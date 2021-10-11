Hillary Clinton Warns US Is in ‘Full Constitutional Crisis’ and ‘Very Dangerous Continuing High Level Attack’ by Trump

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a rare television appearance Monday morning, telling co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” that America is “still in…a full constitutional crisis,” and “a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president,” thanks to Donald Trump.

Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the election via the Electoral College vote in 2016 has often been praised for being “right” about all the warnings she made about the Republican who sat in the White House for four years.

“You know, I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we’re still in it,” warned Clinton, who also served as a very powerful U.S. Senator and is a former First Lady.

“That gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this because I think we’re in a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so,” she said, referring to Trump.

“And you have leaders of the Republican Party who have willingly going along as though they’re members of a cult, not a political party but a cult, and they’re continuing attacks on the election, their refusal refusal to say, ‘You know what, we’ve counted these votes. It’s over. We’re gonna move on,’ has sown so much doubt and then you combine it with the disinformation network known as Facebook, and you’ve got a volatile mix. So yeah, we are still in the midst of a concerted well funded effort to undermine American Democracy.”

Watch: