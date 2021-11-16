COMMENTARY
Chris Christie Went on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC Show. It Didn’t Go Well for Him.
Chris Christie is on what some are calling a rehabilitation tour. The combative Republican former governor of New Jersey is hawking his new book, “Republican Rescue” on all the major news networks, trying to position himself as an alternative to Donald Trump as he anoints himself the savior of the Republican Party.
Christie, who left office with a dismal 14 percent approval rating despite (or because of) having others in his way to distance himself from Bridgegate, somehow having escaped any legal ramifications over his management of Hurricane Sandy funds, and after trying to slough off Beachgate, for a short time tried to be less “Christie”-like. But that softer persona disappeared this week, especially late Tuesday afternoon when he stepped on the set of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” and sat down with host Nicolle Wallace.
It did not go well for him.
Here’s basically how it ended, with Wallace – a former Republican – stringing him up using his own words, saying: “You may or may not support Donald Trump in 2024. You may or may not run for president. And [your] book about liars and conspiracy theorists doesn’t have anything to say about Fox News.”
.@NicolleDWallace to Chris Christie: “You may or may not support Donald Trump in 2024. You may or may not run for president. And a book about liars and conspiracy theorists doesn’t have anything to say about Fox News.” pic.twitter.com/YNGknXdVae
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 16, 2021
Here’s what led up to that dénouement:
“You know the book is called – it’s about conspiracies and lies and you really don’t take on Fox News, why not?” Wallace asks.
She pounds him further on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Christie says he doesn’t watch the right wing cable giant’s top show and “I don’t pay a lot of attention” to him.
Moments later, Wallace again pound Christie, telling him, “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”
In typical Christie fashion he claps back, “Well, I, listen, then you can write that in your book.”
Not having it, Wallace retorts, “Well, I’m not trying to rescue the Republican Party.”
Seconds later, she presses him again on Fox News.
“I guess my question is you want to run for president, what’s your relationship with Fox News going to be?”
“Well first of all, I didn’t say I want to run for president. You said that. So let’s be clear about that,” Christie said, challenging Wallace.
“Well a lot of people have said that in the last few days – you haven’t corrected any of them,” she noted.
Wallace again goes back to Fox News.
“Do you think that Fox News in primetime is good for the country or bad?”
Christie basically refused to give a straight answer, knowing that if he wants to run for president he will need their support.
“Listen there are shows that I like in Fox News and shows that I don’t like.”
“You’re afraid to question the purveyors of conspiracy theories and lies?”
“But that’s your opinion,” Christie insisted, despite the fact that Fox News is a purveyor of conspiracy theories and lies. “You’re welcome to your opinion like everybody else in this country is welcome to your opinion. I don’t consider people like Sean Hannity, or Laura Ingram, purveyors.”
Heather Digby Parton, the highly-admired Salon writer who goes by the name Digby, shared her thoughts after the interview:
Nice to see Nicole Wallace push Chris Christie hard on his bullshit walking the line on right wing extremism.
He’s such a grotesque worm.
— digby (@digby56) November 16, 2021
Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali focused on Christie writhing away from Wallace’s questioning on domestic violent extremism (which does not appear in that clip.)
Chris Christie basically refuses to admit that white supremacist terror is the number one domestic terror threat in America right now on @DeadlineWH. Why is it so hard for Republicans to admit and confront this dangerous reality? You know the answer.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 16, 2021
Wallace had repeatedly asked Christie if he agreed with FBI Director Christopher Wray that domestic violent extremism is a top national security concern for America.
Christie’s response? “I don’t know” if Wray still thinks that.
“He testified about it in September,” Wallace replied.
‘Cancer on Democracy’: Steve Schmidt Destroys Rupert Murdoch Who ‘Monetized’ Trump’s ‘Insanity’ With ‘Hate’
Lincoln Project co-founder and former Republican Steve Schmidt is blasting Donald Trump, the former president, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Rupert Murdoch, the head of the multi-national conglomeration that includes far right wing outlets like Fox News.
Schmidt in a Twitter thread Sunday night discussed his recent trip to Paris, which of course is also battling COVID-19 but without the presence of Trump and Murdoch, focusing his ire on the latter.
In France says Schmidt, COVID-19 is much more a medical issue than a political one, thanks to their not having the three billionaires.
“Trump is directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans because of his insanity, narcissism, incompetence, malice and selfishness,” Schmidt writes. “Murdoch monetized the insanity by stepping on the gas and building a community of anger fueled by conspiracy, rage, hate, racial animus, nativism, jingoism, misinformation, venal stupidity and contempt for American ideals of equality, fairness, justice and democracy.”
“Zuckerberg built a mass surveillance company that imprisons victims (Americans) in an information archipelago guarded by malevolent algorithms that turn Trump’s insanity and Murdoch’s nihilism into a dogma that is tearing the country apart when it should be coming together in the common cause of defeating a terrible and shared common enemy, a disease that can take any of us or the people we love at any time.”
Murdoch, adds Schmidt, “has been a pancreatic cancer on democracy, pluralism and decency.”
‘Thought Criminals’: Aggrieved Conservative Elites Announce New University Dedicated to ‘Truth’ – But Who’s Funding It?
Bari Weiss. Andrew Sullivan. Jonathan Rauch. Larry Summers.
Those are some of the more recognizable names a new university launched Monday lists on the front page of its website.
Its founder says some of them have been “treated like thought criminals.”
The University of Austin (which sounds remarkably like The University of Texas at Austin, founded in 1883,) in an announcement says it is “dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth.” It is not currently accredited and offers no degrees.
But some of the people it is attracting have highly-controversial backgrounds. Indeed, some, like Weiss and Sullivan, seem to thrive on creating controversy.
It’s clear, from its founder’s message, that this is an enterprise dedicated to protect those who use their huge platforms to decry being “canceled.”
“Nearly a quarter of American academics in the social sciences or humanities endorse ousting a colleague for having a wrong opinion about hot-button issues such as immigration or gender differences,” Pano Kanelos, the former president of St. John’s College and apparently the founder of The University of Austin, writes Monday at Bari Weiss’ Substack. “Over a third of conservative academics and PhD students say they had been threatened with disciplinary action for their views. Four out of five American PhD students are willing to discriminate against right-leaning scholars, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology.”
Kanelos discusses some of the University’s founding faculty – a prerequisite appears to be having been subjected to criticism.
“On our quads, faculty are being treated like thought criminals. Dorian Abbot, a University of Chicago scientist who has objected to aspects of affirmative action, was recently disinvited from delivering a prominent public lecture on planetary climate at MIT. Peter Boghossian, a philosophy professor at Portland State University, finally quit in September after years of harassment by faculty and administrators. Kathleen Stock, a professor at University of Sussex, just resigned after mobs threatened her over her research on sex and gender.”
Its FAQ answers the question “Why Austin?” by jokingly replying: “If it’s good enough for Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, it’s good enough for us.”
The big question of course is who is funding this endeavor? The “University” says it will have a physical campus.
That’s expensive, as is paying top names.
“We have secured the seed money necessary to launch the university. But we are in the process of securing $250 million, which will enable us to grow into a comprehensive university,” it says.
“UATX has requested and is awaiting a tax-exempt determination from the IRS. At present, UATX is fiscally sponsored by Cicero Research, a tax-exempt entity organized under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.”
An online search for “Cicero Research” nets almost nothing, except a one page listing on Cause IQ, a company to help nonprofits grow.
According to that filing for the year ending December 2020, Cicero Research has no full-time employees, no assets, but under “characteristics” is tagged “political advocacy.”
Who’s actually funding this is currently unknown.
Benched and Suspended: Newsmax Christian Supremacist Conspiracy Theorist Who Claimed Vaccines Have Satanic Trackers
Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson may or may not be vaccinated but she is finally getting a dose of reality.
Twitter has suspended Robinson and Newsmax has “benched” her as well, taking her off the air at least temporarily, after she used the popular social media site to claim vaccines contain a Satanic “tracker” she called “Luciferase.”
“Dear Christians,” Robinson, who has been labeled an “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist,” falsely tweeted Monday night, “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added, linking to a strange animation that supposedly supported her extremist falsehood.
Robinson’s account went silent Tuesday, and NCRM noticed that tweet had disappeared, with a placeholder from Twitter that reads: “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”
Two other tweets from Robinson were marked: “This Tweet is no longer available,” and another tweet has received a “misleading” warning label from Twitter.
Mediaite reports it was told by a Twitter spokesperson Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”
Unconfirmed reports say the suspension is for seven days.
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple adds that Newsmax is “benching” Robinson while it reviews her posts.
Newsmax is benching White House correspondent Emerald Robinson following her posting of a tweet claiming bioluminescence in covid vaccines. Statement: pic.twitter.com/BZT4euAHNQ
— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 4, 2021
In addition to lies and extremist beliefs about vaccines, some of Robinson’s recent posts contain election disinformation, anti-LGBTQ fear-mongering or hate speech, and Christian nationalism supremacy:
I don’t want a multi-cultural society, I want a Christian society.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) November 1, 2021
The Biden Administration is not inept or incompetent or making lots of mistakes because its real goal is to demoralize the nation.
That’s why biological men dressed as women who flood nursing homes with COVID patients are chosen as 4 star admirals.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) October 31, 2021
The Left genuinely believes that it occupies the high moral ground.
That’s why they’re so tense and hysterical right now: they know they cheated in 2020. They know Biden has no support. They know that liberalism has now hardened into communism.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) October 31, 2021
The Biden Administration’s poll numbers continue to collapse but that makes no difference. Why is that?
You don’t need voters if you have the voting machines.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) October 31, 2021
People don't seem to understand yet that the Supreme Court just gave the LGBT lobby the green light for endless "civil rights" lawsuits against religious groups.
Like Christians.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) June 25, 2020
Here’s a small sampling of some of Robinson’s ignorant and extremist tweets on vaccines:
This is from last year but she retweeted it this week:
They’re not going to let you open your business and your church and your school until there’s nothing left.
That’s the point. They’re communists.
You can sell and move.
Or you can open and fight.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) December 21, 2020
More:
