elitist ivory tower. — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) November 9, 2021

“Except when you couldn’t buy toilet paper. Or canned goods. Or dehydrated food. Or masks. Or milk. Or flour,” tweeted Mark Banker.

You all remember the thousands of cars sitting sometimes for days in line to get food at the pantries? I do. I’d say that’s far worse than any supply chain disruption where you have to go to a different store to get the item you want. https://t.co/Fab29k2zER — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) November 9, 2021

It’s not that they never heard of a supply chain crisis. It’s that they actively ignored the supply chain crisis developing during their admin. Toilet paper, cleaning supplies, drinks & food problems. America went from a fast-food culture to grocery oriented culture overnight. https://t.co/hSUxqu5cMe — Russell Foster for Congress TX-04 (@RussellFosterTX) November 9, 2021

“Most people will mention the toilet paper drama, but I remember Doctors and Nurses begging for PPE and Trump went on TV to call them liars and thieves, and how many of them died as they caught a virus they might not have if they had the correct equipment. This woman is a ghoul,” said another Twitter user.

I see Kellyanne is claiming the last administration “never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis.” Umm pic.twitter.com/TEKakWpLLU — Billy Freeland 🚴‍♂️🚠 (@BillyFreelandNY) November 9, 2021

— Kellyanne Conway has a bad memory: TRUMP’S SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS

• toilet paper

• PPE gear (masks & gloves & ventilators)

• cars lined up for food

• hand sanitizer

• rubbing alcohol

• hydrogen peroxide

• covid tests

• vaccines https://t.co/1PflUzP0FW pic.twitter.com/cguCHWZyEx — 🎶🎹—((( Fredàé )))—🎹🎶 (@fredifredae) November 9, 2021

people were wiping their asses with coffee filters, kellyanne https://t.co/Lroc2hf41W — kilgore trout, uatx professor of turnip studies (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 9, 2021