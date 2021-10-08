‘Why Is Josh Hawley Not in Jail?’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe Nails GOP Senator Who ‘Committed Sedition Against the USA’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be thrown in jail for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Missouri Republican grossly distorted the facts during a Senate hearing on the ongoing harassment of school board members around the country over COVID-19 safety measures and anti-racism lessons, and the “Morning Joe” host piggybacked off Hawley’s grandstanding remarks to calling for his prosecution.

“I’ve got to say, frankly, I can’t believe Josh Hawley’s sitting there because he should be in jail,” Scarborough said. “Why is Josh Hawley not in jail? A guy that committed sedition against the United States of America, he churned up the rioters when they were coming up there, a guy who still voted with the seditionists and the rioters, voted with the anarchists, voted with the people who were smearing excrement all over the walls of the Capitol.”

“I understand there are a lot of Trumpists that don’t like to hear this,” he added. “I had some clown call me a couple days ago, like, ‘I can’t believe that you still say they bashed cops’ heads.’ Guess what they did? They took American flags, the flags that we care about so much, flags that Americans salute, the flags that supposedly Trump and his allies are so offended by when people kneel when the American flag goes up. I understand that, I understand — it doesn’t seem right to people. But this flag that you love so much was used to bash in the heads of law enforcement officers. It’s on videotape, you can’t get away from it, you can’t lie.”

Hawley showed his support for the rioters before and after the insurrection, and he voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s election win — and Scarborough thinks he should suffer consequences.

“Josh Hawley can’t escape what he did on Jan. 6,” Scarborough said, “that he provided aide and comfort and guidance to the people who were trying to hang Mike Pence, the people who were trying to find the speaker of the House and beat and kill her. Those people right there that were beating up the cops, bashing them with American flags. He can’t escape that, so yeah, Joshy boy, you’re shocked that somebody else that wasn’t a seditionist wasn’t trying to overturn an American election is sitting in the Senate? I think you got that backwards.”

“We’re all shocked that you’re there,” he added. “We’re all shocked that you’re not in jail, because you should be in jail.”