COMMENTARY
America ‘Loves White Supremacy’: Black Women on How and Why Republicans Won Virginia
Many Democratic voters went to bed Tuesday night despondent and angry, knowing Trump-endorsed Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin, who ran on lies about race and “education,” won the election for governor.
Here’s a sampling of what several very smart Black women are saying about the election, and what’s behind the Republican win.
“It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” tweeted journalist Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic.
“It’s clear,” tweets Sherrilyn Ifill, the President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, “that there is not yet a willingness to confront the landscape of American politics. The [Virginia] race was not abt ‘education’ or ‘enthusiasm’ or ‘change.’ There’s no ability to engage w/the grim reality of an electorate of white voters primed to embrace racial threats.”
“What can the Democrats learn?” is not really the question. How does a democracy address the systematic use of manufactured racial threat as a strategy for political control? Perhaps engaging that question seriously when Bush I disgracefully used Willie Horton would have helped.
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 3, 2021
“And how can millions of voters become engaged with actual policies and issues and resistant to the seductive & entertaining manipulation served up 24-7 on Fox News, Facebook and other online platforms. This is about how to save and strengthen a democracy,” she added.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid has been getting hammered since Tuesday night by the right for her very accurate accusations of white supremacy, and for calling Republicans dangerous.
Joy Reid calls Republicans dangerous to national security, “They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hard-core stuff. It leads to the January 6th stuff.” pic.twitter.com/xBK1iXFr02
— PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 3, 2021
Reid also responded to Ifill:
“I think we also have to engage with the deep commitment many Americans have to the racialized mythologies that have been the staples of American education and media for centuries,” she said. “The tribal motivation to maintain and retransmit them is stronger than the commitment to democracy.”
Trumpism was just the crudest, ugliest manifestation of that tribal commitment to believing in a solely glorious white past, where particularly white men, rich or regular, were like kings unto themselves and in unchecked possession of political, social and economic power.
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021
While some political observers are noting that CRT lies played a major part in Youngkin’s win, the creator of the 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, weighed in on the CRT aspect of the election.
“The only racial dog whistles in American politics are the ones heard by the media, because for the rest of the country it’s explicit,” Hannah-Jones says. “If the only educational concern in the election was the teaching of race and racism, then the issue wasn’t education: it was and is always RACE.”
And she says that race is the “organizing principle” of American politics.:
I keep saying: many of the people covering and commenting on politics are ill-equipped to do so because they continually underestimate how race is the organizing principle of AMerican politics. We so desperately want to pretend otherwise, but that is a willful blindness.
— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 3, 2021
Reid later Wednesday morning had a lot more to say, it’s worth the read:
“McAuliffe’s problem wasn’t that Dems didn’t pass Manchin-Sinema’s infrastructure bill,” she noted.
“It’s the OTHER bill — the one they nuked parental leave, college debt repayment and a major climate provision out of — that actually would help the people who mainly vote for Democrats: minority, young and single women, working class POC, white collegians… you know: their base,” Reid lamented.
“Youngkin” she continued, “like the Republican he is, filled the vacuum with inchoate fear of threats to the cherished historical narrative of a glorious history of unbroken white Christian great/goodness.”
And it almost always works. Recall that the number three man in the House Republican caucus allegedly called HIMSELF “David Duke without the baggage.” Laundering white fear of “replacement” and loss of power is the oldest trick in the book. Dems just don’t know how to answer it.
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021
COMMENTARY
Manchin Infuriates the Left: ‘Really Stuck It to Biden’
As President Joe Biden is overseas working with foreign leaders to mend fences ripped apart by his predecessor while trying to position the United States as the leader in the climate change fight for the future of the planet, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) decided to inject himself into the news cycle, not by issuing a tweet or a statement or even a remark to a reporter, but by holding a press conference.
Here’s how Reuters summed it up:
In blow to Biden, Joe Manchin will not commit to backing $1.75 trillion spending bill https://t.co/6gZKmIv0C0 pic.twitter.com/zH2bGDRzZL
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021
To be clear, as NBC News’ Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake notes, Manchin has already had more control over this than anyone:
The framework that Manchin is now trashing was one he negotiated more directly with the White House than probably any other single Senator. https://t.co/aXkutmtik7
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 1, 2021
Many on the left are furious.
Here’s Talking Points Memo founder, editor, and publisher Josh Marshall unleashing his fury:
man, fuck this guy. that’s really all i got at this point.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 1, 2021
Some noted political leaders are supposed to conduct themselves with decorum and not draw attention to challenges the President of the United States faces when he or she is out of the country doing the people’s business. The mirror side of “politics stops at the water’s edge.” Manchin, who has held various elected offices for nearly 40 years – since 1982 – knows this.
