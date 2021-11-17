RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
FBI Raids Home of Colorado MAGA County Clerk — and Lauren Boebert’s Former Campaign Manager: Report
The FBI on Tuesday raided the homes of Mesa County, Colorado clerk Tina Peters and three associates, as part of its investigation into whether the MAGA-loving official was involved in an election security breach.
“The FBI carried out a court-ordered search of Peters’ home in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, leaving her ‘terrified,’ Peters said Tuesday night in an appearance on Lindell TV, an online channel run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter and proponent of discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen,” Colorado Politics reports. “Lindell said one of the homes raided by law enforcement authorities belongs to Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident and former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.”
The Daily Beast notes that Peters, who has been stripped of her ability to run elections in the county, was “involved in an amateur QAnon-tied investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 election.”
“Peters briefly became a star on the right last summer when she appeared at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ‘cyber-symposium’ on voter fraud,” according to the Daily Beast. “A few days before her appearance, alleged QAnon mastermind Ron Watkins posted images from Mesa County voting machines, while hard drives from the county’s equipment later leaked online. That inspired suspicions that Peters was somehow involved in the potentially illegal leak, and she briefly went into hiding.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
First Act of Newly-Elected Head of House GOP’s Most Extreme Group Is Announcement He’s Just Tested Positive for COVID
Members of the Freedom Caucus, the most extreme group of House Republicans, just elected a new leader, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. His first act was to announce he has just tested positive for COVID-19.
Perry is a far right wing extremist who has repeatedly spread falsehoods about election fraud – and compared Democrats to Nazis.
He was first elected to Congress in 2006, ran unopposed or with no Republican challenger several times, thanks in part to what was later found to be an unconstitutional gerrymandered district.
Rep. Perry, “an outspoken Pennsylvania Republican, played a significant role in the crisis that played out at the top of the Justice Department,” in December of 2020, The New York Times reported, “when Mr. Trump considered firing the acting attorney general and backed down only after top department officials threatened to resign en masse.”
Perry introduced Trump to DOJ attorney Jeffrey Clark, the acting chief of the civil division, who “was sympathetic to Mr. Trump’s view that the election had been stolen.”
Mr. Perry introduced the president to Mr. Clark, whose openness to conspiracy theories about election fraud presented Mr. Trump with a welcome change from the acting attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, who stood by the results of the election and had repeatedly resisted the president’s efforts to undo them.
Congressman Perry was also one of just 18 members of the House to vote against a resolution condemning the dangerous anti-Democratic conspiracy theory QAnon, “a collective delusion that alleges President Donald Trump is fighting a Satan-worshipping cabal of elites who abuse children,” Buzzfeed reported last year, noting the vote came just “three days after its followers targeted Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski with death threats.”
In June Rep. Perry compared Democrats to Nazis, as The Jerusalem Post reported, when he said: “It wasn’t a government in Germany that took the people’s rights away immediately. It was fascism. Fascism took it away, because the government put the heavy hand on the companies and the companies did the government’s work. Well look around, ladies and gentlemen.”
Image via Scott Perry for Congress/Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Safety Concerns After ‘Hostile Complaints’ and Attack From GOP Candidate Force Library to Cancel Rainbow Family StoryTime
Amid calls by Republicans across the country to ban and even “burn” LGBTQ books the Denton, Texas public library is being forced to cancel Saturday’s Rainbow Family StoryTime after “hostile complaints” created concerns for the safety of staff and patrons. Among those complaints was an attack by a rabidly anti-LGBTQ former Republican state senator who is running to unseat Governor Greg Abbott.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines, who has spent years attacking LGBTQ Texans, late last week “demanded the City of Denton cancel the event and fire the employees who approved it,” he said in a statement.
Falsely calling it “Transgender Story Time,” Huffines blasted the event, which is one of 300 the Denton Public Library says it holds annually. He also attacked it as “taxpayer-funded,” because librarians are the ones hosting the event and reading books to children.
“Texas libraries are supposed to be places where Texans can read and learn, not spaces where public employees take the innocence of kids and replace it with Leftist sexual indoctrination,” Huffines claimed, falsely calling the event “a threat to Texas children.”
The City of Denton on Monday pushed back, saying since “this event was announced, inaccurate information about the event’s purpose and content has been spread within and beyond our community. We have received a number of disrespectful and hostile complaints based on this inaccurate information and, unfortunately, a number of these have caused us to have concern for the safety of event participants as well as City staff.”
The City promised to reschedule the event “so that families who would benefit from the program can have access to its positive and inclusive message of friendship and self-expression.”
The “event is not focused on teaching children about gender identity or anything relating to sex or sexual orientation. It is certainly not, as some have claimed, ‘indoctrinating’ children into a transgender way of life.”
“The StoryTime features books about families, friendship, and being yourself. Its intent is to provide an inviting atmosphere for families to hear stories together featuring books focused on self-acceptance, learning, and friendship. This StoryTime occurs three time per year and is scheduled to coincide with days focused on ‘different’ or marginalized groups, such as Transgender Day of Remembrance in November.”
On the Denton Public Library’s Facebook page comments were overwhelmingly supportive of the library and the event.
Image by San José Public Library via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Submit Your Resignation’: Angry Parent Shreds Right-Wing School Board Member Who Proposed Book Burning
A school board whose members last week proposed publicly burning books is getting a fierce backlash from local parents and librarians.
Two members of the Spotsylvania County School Board last week proposed burning books that the board had just unanimously voted to ban from high school libraries, on the grounds that parents should see that their children are being protected from supposedly damaging reading materials
But as Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reporter Adele Uphaus-Conner writes, many parents and librarians came out to challenge the board’s policies during a contentious meeting on Monday.
According to Uphaus-Conner, one librarian slammed the board’s decision to remove the books as symbolic of having weak and insecure intellects.
“If you have a worldview that can be undone by a novel, let me suggest that the problem is not the novel,” the librarian said.
One parent at the meeting singled out board member Rabih Abuismail for criticism, as he was the first member of the board to propose burning the books instead of merely banning them.
“[Your behavior] is the most egregious example of unprofessionalism I have ever witnessed,” the parent said, according to Uphaus-Conner. “The only course of action I see fit for you is a formal public apology to all the librarians in this county and for you to submit your resignation from the school board.
Another librarian in the county also singled out Abuismail for criticism and told him that “you have labeled books you have no knowledge of and placed shame upon them.”
