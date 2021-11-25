GOP Lawmakers – Including ‘Stop the Steal’ Attendee – Call for ‘Decertification’ of Trump’s Election Loss

Nearly 200 Republican lawmakers from 39 states — including one who was present at the U.S. Capitol riot and another who’s a member of the Oath Keepers — have signed a letter endorsing false election fraud claims and calling for the reinstatement of Donald Trump.

The letter, which was signed by 186 GOP lawmakers, pushed for all 50 states to conduct a “forensic audit” like one Arizona recently attempted to uncover evidence of alleged fraud that could be used to remove President Joe Biden from office, according to a copy of the document shared by right-wing Arizona legislator Wendy Rogers.

“Sworn affidavits have accumulated from many states detailing rampant corruption and mismanagement in the election process,” the letter states. “Fraud and inaccuracies have already been shown through multiple audits and canvasses in multiple states, as well as through lawsuits challenging the validity of election results in several counties in multiple states.”

BREAKING: 186 Legislators from 39 States Write a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives (1/2) pic.twitter.com/syGpDm5fN9 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 23, 2021

One of the signatories was newly appointed North Carolina state Rep. Donnie Loftis (R-Gastonia), who claims he was gassed three times and present at the entrance when the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, although he insisted he “had absolutely zero involvement in the rioting and categorically condemn the storming of our Capitol building that day.”

Another North Carolina Republican who signed the letter, Rep. Mike Clampitt, says he has been a member for seven years of the right-wing Oath Keepers group that was involved in the Capitol riot and allegedly helped plan the attack.

“Decertification of a presidential election is not a thing,” tweeted election-law expert Rick Hasen. “There was no significant fraud or illegal action in the 2020 election. This sort of stunt is dangerous for American democracy and will further undermine voter confidence already shaken by lies about 2020 election rigging.”

Image: Donnie Loftis, shown at right in an image from Facebook, claims his role in the events of Jan. 6 “was strictly peaceful.”