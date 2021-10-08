‘To Say I’m Livid Is Putting It Mildly’: Rick Wilson Slams Jan. 6 Committee for Blowing Chance to Nail Trump

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, former GOP consultant and Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson lashed out at the members of the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, saying — from what he has been told — they are blowing their chance to make Trump pay for inciting the riot.

Writing, “To say I’m livid is putting it mildly,” Wilson went on to add, “I have some bad news. After multiple calls I have some extremely grim news. As of now 1/6 commission is dead already, and will not enforce the subpoenas. Trump wins. ”

According to the Never Trumper, “This is staffed wrong, led wrong, and a gutless exercise to get back to talking about infrastructure. They’re not taking the risk seriously, they’re not taking the data before them seriously, and they’re eager to run out the clock.”

He elaborated by writing, “I’m told that the whole plan is to bring in academics to examine the information from that day, when it should be a LE/IC style counterterrorism investigation. The leadership has already decided to slow roll it and write a tsk tsk memo at the end.”

He added, “Democrats, never tell me again ‘We got this.’ Because you don’t have this.”

