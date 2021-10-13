Lindsey Graham Goes on Bonkers Rant About ‘40,000 Brazilians’ With ‘Gucci Bags’ Heading for Connecticut

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is claiming 40,000 Brazilians are “headed for Connecticut wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.” The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) regularly releases statements on its work and has said nothing about “40,000 Brazilians.”

Graham last year was photographed, smiling, with a leader of the white nationalist group, the Proud Boys, apparently dining at a restaurant. One year earlier Graham appeared in a photo with far right wing politician Geert Wilders, “a controversial Dutch parliamentary leader with anti-Islam and anti-immigrant views.”

And just months ago according to a pro-immigration group Graham appeared on Fox News “using talking points peddled by white nationalists.”

In August U.S. Customs and Border Patrol issued a statement saying its San Diego agents “have encountered an unprecedented number of Brazilian nationals,” putting that number at “more than 7,300 Brazilian nationals,” a far cry from 40,000.

There was no mention of “designer clothes and Gucci bags.”

Watch Senator Graham:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians heading for Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags” illegally crossed the border: “This is not economic migration anymore.” pic.twitter.com/SYg0cWWJHc — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2021

He was quickly mocked for his claims:

Let me get this straight…..40,000 Brazilians walked 6,000 miles from Brazil to Yuma wearing designer clothes and carrying Gucci bags (unknown if real or knockoffs) and are planning to go another 2,700 miles to the land of Vineyard Vines called Connecticut. 🤪 — Oliver Kite Fan (@flyfishingVol) October 13, 2021

Narrator: This did not happen. This is not happening. This will not happen in the future. — Reese (@JackJackington) October 13, 2021