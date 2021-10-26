News
Birx Tells Investigators Up to 40 Percent Fewer Americans Would Have Died if Trump Had Supported Basic COVID Protocols
Trump White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told congressional investigators behind closed doors between 30 percent and 40 percent fewer Americans would have died from COVID-19 if then-president Donald Trump and the Trump administration had supported just the basic coronavirus preventative protocols like mask wearing.
According to Birx’s statement, up to 295,000 Americans would not have died if Trump and his administration had supported the basic protocols.
On April 3, 2020 Trump chose to make the announcement to the American people that CDC was advising mask-wearing, and during that same press briefing he immediately announced he would not wear a mask.
“It’s voluntary and you don’t have to do it,” Trump declared on national television. Repeatedly stressing the word “voluntary,” Trump added, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”
President Trump says the CDC is officially recommending Americans wear simple cloth masks in public, though this is only voluntary — and he says he won’t be doing it https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/ZX5W6IWcxA
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020
The New York Times reports Dr. Birx, who is an expert in immunology, vaccine research, and global health, told investigators, “I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30 percent less to 40 percent less range.”
Asked whether Mr. Trump did everything he should have to counter the pandemic, she said: “No. And I’ve said that to the White House in general, and I believe I was very clear to the president in specifics of what I needed him to do.”
The Times separately today reports 737,526 Americans have died from COVID-19, and more than 45.5 million Americans have been infected.
‘Makes Me Want to Throw Up’: Investor in New Trump ‘Truth’ Network Is Out Now That He Knows It’s a ‘Fake News Business’
The launch of Donald Trump’s new social media company “TRUTH” has hit another bump in the road as some early key investors are pulling out after discovering he is one of the principals behind itwhich they were unaware of at the time they put money into the start-up.
As the New York Times reported, “The details of Mr. Trump’s latest partnership were vague. The statement he issued was reminiscent of the kind of claims he made about his business dealings in New York as a real estate developer. It was replete with high-dollar amounts and superlatives that could not be verified.”
According to a report from the Huff Post’s Ed Mazza, one hedge fund manager lashed out when he found out about Trump’s involvement.
As Mazza reports, “[Boaz] Weinstein’s Saba Capital had been a major investor in Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of acquiring another company. As is common in SPAC arrangements, investors put their cash in before the acquisition target was chosen. When Weinstein learned it would be with Trump’s firm, he bailed.”
“I knew that for Saba the right thing was to sell our entire stake of unrestricted shares, which we have now done. Many investors are grappling with hard questions about how to incorporate their values into their work. For us, this was not a close call,” he explained.
Another unnamed investor, who reportedly held a 10 percent stake in the company, was considerably more graphic when talking about being taken in by Trump’s latest venture and he “sold everything as soon as he could,” reports Mazza.
“The idea that I would help [Trump] build out a fake news business called Truth makes me want to throw up,” they said.
You can read more here.
Image by U.S. Dept. of State via Flickr
‘Act of War’: Trump Blasted for ‘Chilling’ Statement Calling Election an ‘Insurrection’
Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president, on Thursday issued what is being called a “chilling” statement on the election and the insurrection he incited.
“The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the Protest!” Trump said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh simply and clearly calls it an “act of war.”
This statement is an act of war against America. ANY Republican who does not publicly rebuke this statement must be defeated. ANY Republican. pic.twitter.com/mVAsPXkqGK
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 21, 2021
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) during debate on the House floor has “repeatedly” been “calling on Republicans to denounce the Trump statement,” according to reporter Jamie Dupree.
“All my colleagues were elected on November 3,” McGovern said. “If you believe that Election Day was an insurrection, then your election results are illegitimate.”
McGovern is not the only one to blast the Trump statement:
In debate on the January 6 investigation today on the House floor, Democrats are repeatedly bringing up this new statement from Donald Trump. Rep. Jim Clyburn D-SC says the “Big Lie” is just like the “Lost Cause” after the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/NDNHdjKrYq
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 21, 2021
Some journalists are also slamming the former president’s latest remarks.
S.V. Dáte, the White House correspondent at HuffPost weighed in, saying, “Donald Trump tried to overthrow American democracy after he lost his election by 7 million votes, but nearly a year later, he’s still lying. About all of it.”
Washington Post national political reporter Felicia Sonmez called it a “chilling statement … that makes clear his stance on peaceful democracy vs. violent insurrection.”
Washington Post White House bureau chief Ashley Parker pointed to the statement and said: “In which Trump’s shamelessness continues to be his political super power.”
ProPublica Senior Reporter Peter Elkind says: “This is the position of the widely embraced leader of the GOP. Republicans all behind that?”
More:
A former president of the United States who took an oath to uphold the US Constitution: “The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the Protest!” #DonaldTrump #ThisIsGoingWell NB: almost no evidence of voter fraud has been uncovered or confirmed.
— Priscilla Huff (@phuffdaddy) October 21, 2021
Trump’s New Social Media Site ‘Hacked’ Just Hours After Announcement
Donald Trump announced Wednesday night he is launching TRUTH Social, a new social media site next year to fight “Big Tech,” because “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced.”
Within hours that brand new site, in a pre-launch state, was “hacked.”
“Trump announced he was launching a new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, and its ‘Truth Social’ app,” Newsweek reports. “The ‘Truth Social’ app will begin a beta launch for ‘invited guests’ in November, with a nationwide rollout planned for early 2022, according to a press release.”
The Washington Post’s tech reporter, Drew Harwell, was hard at work late Wednesday night, revealing that accounts for Donald Trump and Mike Pence were either created by those who are not them, or those accounts were vulnerable and hacked.
The “donaldjtrump” account of Trump’s TRUTH Social has already been hacked. pic.twitter.com/LDQ5w24tcV
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021
The Daily Dot’s tech writer says he is the one who created the Donald J. Trump account:
Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on ‘Truth Social,’ former President Donald Trump’s new social media website.
Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma
— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021
Apparently Trump’s TRUTH agents were able to cut access to the vulnerable site:
For those asking, the public domain for what appeared to be the mobile beta of Trump’s new social media platform ‘TRUTH Social’ has been taken offline.
I did manage to grab a screenshot of the Account Settings menu before access was blocked. pic.twitter.com/M8G3PE0JES
— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021
