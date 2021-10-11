News
‘You Are Loved and Accepted Just the Way You Are’ Biden Tells LGBTQ Community on National Coming Out Day
President Joe Biden on Monday issued a statement honoring National Coming Out Day, telling members of the LGBTQ community they are “loved and accepted,” and that the Biden administration is “committed to ensuring that LGBTQ+ people can live openly, proudly, and freely in every corner of our nation.”
The statement is the first for National Coming Out Day from the White House after a four year near-ban on any statement of support for LGBTQ people. President Biden’s predecessor refused to issue official statements in support of Pride Month or National Coming Out Day, while actively attacking and dismantling hard-won rights of the LGBTQ community.
Promising to “always have your back,” President Biden applauded the “courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the strength of being your authentic self.”
He noted that from “Day One” of his presidency he has worked “to prevent and combat discrimination, to enabling all qualified Americans – including transgender Americans – to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my Administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community.”
And he acknowledged there is still much work left to do.
“Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures,” Biden warned. “Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character. We must continue to stand together against these acts of hate, and stand up to protect the rights, opportunities, physical safety, and mental health of LGBTQ+ people everywhere. From defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality Act, we have more work to do to ensure that every American can live free of fear, harassment, and discrimination because of who they are or whom they love.”
George Conway Slams ‘Bald-Faced, Disgraceful Lie’ From ‘Eastman Memo’ Author’s Think Tank Employer
Legal expert George Conway is blasting the Claremont Institute for defending John Eastman (photo, with Giuliani on Jan. 6), the man who wrote the now-infamous “Eastman Memo” which many see as instructions to then-Vice President Mike Pence on how to overturn the 2020 presidential election on January 6.
“Claremont’s statement that Eastman did not seek to have Vice President Pence unilaterally determine the validity of electoral votes and overturn the election is a bald-faced, disgraceful lie,” says Conway, who successfully argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court and won a unanimous decision, and had been under consideration to be Donald Trump’s solicitor general or an assistant attorney general.
Conway was referring to a statement from the Claremont Institute, the pro-Trump conservative think tank where Eastman is employed as a senior fellow. Claremont has embraced right wing extremists, granting fellowships to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and Mark Levin, Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, CRT conspiracist Christopher Rufo, and even Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec.
The Washington Post Monday accused Claremont of trying to “whitewash” Eastman’s “road map for overturning Trump’s loss.”
Eastman, who happens to be the chairman of the nearly-defunct anti-LGBTQ group National Organization For Marriage (NOM) and supported Uganda’s efforts to jail LGBTQ people for life, was forced to “retire” as a law professor after blowback from speaking at Trump’s pre-insurrection rally, ginning up the troops, and falsely claiming Trump had won the election.
In its statement defending Eastman today, Claremont decried “a recent combined disinformation, de-platforming, and ostracism campaign,” also known as holding Eastman accountable by using his own words.
Here’s Conway’s tweet:
Claremont’s statement that Eastman did not seek to have Vice President Pence unilaterally determine the validity of electoral votes and overturn the election is a bald-faced, disgraceful lie. Here’s Eastman’s memo:https://t.co/dNYi2dyHLb https://t.co/yzE1myzAm7 pic.twitter.com/ZrsB4kAlj0
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 11, 2021
Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a rare television appearance Monday morning, telling co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” that America is “still in…a full constitutional crisis,” and “a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president,” thanks to Donald Trump.
Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the election via the Electoral College vote in 2016 has often been praised for being “right” about all the warnings she made about the Republican who sat in the White House for four years.
“You know, I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still in it,” warned Clinton, who also served as a very powerful U.S. Senator and is a former First Lady.
“That gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this because I think we’re in a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so,” she said, referring to Trump.
“And you have leaders of the Republican Party who have willingly going along as though they’re members of a cult, not a political party but a cult, and they’re continuing attacks on the election, their refusal refusal to say, ‘You know what, we’ve counted these votes. It’s over. We’re gonna move on,’ has sown so much doubt and then you combine it with the disinformation network known as Facebook, and you’ve got a volatile mix. So yeah, we are still in the midst of a concerted well funded effort to undermine American Democracy.”
Watch:
.@HillaryClinton to @TheView: “We’re at a very dangerous, continuing high-level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, [former Pres. Trump] is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so.” pic.twitter.com/8pERcKCG7H
— The View (@TheView) October 11, 2021
Jim Jordan Handed the House January 6 Commission the Keys to Subpoenaing Him: Report
According to a report from Politico, members of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection are preparing to go into battle with some of their colleagues over their actions on that day and that may put some Republicans in an awkward spot.
One such GOP lawmaker is combative Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who may have inadvertently handed committee members wanting to talk to him about his multiple conversations with former president Trump, the legal pathway to compel him to testify under oath.
As Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Olivia Beavers wrote, “The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has so far avoided directly roping in fellow lawmakers, even as it homes in on Trump’s inner circle. Yet each of its investigative steps so far has further underscored the roles that Trump’s staunchest House GOP allies played in his bid to throw out the election results,” before adding, “Those Republicans connected the former president to willing partners in the Justice Department who might fuel inflated claims of fraud. They huddled with Trump to deliver counsel. And they spoke with Trump by phone on Jan. 6 as he watched his own ‘Stop the Steal’ rally morph into a violent riot that overtook the Capitol.”
According to the report, Jordan will likely find himself under the microscope and — if he can’t get around being subpoenaed by his colleagues — he only has himself to blame.
“That reality became more explicit this week, when Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked the House to investigate Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) for helping Trump pressure the Justice Department to overturn the election. Perry played a key role in linking Trump with a Justice Department official who was willing to aid the former president’s quest to overturn the election, Senate Judiciary Democrats found. Their report also referenced Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) contacts with the White House during that timeframe,” Politico is reporting.
In Jordan’s case, his participation into investigations of Democratic foes and the FBI provided a legal pathway that will likely come back to bite him.
“The question of whether to engage with the select panel is a particularly resonant one for Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. He made his name as an aggressive conservative investigator when Republicans dug into allegations of impropriety at the FBI and Justice Department during the 2016 presidential election. At that time, House Republicans fiercely defended the power of the subpoena to compel testimony from executive-branch officials,” the report states. “Now Jordan and several of his colleagues are in uncharted territory, facing possible subpoenas from within their own branch.”
You can read more here.
