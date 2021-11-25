RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Lawmakers – Including ‘Stop the Steal’ Attendee – Call for ‘Decertification’ of Trump’s Election Loss
Nearly 200 Republican lawmakers from 39 states — including one who was present at the U.S. Capitol riot and another who’s a member of the Oath Keepers — have signed a letter endorsing false election fraud claims and calling for the reinstatement of Donald Trump.
The letter, which was signed by 186 GOP lawmakers, pushed for all 50 states to conduct a “forensic audit” like one Arizona recently attempted to uncover evidence of alleged fraud that could be used to remove President Joe Biden from office, according to a copy of the document shared by right-wing Arizona legislator Wendy Rogers.
“Sworn affidavits have accumulated from many states detailing rampant corruption and mismanagement in the election process,” the letter states. “Fraud and inaccuracies have already been shown through multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states, as well as through lawsuits challenging the validity of election results in several counties in multiple states.”
READ: Roger Stone demands MAGA riot committee investigate Katrina Pierson instead: She was ‘deeply involved’
One of the signatories was newly appointed North Carolina state Rep. Donnie Loftis (R-Gastonia), who claims he was gassed three times and present at the entrance when the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, although he insisted he “had absolutely zero involvement in the rioting and categorically condemn the storming of our Capitol building that day.”
Another North Carolina Republican who signed the letter, Rep. Mike Clampitt, says he has been a member for seven years of the right-wing Oath Keepers group that was involved in the Capitol riot and allegedly helped plan the attack.
“Decertification of a presidential election is not a thing,” tweeted election-law expert Rick Hasen. “There was no significant fraud or illegal action in the 2020 election. This sort of stunt is dangerous for American democracy and will further undermine voter confidence already shaken by lies about 2020 election rigging.”
Image: Donnie Loftis, shown at right in an image from Facebook, claims his role in the events of Jan. 6 “was strictly peaceful.”
News
Expert Warns: ‘It’s Going to Be Very Hard to Unravel’ Militant Groups’ Links to Trump
The House select committee issued another round of subpoenas to right-wing militant groups and their leaders, and an NBC News reporter who covers extremism explained what that means for the Jan. 6 investigation.
The bipartisan panel demanded information from groups involved in violence before and during the U.S. Capitol riot, including the Oath Keepers and their leader Stewart Rhodes and the Proud Boys and their one-time leader Enrique Tarrio, and journalist Ben Collins analyzed the subpoenas on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“The third most interesting case here is is this guy called Robert Patrick Lewis, who works with this group called First Amendment Praetorian,” Collins said. “Kind of a brand-new group from last September, really got kicked up around this election fraud conspiracy, was tied to people like Mike Flynn. This guy is a veteran and has, you know, was kind of new to this organizing space but was really good at it. created a bunch of rallies before Jan. 6. He’s always had this public stance of anti-violence, but on Jan. 6, it looks like he got swept up. He said, ‘Today is the day the true battles begin.’ So these are groups that were talking about violence in the run-up to the 6th or on the 6th itself.”
The select committee is looking into whether these individuals coordinated their efforts with Donald Trump’s White House or members of Congress, but Collins said that may be difficult to prove.
“There was always this dance with them, you know, specifically with Rhodes, he said, you know, ‘The president, just as I suspected, isn’t going to tell us to go to the Capitol and take that over,’ he’s not going to do that, but the president did say, ‘Let’s all go to the Capitol, here our voices will be heard,'” Collins said.
Many of those targeted individuals used burner phones to communicate, which could impede investigators’ efforts.
“They knew what they were doing was not on the level,” Collin said. “It’s going to be very hard to unravel this. They always use encrypted communications, whether it’s things like the Signal app or back ends to get around to people. They know they’re not doing necessarily great things. It is a very difficult thing. I don’t know how this committee is going to find all this stuff out.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Cover-Up Artist’ Jim Jordan Blasted After Revealing He Had COVID and Didn’t Inform the Public
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made a stunning revelation Tuesday afternoon: he had contracted COVID-19, but appears to have not made any public disclosures of his health status. Jordan is both anti-vaxx and and anti-mask, and still refuses to reveal his vaccination status.
“I’ve had the virus, I don’t talk about my health status with reporters,” Congressman Jordan told a Spectrum News Capitol Hill reporter who had asked if he has been vaccinated since saying over the summer he had not been.
“I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered,” Jordan said, adding that he’s had his antibodies tested and is eligible to “donate plasma.”
Asked if he knew when he had COVID-19 Jordan said, “I believe it was back early in the summer.” It’s unclear why he would say he “believes” it was early in the summer.
Former federal prosecutor (and former Republican) Ron Filipkowski blasted Jordan.
“The highly deceptive, secretive and experienced cover-up artist that is Jim Jordan reveals that he had covid this summer. What are the odds he told everyone about it that he had close contact with back then?” Filipkowski asked.
Jordan says he had coronavirus in the early summer, but just before that, in April, he was blasted for posting this “snarky” tweet:
Last month The Daily Beast published a piece on the Ohio Republican titled: “Jim Jordan Makes His Move to Be the Most Batshit Anti-Vaxxer of All” after he had declared, “Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates.”
Others also chastised the Trump acolyte for hiding his COVID status, with some bringing up allegations he ignored reports a team doctor was sexually harassing or abusing his wrestlers when he was an asst. coach at Ohio State:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Prager Cries Unvaccinated Are ‘Most Hated Group Since Slavery’ After Claiming Gay Men Weren’t Treated Like ‘Pariahs’
Far right wing columnist and talk show host Dennis Prager is now flip-flopping on his lie that gay men were not treated like “pariahs” during the height of the AIDS crisis, but now he claims Americans refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are the “most hate group since slavery.”
“There were 4000 “FU Dennis Pragers’ just on one tweet last week because I had the chutzpah to say that the unvaccinated are pariahs, the way that gays were during the AIDS crisis,” Prager said, as the video below shows.
Earlier this month Prager had falsely claimed, “During the AIDS crisis can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way that the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable and should have been inconceivable.”
Prager’s lie earned him a “Pants on Fire” rating from Politifact, which among other examples cites “the near-passage of an AIDS quarantine law in California; calls by prominent commentators for banning HIV-positive people from certain jobs or even tattooing them; jokes made about the disease by White House officials.”
Prager, apparently desperate to play the victim, told a church group that the left has “a monopoly on victimhood. There are no non-left wing victims. That’s what they believe.”
“However, I would argue that they’re that the unvaccinated are bigger are bigger pariahs. Were AIDS – or gays or people with AIDS –banned from travel? Were they banned from restaurants? Were they fired from their jobs? Were they were they deprived of a way of feeding their family?” he asked.
The answer to all those questions and more is “Yes.”
“The unvaccinated are the most hated group since, I would say since slavery,” Prager continued, which is not only false but offensively so, given slaves were legally property and regularly raped, maimed, whipped, murdered, had their families stolen from them, and had no rights.
“Make me, tell me who would be equivalent?” he continued. “You can say anything you want. You could wish us death. And we are wished death. That’s exactly right. They should not be allowed to hospitals – Jimmy Kimmel basically said that.”
Many Americans are at this point outraged that the pandemic continues for the sole reason that the unvaccinated are extending the life of the deadly, nearly two-year old crisis.
Nearly 90,000 Americans on average are still being infected every day, a 16 percent increase over the previous week, according to the latest CDC statistics. More than 1000 Americans every day are dying from the disease, for which vaccines have been widely available for the better part of a year.
Watch:
