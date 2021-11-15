COMMENTARY
‘Cancer on Democracy’: Steve Schmidt Destroys Rupert Murdoch Who ‘Monetized’ Trump’s ‘Insanity’ With ‘Hate’
Lincoln Project co-founder and former Republican Steve Schmidt is blasting Donald Trump, the former president, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Rupert Murdoch, the head of the multi-national conglomeration that includes far right wing outlets like Fox News.
Schmidt in a Twitter thread Sunday night discussed his recent trip to Paris, which of course is also battling COVID-19 but without the presence of Trump and Murdoch, focusing his ire on the latter.
In France says Schmidt, COVID-19 is much more a medical issue than a political one, thanks to their not having the three billionaires.
“Trump is directly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans because of his insanity, narcissism, incompetence, malice and selfishness,” Schmidt writes. “Murdoch monetized the insanity by stepping on the gas and building a community of anger fueled by conspiracy, rage, hate, racial animus, nativism, jingoism, misinformation, venal stupidity and contempt for American ideals of equality, fairness, justice and democracy.”
“Zuckerberg built a mass surveillance company that imprisons victims (Americans) in an information archipelago guarded by malevolent algorithms that turn Trump’s insanity and Murdoch’s nihilism into a dogma that is tearing the country apart when it should be coming together in the common cause of defeating a terrible and shared common enemy, a disease that can take any of us or the people we love at any time.”
Murdoch, adds Schmidt, “has been a pancreatic cancer on democracy, pluralism and decency.”
COMMENTARY
‘Thought Criminals’: Aggrieved Conservative Elites Announce New University Dedicated to ‘Truth’ – But Who’s Funding It?
Bari Weiss. Andrew Sullivan. Jonathan Rauch. Larry Summers.
Those are some of the more recognizable names a new university launched Monday lists on the front page of its website.
Its founder says some of them have been “treated like thought criminals.”
The University of Austin (which sounds remarkably like The University of Texas at Austin, founded in 1883,) in an announcement says it is “dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth.” It is not currently accredited and offers no degrees.
But some of the people it is attracting have highly-controversial backgrounds. Indeed, some, like Weiss and Sullivan, seem to thrive on creating controversy.
It’s clear, from its founder’s message, that this is an enterprise dedicated to protect those who use their huge platforms to decry being “canceled.”
“Nearly a quarter of American academics in the social sciences or humanities endorse ousting a colleague for having a wrong opinion about hot-button issues such as immigration or gender differences,” Pano Kanelos, the former president of St. John’s College and apparently the founder of The University of Austin, writes Monday at Bari Weiss’ Substack. “Over a third of conservative academics and PhD students say they had been threatened with disciplinary action for their views. Four out of five American PhD students are willing to discriminate against right-leaning scholars, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology.”
Kanelos discusses some of the University’s founding faculty – a prerequisite appears to be having been subjected to criticism.
“On our quads, faculty are being treated like thought criminals. Dorian Abbot, a University of Chicago scientist who has objected to aspects of affirmative action, was recently disinvited from delivering a prominent public lecture on planetary climate at MIT. Peter Boghossian, a philosophy professor at Portland State University, finally quit in September after years of harassment by faculty and administrators. Kathleen Stock, a professor at University of Sussex, just resigned after mobs threatened her over her research on sex and gender.”
Its FAQ answers the question “Why Austin?” by jokingly replying: “If it’s good enough for Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, it’s good enough for us.”
The big question of course is who is funding this endeavor? The “University” says it will have a physical campus.
That’s expensive, as is paying top names.
“We have secured the seed money necessary to launch the university. But we are in the process of securing $250 million, which will enable us to grow into a comprehensive university,” it says.
“UATX has requested and is awaiting a tax-exempt determination from the IRS. At present, UATX is fiscally sponsored by Cicero Research, a tax-exempt entity organized under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.”
An online search for “Cicero Research” nets almost nothing, except a one page listing on Cause IQ, a company to help nonprofits grow.
According to that filing for the year ending December 2020, Cicero Research has no full-time employees, no assets, but under “characteristics” is tagged “political advocacy.”
Who’s actually funding this is currently unknown.
COMMENTARY
Benched and Suspended: Newsmax Christian Supremacist Conspiracy Theorist Who Claimed Vaccines Have Satanic Trackers
Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson may or may not be vaccinated but she is finally getting a dose of reality.
Twitter has suspended Robinson and Newsmax has “benched” her as well, taking her off the air at least temporarily, after she used the popular social media site to claim vaccines contain a Satanic “tracker” she called “Luciferase.”
“Dear Christians,” Robinson, who has been labeled an “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist,” falsely tweeted Monday night, “the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”
“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added, linking to a strange animation that supposedly supported her extremist falsehood.
Robinson’s account went silent Tuesday, and NCRM noticed that tweet had disappeared, with a placeholder from Twitter that reads: “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”
Two other tweets from Robinson were marked: “This Tweet is no longer available,” and another tweet has received a “misleading” warning label from Twitter.
Mediaite reports it was told by a Twitter spokesperson Robinson’s account “has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”
Unconfirmed reports say the suspension is for seven days.
