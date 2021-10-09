News
Jim Jordan Handed the House January 6 Commission the Keys to Subpoenaing Him: Report
According to a report from Politico, members of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection are preparing to go into battle with some of their colleagues over their actions on that day and that may put some Republicans in an awkward spot.
One such GOP lawmaker is combative Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who may have inadvertently handed committee members wanting to talk to him about his multiple conversations with former president Trump, the legal pathway to compel him to testify under oath.
As Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Olivia Beavers wrote, “The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has so far avoided directly roping in fellow lawmakers, even as it homes in on Trump’s inner circle. Yet each of its investigative steps so far has further underscored the roles that Trump’s staunchest House GOP allies played in his bid to throw out the election results,” before adding, “Those Republicans connected the former president to willing partners in the Justice Department who might fuel inflated claims of fraud. They huddled with Trump to deliver counsel. And they spoke with Trump by phone on Jan. 6 as he watched his own ‘Stop the Steal’ rally morph into a violent riot that overtook the Capitol.”
According to the report, Jordan will likely find himself under the microscope and — if he can’t get around being subpoenaed by his colleagues — he only has himself to blame.
“That reality became more explicit this week, when Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) asked the House to investigate Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) for helping Trump pressure the Justice Department to overturn the election. Perry played a key role in linking Trump with a Justice Department official who was willing to aid the former president’s quest to overturn the election, Senate Judiciary Democrats found. Their report also referenced Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) contacts with the White House during that timeframe,” Politico is reporting.
In Jordan’s case, his participation into investigations of Democratic foes and the FBI provided a legal pathway that will likely come back to bite him.
“The question of whether to engage with the select panel is a particularly resonant one for Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. He made his name as an aggressive conservative investigator when Republicans dug into allegations of impropriety at the FBI and Justice Department during the 2016 presidential election. At that time, House Republicans fiercely defended the power of the subpoena to compel testimony from executive-branch officials,” the report states. “Now Jordan and several of his colleagues are in uncharted territory, facing possible subpoenas from within their own branch.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Just Directed His Top Four Deputies to Ignore Lawful House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent subpoenas to four of Donald Trump’s top deputies, ordering them to hand over documents related to the insurrection by today and appear before investigators next week.
Trump has ordered the four men: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, and Kash Patel, to ignore the lawful subpoenas and not comply with the Committee’s requests for documents or testimony.
Politico is reporting Trump is “signaling he will go to court to block their testimony to the investigators,” adding it has seen the letter from “a Trump attorney” that claims those documents are covered by executive privilege. Legal experts agree only the current President can deem what is and is not covered, and President Joe Biden has made clear he will not invoke executive privilege.
“President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter says, according to Politico.
The Committee has pledged to enforce its subpoenas.
News
Trump Fumed His Acting AG Wouldn’t ‘Do Anything to Overturn the Election’ at Oval Office Meeting: Senate Report
Donald Trump opened an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 3 by complaining to his acting attorney general that he wasn’t doing enough to “overturn” his election loss.
An interim report issued by the Senate Judiciary Committee shows that former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen recalled the White House meeting began with the ousted president pressured him in front of other administration officials to undo his election loss, just three days before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win, reported The Daily Beast.
“One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election,” Trump groused.
The meeting ended with several Justice Department officials and White House counsel Pat Cipollone threatening to resign if Trump replaced Rosen with a loyalist who would act to overturn the election.
“Beginning on the day former Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation and continuing almost until the January 6 insurrection, Trump directly and repeatedly asked DOJ’s acting leadership to initiate investigations, file lawsuits on his behalf, and publicly declare the 2020 election ‘corrupt,'” the report states.
The interim report identifies nine calls and meetings with Rosen and acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue between mid-December, when Barr announced he was leaving the administration, and early January where Trump ordered them to help him stay in power.
Trump had decided by Jan. 3, when two such meetings occurred, that he would replace Rosen with lower-ranking Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who had allegedly urged Rosen and Donoghue to falsely tell Georgia officials they had found problems with its election result.
“Well, I guess that’s it,” Donoghue remembers telling Rosen, after Clark told the acting attorney general that Trump wanted him to take over. “Are we going to find out [that we’re fired] in a tweet?”
“At that point, I went back to my office and I began taking things off the wall and put them in boxes, because I told the Acting AG I would immediately resign,” Donoghue added. “There was no way I was going to serve under Jeff Clark.”
News
‘Republican Pinball Machine’ Nikki Haley Blasted for ‘Whitewashing’ Racism So She Can Ride Trump’s Coattails
CNN host Brianna Keilar ripped into 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Wednesday morning for suggesting that liberals “hate America” and that the nation doesn’t have a racism problem, during a heavily promoted speech at the Ronald Reagan library in California on Tuesday.
“A large portion of our people are plagued by self-doubt or even by hatred of America,” Haley said during the speech. “It’s a pandemic much more damaging than any virus.”
Keilar said that Haley, whom she called a “Republican pinball machine,” was “not letting more than 700,000 COVID deaths and counting get in the way of minimizing a pandemic politicized by the administration she served.”
Keilar walked through Haley’s history with racism in South Carolina, where she served as governor before becoming former president Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N. Haley, an Indian-American, has said her parents faced discrimination when she was a child, and she was elected governor based partly on backlash over a GOP state senator calling former president Barack Obama a “raghead.” But later, Haley declined to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse, even after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine people at a Charleston church — before changing her mind a week later.
“In last night’s speech, the former governor, who removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds, only to have that symbol brandished inside the U.S. Capitol by rioters this past January, whitewashed the ups and downs of the American experience with racism and the challenges still ahead, all apparently to appeal to the conservative base,” Keilar said.
She added that Haley was “courting the followers of Donald Trump,” who told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” called predominantly black and brown nations “shithole countries” and said there were “fine people on both sides” following a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Keilar also pointed to Haley’s comments criticizing Trump in the wake of the insurrection, in which she said his actions “will be judged harshly by history.”
“Shortly after that, Haley softened her criticism,” Keilar said. “She even tried to go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring, but was reportedly denied. Now she may be right that history will judge Donald Trump harshly, but NIkki Haley will not, because she’s too busy trying to ride his coattails.”
Watch below.
Trending
- IF THE SHOE FITS3 days ago
‘Let Me Unravel This’: Psaki Smacks Down Doocy for Promoting False Claim DOJ Called Parents ‘Domestic Terrorists’
- 'BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF AMERICA'2 days ago
Conservative Christians Must Indoctrinate Other People’s Children Into a ‘Biblical Worldview’ Says FRC’s Barna
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
‘They Are Responsible’: Cruz and Abbott Blasted for Responses to Texas School Shooting – ‘Blood Is on Your Hands’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Top Georgia Republican Twists Tax Question in Racist Dogwhistle: Newcomers Must ‘Assimilate Into Our Values’
- CRIME23 hours ago
Trump Tried to Hide Millions in Payments from Foreign Governments Funneled Through His Money-Losing DC Hotel
- WTH?3 days ago
Trump Official Billed US for $456,000 in Private Jets Over Five Months: Report
- 'PIECE OF TRASH'2 days ago
Trump World Forced to Create New PAC to Boot Lewandowski – Whose Enemies Cheered Downfall of ‘Amoral Psychopath’
- CRIME2 days ago
Senate Refers Ex-DOJ Attorney Who Became ‘Trump’s Big Lie Lawyer’ to DC Bar for Investigation: Report