America ‘Loves White Supremacy’: Black Women on How and Why Republicans Won Virginia

Many Democratic voters went to bed Tuesday night despondent and angry, knowing Trump-endorsed Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin, who ran on lies about race and “education,” won the election for governor.

Here’s a sampling of what several very smart Black women are saying about the election, and what’s behind the Republican win.

“It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” tweeted journalist Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic.

“It’s clear,” tweets Sherrilyn Ifill, the President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, “that there is not yet a willingness to confront the landscape of American politics. The [Virginia] race was not abt ‘education’ or ‘enthusiasm’ or ‘change.’ There’s no ability to engage w/the grim reality of an electorate of white voters primed to embrace racial threats.”

“What can the Democrats learn?” is not really the question. How does a democracy address the systematic use of manufactured racial threat as a strategy for political control? Perhaps engaging that question seriously when Bush I disgracefully used Willie Horton would have helped. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 3, 2021

“And how can millions of voters become engaged with actual policies and issues and resistant to the seductive & entertaining manipulation served up 24-7 on Fox News, Facebook and other online platforms. This is about how to save and strengthen a democracy,” she added.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has been getting hammered since Tuesday night by the right for her very accurate accusations of white supremacy, and for calling Republicans dangerous.

Joy Reid calls Republicans dangerous to national security, “They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hard-core stuff. It leads to the January 6th stuff.” pic.twitter.com/xBK1iXFr02 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 3, 2021

Reid also responded to Ifill:

“I think we also have to engage with the deep commitment many Americans have to the racialized mythologies that have been the staples of American education and media for centuries,” she said. “The tribal motivation to maintain and retransmit them is stronger than the commitment to democracy.”

Trumpism was just the crudest, ugliest manifestation of that tribal commitment to believing in a solely glorious white past, where particularly white men, rich or regular, were like kings unto themselves and in unchecked possession of political, social and economic power. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2021

While some political observers are noting that CRT lies played a major part in Youngkin’s win, the creator of the 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, weighed in on the CRT aspect of the election.

“The only racial dog whistles in American politics are the ones heard by the media, because for the rest of the country it’s explicit,” Hannah-Jones says. “If the only educational concern in the election was the teaching of race and racism, then the issue wasn’t education: it was and is always RACE.”

And she says that race is the “organizing principle” of American politics.:

I keep saying: many of the people covering and commenting on politics are ill-equipped to do so because they continually underestimate how race is the organizing principle of AMerican politics. We so desperately want to pretend otherwise, but that is a willful blindness. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 3, 2021

Reid later Wednesday morning had a lot more to say, it’s worth the read:

“McAuliffe’s problem wasn’t that Dems didn’t pass Manchin-Sinema’s infrastructure bill,” she noted.

“It’s the OTHER bill — the one they nuked parental leave, college debt repayment and a major climate provision out of — that actually would help the people who mainly vote for Democrats: minority, young and single women, working class POC, white collegians… you know: their base,” Reid lamented.

“Youngkin” she continued, “like the Republican he is, filled the vacuum with inchoate fear of threats to the cherished historical narrative of a glorious history of unbroken white Christian great/goodness.”