Trump Tried to Hide Millions in Payments from Foreign Governments Funneled Through His Money-Losing DC Hotel
During his four years as president Donald Trump bragged about his D.C. hotel, frequenting it almost weekly, and saying how successful it was. It quickly became the default place for foreign dignitaries, state and local GOP politicians, and lobbyists to drink, dine, and sleep, knowing their cash would wind up in the Trump family’s pockets.
But damning documents released by the House Oversight Committee Friday show the Trump International Hotel at The Old Post Office in Washington, D.C. lost $70 million during Trump’s tenure as president, CNN reports.
That’s not the only problem.
Those House Oversight documents, according Reuters, also show “Trump’s businesses tried to hide millions of dollars in payments from foreign governments that flowed through his hotel in downtown Washington D.C.” Some legal experts have argued that violates the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause.
And millions of dollars of that money, “over $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments…roughly equal to more than 7,400 nights at the hotel,” pose “a potential conflict of interest.”
In another damning revelation, as Reuters notes, the House Oversight Committee “also found that he concealed debts when he was bidding for use of the property in 2011,” which may raise the interest of federal prosecutors.
Despite losing $70 million, Trump took “income from the Trump International Hotel,” CNN reveals, totaling “more than $156 million…the committee said Friday.”
‘Why Is Josh Hawley Not in Jail?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe Nails GOP Senator Who ‘Committed Sedition Against the USA’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be thrown in jail for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Missouri Republican grossly distorted the facts during a Senate hearing on the ongoing harassment of school board members around the country over COVID-19 safety measures and anti-racism lessons, and the “Morning Joe” host piggybacked off Hawley’s grandstanding remarks to calling for his prosecution.
“I’ve got to say, frankly, I can’t believe Josh Hawley’s sitting there because he should be in jail,” Scarborough said. “Why is Josh Hawley not in jail? A guy that committed sedition against the United States of America, he churned up the rioters when they were coming up there, a guy who still voted with the seditionists and the rioters, voted with the anarchists, voted with the people who were smearing excrement all over the walls of the Capitol.”
“I understand there are a lot of Trumpists that don’t like to hear this,” he added. “I had some clown call me a couple days ago, like, ‘I can’t believe that you still say they bashed cops’ heads.’ Guess what they did? They took American flags, the flags that we care about so much, flags that Americans salute, the flags that supposedly Trump and his allies are so offended by when people kneel when the American flag goes up. I understand that, I understand — it doesn’t seem right to people. But this flag that you love so much was used to bash in the heads of law enforcement officers. It’s on videotape, you can’t get away from it, you can’t lie.”
Hawley showed his support for the rioters before and after the insurrection, and he voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s election win — and Scarborough thinks he should suffer consequences.
“Josh Hawley can’t escape what he did on Jan. 6,” Scarborough said, “that he provided aide and comfort and guidance to the people who were trying to hang Mike Pence, the people who were trying to find the speaker of the House and beat and kill her. Those people right there that were beating up the cops, bashing them with American flags. He can’t escape that, so yeah, Joshy boy, you’re shocked that somebody else that wasn’t a seditionist wasn’t trying to overturn an American election is sitting in the Senate? I think you got that backwards.”
“We’re all shocked that you’re there,” he added. “We’re all shocked that you’re not in jail, because you should be in jail.”
Senate Refers Ex-DOJ Attorney Who Became ‘Trump’s Big Lie Lawyer’ to DC Bar for Investigation: Report
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has referred a former top Trump Dept. of Justice attorney to the Washington, D.C. Bar Association, requesting he be investigated for “compliance with applicable rules of professional conduct,” according to Law & Crime.
The Committee Thursday released a bombshell 394-page report on Trump’s final weeks in office, noting that former Acting Civil Division Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark “sought to involve DOJ in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and plotted with then President Trump to oust Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who reportedly refused Trump’s demands.”
In another damning assertion, the Committee’s report adds: “After personally meeting with Trump, Jeffrey Bossert Clark pushed Rosen and Donoghue to assist Trump’s election subversion scheme—and told Rosen he would decline Trump’s potential offer to install him as Acting Attorney General if Rosen agreed to aid that scheme.”
“More than two months after DOJ authorized him to testify without restriction, Clark still has not agreed to the Committee’s request that he sit for a voluntary interview,” today’s report notes.
The Senate Judiciary’s report can be accessed directly here, or via the Committee’s website here.
FBI Investigating Possible Campaign Finance ‘Misdeeds’ by Group Headed by Trump Confidant Matt Schlapp: Report
The FBI has opened up a criminal campaign-finance investigation into possible “misdeeds” committed by the right wing organization headed by conservative lobbyist and Trump confidant Matt Schlapp.
The group, the American Conservative Union, is best known for its annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event that attracts right wing politicians and activists from across the country.
Citing sources, The Dispatch reports “federal investigators are currently looking into possible criminal campaign-finance misdeeds at ACU during Schlapp’s tenure. As part of the investigation, the FBI has interviewed former and current ACU employees about the financial dealings of the organization and its leaders—and in particular, as one source said, about their ‘knowledge of the events leading up to the endorsement of Brian Kelsey.’.”
Kelsey is a Tennessee state senator who in 2016 ran for the GOP nomination for a seat in Congress.
Since 2015 Schlapp has been the chairman of the ACU.
“The allegations in our complaint—they’re really quite bad,” Adav Noti, chief of staff at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Dispatch. The CLC is the organization that filed the FEC complaint. “This is not run-of-the-mill shenanigans. It’s true that $100,000 isn’t an overwhelmingamount of money, but it’s not nothing for a congressional race in Tennessee, either. And the two-part scheme to route it back to the campaign—if that is indeed what happened, it’s a very serious violation. It’s not a ticky-tack or a technical issue.”
Read the entire report at The Dispatch.