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple adds that Newsmax is “benching” Robinson while it reviews her posts.
Newsmax is benching White House correspondent Emerald Robinson following her posting of a tweet claiming bioluminescence in covid vaccines. Statement: pic.twitter.com/BZT4euAHNQ
— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 4, 2021
In addition to lies and extremist beliefs about vaccines, some of Robinson’s recent posts contain election disinformation, anti-LGBTQ fear-mongering or hate speech, and Christian nationalism supremacy:
I don’t want a multi-cultural society, I want a Christian society.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) November 1, 2021
The Biden Administration is not inept or incompetent or making lots of mistakes because its real goal is to demoralize the nation.
That’s why biological men dressed as women who flood nursing homes with COVID patients are chosen as 4 star admirals.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) October 31, 2021
The Left genuinely believes that it occupies the high moral ground.
That’s why they’re so tense and hysterical right now: they know they cheated in 2020. They know Biden has no support. They know that liberalism has now hardened into communism.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) October 31, 2021
The Biden Administration’s poll numbers continue to collapse but that makes no difference. Why is that?
You don’t need voters if you have the voting machines.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) October 31, 2021
People don't seem to understand yet that the Supreme Court just gave the LGBT lobby the green light for endless "civil rights" lawsuits against religious groups.
Like Christians.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) June 25, 2020
Here’s a small sampling of some of Robinson’s ignorant and extremist tweets on vaccines:
This is from last year but she retweeted it this week:
They’re not going to let you open your business and your church and your school until there’s nothing left.
That’s the point. They’re communists.
You can sell and move.
Or you can open and fight.
— Emerald Robinson ?? (@EmeraldRobinson) December 21, 2020
More:
COMMENTARY
America ‘Loves White Supremacy’: Black Women on How and Why Republicans Won Virginia
Many Democratic voters went to bed Tuesday night despondent and angry, knowing Trump-endorsed Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin, who ran on lies about race and “education,” won the election for governor.
Here’s a sampling of what several very smart Black women are saying about the election, and what’s behind the Republican win.
“It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” tweeted journalist Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic.
“It’s clear,” tweets Sherrilyn Ifill, the President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, “that there is not yet a willingness to confront the landscape of American politics. The [Virginia] race was not abt ‘education’ or ‘enthusiasm’ or ‘change.’ There’s no ability to engage w/the grim reality of an electorate of white voters primed to embrace racial threats.”
“What can the Democrats learn?” is not really the question. How does a democracy address the systematic use of manufactured racial threat as a strategy for political control? Perhaps engaging that question seriously when Bush I disgracefully used Willie Horton would have helped.
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 3, 2021
“And how can millions of voters become engaged with actual policies and issues and resistant to the seductive & entertaining manipulation served up 24-7 on Fox News, Facebook and other online platforms. This is about how to save and strengthen a democracy,” she added.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid has been getting hammered since Tuesday night by the right for her very accurate accusations of white supremacy, and for calling Republicans dangerous.
Joy Reid calls Republicans dangerous to national security, “They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hard-core stuff. It leads to the January 6th stuff.” pic.twitter.com/xBK1iXFr02
— PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 3, 2021
Reid also responded to Ifill:
“I think we also have to engage with the deep commitment many Americans have to the racialized mythologies that have been the staples of American education and media for centuries,” she said. “The tribal motivation to maintain and retransmit them is stronger than the commitment to democracy.”
Trumpism was just the crudest, ugliest manifestation of that tribal commitment to believing in a solely glorious white past, where particularly white men, rich or regular, were like kings unto themselves and in unchecked possession of political, social and economic power.
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021
While some political observers are noting that CRT lies played a major part in Youngkin’s win, the creator of the 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, weighed in on the CRT aspect of the election.
“The only racial dog whistles in American politics are the ones heard by the media, because for the rest of the country it’s explicit,” Hannah-Jones says. “If the only educational concern in the election was the teaching of race and racism, then the issue wasn’t education: it was and is always RACE.”
And she says that race is the “organizing principle” of American politics.:
I keep saying: many of the people covering and commenting on politics are ill-equipped to do so because they continually underestimate how race is the organizing principle of AMerican politics. We so desperately want to pretend otherwise, but that is a willful blindness.
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 3, 2021
Reid later Wednesday morning had a lot more to say, it’s worth the read:
“McAuliffe’s problem wasn’t that Dems didn’t pass Manchin-Sinema’s infrastructure bill,” she noted.
“It’s the OTHER bill — the one they nuked parental leave, college debt repayment and a major climate provision out of — that actually would help the people who mainly vote for Democrats: minority, young and single women, working class POC, white collegians… you know: their base,” Reid lamented.
“Youngkin” she continued, “like the Republican he is, filled the vacuum with inchoate fear of threats to the cherished historical narrative of a glorious history of unbroken white Christian great/goodness.”
And it almost always works. Recall that the number three man in the House Republican caucus allegedly called HIMSELF “David Duke without the baggage.” Laundering white fear of “replacement” and loss of power is the oldest trick in the book. Dems just don’t know how to answer it.
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ? (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021
