‘Be a Smart Shopper’: Donna Brazile Smacks Down Chris Christie After His Wife Pays $29 for Toilet Paper
Democratic strategist Donna Brazile clashed with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday after he claimed that his wife pays $29 for toilet paper.
Christie made the claim during a panel discussion about President Joe Biden’s agenda on ABC’s This Week.
“Let me give you an example of what normal people really care about,” Christie opined. “I mean, first, they go to the gas station and as much as the Biden administration is against fossil fuels, until further notice we’re going to be using them … So they go to the gas station and the prices are way too high.”
“I will tell you something,” he continued. “My wife just told me three days ago she walked into the supermarket and she picked up a big pack of toilet paper and she said to me, ‘Do you know how much this cost me today? $29. $29!”
“Was she at Costco?” Brazile asked.
“She wasn’t at the Costco. She was at the supermarket,” Christie explained. “But here’s the thing. Normal people who go out there and they see they’re paying $29 for that. Guess who they’re blaming. They’re blaming Joe Biden.”
“Inflation has been going up for the last three years,” Brazile pointed out. “You’ve got to be smart when you go out and shop today. OK? Whether you’re looking for Jiffy cornbread, which used to be three for a dollar and it went up to 87 cents or if you’re buying gas. If you buy it in the inner city, it’s 10 cents more than if you go out further out.”
“Is that the Democratic slogan?” Christie interrupted. “We’re going to raise your prices but be smart about it. Run on that.”
“I’m just telling you my experience of shopping,” Brazile continued. “You’ve got to be a smart shopper.”
Watch the video below from ABC News.
‘Well The People Were Very Angry’: In Damning Audio Trump Defends Insurrectionists Calling to ‘Hang Mike Pence’
Donald Trump admitted he was not worried about his vice president’s safety during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but instead defended the insurrectionists who were literally hunting down and wanting to kill Mike Pence.
“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl (audio below), when asked if he had been “worried about” Pence “during that siege?” as Axios reports.
Not only did Trump admit he was not at all worried about Vice President Pence, he admitted he was instead worried about the election results and Pence passing on a “fraudulent” vote to Congress, which is false.
“Were you worried about him during that siege? Were you worried about his safety?” Karl asks Trump.
“No,” Trump replies, “I thought he was well-protected, and I had heard that he was in good shape. No. Because I had heard he was in very good shape. But, but, no, I think — ”
“They were saying ‘hang Mike Pence,'” Karl reminded Trump.
“Because it’s common sense, Jon,” Trump immediately replied. “It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I’m telling you: 50/50, it’s right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to — almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me — because he’s passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent. How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent? Now, when I spoke to him, I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election. I didn’t talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close.”
None of what Trump says there is legitimate or correct.
The insurrectionists who were hunting down the vice president, wanting to “hang” him, came within 100 feet of their target.
Listen:
When I interviewed Trump for “Betrayal” and asked him about his supporters chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, he didn’t condemn them, he defended them. Here’s a clip from the interview. More audio from the genuinely shocking interview will air Sunday on @ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/MlnhTgw8Cu
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 12, 2021
Image via Shutterstock
‘Disgrace’: Rittenhouse Judge Slammed for ‘Joke’ About ‘Asian Food’
The judge in charge of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people with an AR-15 style semi-automatic assault rifle at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, is being criticized for remarks he made Thursday afternoon.
Judge Bruce Schroeder first came to the public’s attention when he told prosecutors they could not refer to the two people Rittenhouse shot to death as “victims.”
On Wednesday, in between shouting at the prosecutor several times, live, on-camera, Schroeder’s phone rang, revealing his ringtone as Donald Trump’s campaign theme song, “God Bless the USA.”
Thursday afternoon, asked about what time he expected to break for lunch, Judge Schroeder offered up this “joke”:
“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.”
#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder breaks for lunch referencing the food that was ordered saying, “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming.. isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.” pic.twitter.com/UakvcxbSO1
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2021
There was tremendous outrage on social media:
this guy is an absolute disgrace https://t.co/1DZNQq09G3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2021
#RittenhouseTrial Judge Bruce Schroeder isn’t fit to be the judge in this trial! Racist, unprofessional horrible little man! https://t.co/ftUimE8kMN
— Siobhán???? (@SibhONeill88) November 11, 2021
Judge Bruce Schroeder is a racist. https://t.co/rZr8c55v9X
— ??????? ???? (@exavierpope) November 11, 2021
Another example of Hollywood Action people in other shidhole countries define as in full display by the racist judge.
“Asian food, on one of the boats in harbor”
Schroeder will do this ???? and say, “But I thought it was just funny!” or, “supply chain issues…”
We good at it!
— andrew kim (@UsedToBeAndy) November 11, 2021
Judge Schroeder just made a racist comment about Asians before going on lunch break saying he hopes the Asian food doesn’t come off a boat. Are you fucking kidding me? He’s racist and biased. He needs to be removed from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. #RittenhouseTrial #racist #judge pic.twitter.com/wV8xNrHHFy
— D. ?? ? ? (@TheTrueBoricua) November 11, 2021
Trump Scrambles With ‘Last-Ditch Effort’ to Block Friday Document Dump After Judge Rules Against Him Twice
Former President Donald Trump has urged a federal appeals court to block the release of presidential records so that he can pursue an appeal against a lower court ruling.
CNN reported that Trump made the “last-ditch effort” on Thursday after Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected two similar filings.
Chutkan has argued that Trump does not have the power to block more than 700 documents from being transmitted to the Jan. 6 Committee ahead of a Friday 6 p.m. deadline.
Trump’s Thursday motion before the court of appeals seeks a temporary injunction to preserve the “status quo.”
“President Trump has exercised his constitutional and statutory right to assert executive privilege over a subset of those documents, and he has made a protective assertion of privilege over any future materials requested,” the filing states. “Subsequently, President Biden refused to assert privilege over the documents and sought to allow Congress to invade the executive privilege of President Trump.”
