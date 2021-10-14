Watch: Psaki Promises Reporter President Biden ‘Has No Intention to Lead an Insurrection’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to gently mock a reporter who suggested President Joe Biden should not have refused to invoke executive privilege on his predecessor’s communications regarding the January 6 insurrection.

CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe asked if President Biden might have just been short-sighted by allowing the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack access to a mountain of evidence that Donald Trump tried to block, citing executive privilege he does not have.

“I can assure you, Ed, that this President has no intention to lead an insurrection on this nation’s Capitol,” Psaki quipped.

O’Keefe claimed Biden was opening a “Pandora’s Box” by allowing information the previous president claimed should not be made public.

Psaki said it is “incredibly important” for Americans to understand and remember that “January 6 was an incredibly dark day, one of the darkest days in our democracy. There was an insurrection on our nation’s capitol. What we’re talking about here is getting to the bottom of that. Shouldn’t everyone want to get to the bottom of that?”

Watch:

Jen Psaki tells @edokeefe the White House doesn’t believe it’s opening a “Pandora’s box” for future presidents by refusing Trump’s request for executive privilege in the Capitol riot investigation: “Shouldn’t everybody want to get to the bottom of that?” pic.twitter.com/btqGFCR6Bp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 14, 2021