So does historian and Politico magazine contributor Joshua Zeitz, replying to Marshall:
There was a time, when you and I were young (which wasn’t that long ago!) when a member of the opposition party wouldn’t dare do this to a president when he was abroad on a diplomatic trip. Let alone his own party.
— Joshua Zeitz (@JoshuaMZeitz) November 1, 2021
SiriusXM Progress host of the Signorile Show, Michelangelo Signorile says Manchin is “embarrassing” and “undermining” Biden:
I think it’s now abundantly clear that Joe Manchin is the one “embarrassing” President Biden while he’s out of the country.
Not House progressives.
Actually, he’s undermining the president while out of the country.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) November 1, 2021
In response, some noted Manchin “waited til Biden was at Climate Summit to sabotage Biden’s agenda and Climate commitments,” and “is “moving the goalposts at every turn.”
CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood observes that “Manchin used his press conference to vent about House failure to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill that the House was on track to pass before he held his press conference.”
Popular Information founder Judd Legum also implies Manchin is undermining both bills on purpose:
Manchin couldn’t be any clearer that he is prepared to kill the reconciliation bill.
As long as he holds that position, there will not be enough votes in the house to pass the infrastructure bill. https://t.co/U0hST5My19
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 1, 2021
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman states the obvious:
After that Manchin presser, it is safe to say that a Tuesday infrastructure vote in the House is not likely. Let’s just say that as a baseline.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 1, 2021
Harwood sums up his thoughts:
more than anything else, Manchin really stuck it to Biden there
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 1, 2021
And CNN’s Keith Boykin sums it all up:
Live video of Joe Manchin helping Joe Biden kick the winning field goal. pic.twitter.com/xTcyeThPma
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 1, 2021
COMMENTARY
‘Calling BS’: NY Times Slammed for Claiming a GOP Activist, Author, and Donor Is a ‘Hillary-Biden Voter’ for Youngkin
New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters is under fire after the “paper of record” ran a story Sunday he authored on the “increasingly close race for governor” of Virginia. Polls show former Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is neck-and-neck with businessman Glenn Youngkin (photo, speaking at a Family Research Council event), a Trump-endorsed Republican who has done a good job of hiding his far right leanings and associations.
The election is Tuesday.
“Mr. Youngkin has framed the election as an opportunity for Virginians to send a message to the nation that Democrats are out of step with the majority of Americans on a number of issues, from how racial inequality is taught in schools to coronavirus-related mandates,” Peters writes.
That’s false, or at least grossly misleading: the majority of Americans strongly support mask mandates. And USA Today in September reported “60% of American parents want their kids to learn about the ongoing effects of slavery and racism as part of their K-12 education,” a fact Peters neglected to note.
But the real issue many are angered about are these two paragraphs:
“I’m a Hillary-Biden voter,” said Glenn Miller, a lawyer from McLean, as he walked into a Youngkin rally in southern Fairfax County on Saturday night that drew more than 1,000 people. He explained his tipping point: Working from home and hearing his teenage daughter’s teacher make a comment during a virtual lesson about white men as modern-day slaveholders.
“There are a lot of people like me who are annoyed,” he said, adding that he was able to vote for Mr. Youngkin because he did not associate him as a Trump Republican. “My problem with Trump was I thought he was embarrassing. I just don’t think Youngkin is going to embarrass me or the state.”
Peters pushed that angle on Twitter, calling Miller a “Hillary-Biden voter & dad” who is voting Republican because he can “stomach” Youngkin.
In fact, as many on social media noted, Glenn Miller is more than likely not a “Hillary-Biden voter,” but, as some on social media have revealed, a “GOP activist,” donor, and author.
Award-winning journalist and author Jonathan Katz notes that the “supposed Biden-turned-Youngkin voter [Jeremy Peters] quoted wrote an article about CRT and race-based admissions for Quillette two months before the 2020 election.”
Quillette is a right wing website that, as one writer at The Nation says, “normalizes the alt-right,” and is “repackaging discredited race science.”
And as Katz’s tweet shows, others are focusing in on that false “Hillary-Biden voter & dad” angle:
The supposed Biden-turned-Youngkin voter @jwpetersNYT quoted wrote an article about CRT and race-based admissions for Quillette two months before the 2020 election: https://t.co/qTHxKZb02W https://t.co/GrHh3NBcAD
— Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) November 1, 2021
“I’ve said it before, but Peters is either the most gullible reporter on the NYT staff or a Republican operative,” Katz adds.
It’s hard to see someone with this many donations to Republicans being a “Hillary-Biden voter.”
Looking at Mr. Miller’s recent donation history, I’d say he’s more of a … Republican (HT @joshtpm) pic.twitter.com/JMmDQCeqRU
— Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) November 1, 2021
Katz also reveals that Miller has authored articles for the Fairfax, Virginia GOP.
Sensitive to the mounting criticism, Peters early Monday tweeted: “If you’re a political independent who works for a nonprofit that helps vulnerable women, voted for Biden and say you think Trump is embarrassing, Twitter will still call you a rightwing nut who dupes gullible journalists. What a place.”
But Katz adds that “Miller is a highly paid, very much for profit real estate lawyer in addition to being a right-wing anti-‘CRT’ activist,” and criticizes the piece as “amateur.”
Peters’ additional claim was also debunked.
Attorney and upcoming author Luppe B. Luppen:
Peters’ defense either mistakes Katten for a nonprofit or misleadingly portrays a charity directorship as a main gig. The point he seems to be missing is the founder of an astroturfy anti-CRT group featured on GOP platforms in the run up to 2020 with a long GOP donation history… pic.twitter.com/Hhn9CqtRRg
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021
Luppen notes this is not the first time for Peters:
This happens again and again in the pages of the New York Times beneath the byline of Jeremy Peters. https://t.co/L0GtwQVf4t
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2021
Here’s how some others are responding:
It’s difficult to see @nytimes lack of fact-checking as unintentional…? It’s looking more like a disturbing pattern. https://t.co/cGtlA3kpLl
— LizzieShore? (@lizzieshore) November 1, 2021
So this is another astro-turfed nonsense article. Noted.
— maraleia (@maraleia) November 1, 2021
To be a proper Onion headline, it would read:
“I’m a Swing Voter” says GOP Party Official Speaking to NYT Reporter.
— Giant Apes on the Moon! (@GiantMoonApes) November 1, 2021
— elected means accountable (@willb2lux) November 1, 2021
Opinion | I was a lifelong self-described conservative. Then I was interviewed by Jeremy Peters. https://t.co/JG23FJRVAt
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 1, 2021
Jeremy Peters, the NY Times writer assigned to cover the right who has once again quoted a conservative activist like they’re just a random person, is friends with Steve Bannon. In a documentary from a couple years ago you can see them chumming it up on a cab ride.
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 1, 2021
Peters could have avoided this simply by giving the dude an accurate label, like “never-Trump Republican.” Instead he tried to pass the guy off as a centrist liberal, which is inaccurate and misleading. People are rightly calling bullshit on that. https://t.co/5KzGWcho6w
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 1, 2021
Thread on Jeremy Peters work as a disinfo clean up man for the right https://t.co/Y8zZjGTjSX
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 1, 2021
COMMENTARY
Rupert Murdoch Is a ‘Domestic Threat’ Says Never-Trumper Over Tucker Carlson’s Upcoming Jan. 6 Special
Stuart Stevens is calling out News Corp founder and chief Rupert Murdoch as a “domestic threat” in response to a stunning preview clip from Fox News’ top personality, Tucker Carlson, that falsely paints Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection as a false flag operation by Democrats.
“If Rupert Murdoch were applying for American citizenship today, there would be ample evidence to classify him as a domestic threat and deny citizenship,” Stevens says of Murdoch, an Australian-born naturalized U.S. citizen. “He’s a dangerous man who should be treated as the anti-democratic propagandist he is.”
Stevens is known as one of the top Republican strategists who became a never-Trumper and co-founded The Lincoln Project. Murdoch owns News Corp, the parent company of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and numerous other outlets across the globe. He became a U.S. citizen in 1985 to meet the requirements to purchase and own TV stations.
The clip of Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the January 6 insurrection (below) is being called “fucking insane” by fellow never-Trumper Tim Miller, a former GOP strategist.
“I’d like to focus in on the fact that Fox is hosting one of the main architects of the Stop The Steal insurrection Ali Akbar Alexander for this 1/6 special,” Miller adds. “Going full Newsmax.”
In a scathing strike against Carlson, former Obama HUD deputy assistant secretary Brandon Friedman compared the Fox News personality to a radio station known for helping to incite the Rwandan genocide in which more than one million people died and up to half a million women were raped.
Here’s the clip, which is loaded with falsehoods and anti-American, anti-democracy propaganda:
Apparently Fox News is letting Tucker Carlson do a special on his conspiracy theory that January 6 was a “false flag” pic.twitter.com/dYngE77L4r
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 28, 2021
Image by Ben Terrett via Flickr and a CC license
