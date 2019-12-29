HUH?
Ivanka Trump Defends Family Separations in Bizarre CBS Interview: ‘Immigration Is Not Part of My Portfolio’
White House adviser Ivanka Trump declined to criticize her father’s administration over its family separation policy for immigrants.
In a highly publicized interview that aired on Sunday, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the family separations policy in light of her concern for all children.
“We went and looked and Homeland Security says there’s still around 900 children who remain separated from their families,” Brennan told Trump. “Is that something that you continue to remain engaged on?”
“Well, immigration is not in part of my portfolio,” Trump replied. “Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable.”
“That includes those being trafficked,” she continued, ignoring the thrust of Brennan’s question. “Which this president is committed to countering and combatting human trafficking in an incredibly comprehensive and aggressive way. So the full United States government has been focused on this issue starting with the president.”
“Ivanka Trump, thank you very much,” Brennan said.
Watch the video below from CBS.
White House Forced to Claim Trump ‘Confides in His Wife’ as Internet Says He May Have Confused Her With Ivanka
The White House on Monday was forced to issue a statement clarifying one of President Donald Trump’s many confusing statements made at the G7, insisting that the president “confides in his wife on many issues.”
Earlier in the day President Trump told reporters the First Lady “has gotten to know Kim Jong-un,” which left reporters scratching their heads.
OH outside the president’s presser: “Wait, when did Melania meet Kim Jong Un?”
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 26, 2019
“I also say that, by the way, with respect to North Korea. Kim Jong-un, who I’ve gotten to know extremely well, the First Lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-un, and I think she would agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” Trump told reporters before leaving the G7.
Trump has met the North Korean dictator three times: in Singapore, Hanoi, and at the DMZ. The First Lady, by all accounts, was not present for any of those meetings.
The White House was forced to issue a clarification.
“President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim – and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
Some on social media noted that while the First Lady has not met Kim Jong-un, the First Daughter has – and perhaps that’s where the confusion arose.
He’s confusing Melania with Ivanka https://t.co/2JorMtemHJ
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 26, 2019
More plausible than this spin is the likelihood that Trump simply confused Melania and Ivanka, which is all kinds of cringe. https://t.co/TRcjhmjyjy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2019
Please call your public servants and ask them to act. . . This is the United States. How much longer are we going to collectively allow this to go on? https://t.co/MpSoP7QE7Z
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 26, 2019
When did Melania meet Kim? Did he confuse her with Ivanka?
— Charly VanRumple (@CharlyVanRumple) August 26, 2019
Some were less than convinced:
What the fuck is this nonsense? https://t.co/1gVjcrbnT9
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 26, 2019
@realDonaldTrump “The first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong Un and I think she would agree with me he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential.”
Melania was not on the Seoul trip in June, nor was she in Singapore for the Kim meeting.
It was Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/t0jrk6cZva
— dlh2409 (@dlh2409) August 26, 2019
Tomi Lahren Mercilessly Mocked for ‘One of the Dumbest Tweets’ After Raging Over ‘Illegal Immigration Bum-Rush’
Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren is back – and back making ridiculous accusations. On Tuesday the 26-year old anti-LGBT, racist vlogger took to Twitter to share her “Final Thoughts” on illegal immigration.
Lahren never takes a position without making it a personal attack on her perceived enemies. Every tweet, every appearance is a two-fisted fight with the goal of taking down both the left and what she sees as their policies – even if she’s 100% wrong. As long as she belittles Democrats, liberals, progressives, and occasionally Republicans, she apparently considers it a win.
Take today’s attack.
“To all you RINOs who insist this illegal immigration bum-rush isn’t about votes, BS,” says Lahren, slamming some unknown, unnamed group of Republicans.
“Democrats have clear goals: make illegal entry as easy as possible, eliminate electoral college, allow illegals to vote, win every election for the foreseeable future.”
Now, let’s be really honest here.
Yes, of course Democrats want to “win every election for the foreseeable future.” Because, who doesn’t? So it’s just a ridiculous statement on its face.
And yes, many Democrats (and some Republicans) do believe the Electoral College is no longer useful in our electoral system. Consider that George W. Bush lost the popular vote to Al Gore in 2000, yet he became president. Similarly, Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, yet he became president.
It’s only happened four times in history, and two of those times in the past two decades. Something’s wrong.
But claiming Democrats want to “make illegal entry as easy as possible,” and “allow illegals to vote” are just lies. Pure and simple.
And really dumb lies, as many on social media swarmed together to let her know.
Take a look at some of the responses:
This has to be one of the dumbest tweets I have read. I am dumber for reading this. I knew you were not smart, but you truly are an enormous moron.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 2, 2019
Huh? Democrats don’t want that at all. Tomi, respectfully… please do some research on the policies because your information is incorrect. Well, besides the electoral college… fuck that garbage.
— Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) April 2, 2019
I rolled my eyes so hard at this that I think I sprained my retinas.
— [email protected]????????? (@matherianza) April 2, 2019
That’s dumb. Have you ever known any Spanish people? Many vote as republicans anyway. They’re Catholic; fox propaganda and the man in the pointy hat has instructed Catholics to vote against women’s health care. You are using racism to manipulate dumb white people… Again…
— 970blue (@970blue1) April 2, 2019
and republicans want to repress the votes,close down voting booths earlier in black districts,jerrymandering to name a few dirty tactics,because they know they can’t win elections if every vote counts, due to catering to the wealthiest.
— fabrizio (@breezio4) April 2, 2019
Citation please?
— John (@TakeTheCanoli73) April 2, 2019
Trump Tweets ‘Tremendous Progress Being Made!’ on HIV – as He Works to Roll Back HIV/AIDS Programs and Policies
One week after President Donald Trump promised to work to “eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years,” and “defeat AIDS in America,” in his State of the Union address last month, The New York Times ran a scathing report on the Trump administration’s efforts that are actually working against that goal, and actively harming those living with HIV/AIDS.
For Trump at the State of the Union, it was literally just a hypocritical applause line.
So it’s a bit ironic that Trump, who despises what he falsely calls “the failing New York Times,” Tuesday morning tweeted out a Times story: “HIV Is Cured In 2nd Patient, Doctors Report.”
The story begins, “Scientists have long tried to duplicate the procedure that led to the first long-term remission 12 years ago. With the so-called London patient, they seem to have succeeded.”
Trump, just as he did in his State of the Union address, offered only empty words.
“Such great news for so many. Tremendous progress being made!”
In mid February The New York Times reported: “Trump Pledged to End H.I.V. But His Policies Veer the Other Way,” offering a litany of examples detailing how the Trump administration has actually worked to reverse progress being made in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
“In November, the Trump administration proposed a rule change that would make it more difficult for Medicare beneficiaries to get the medicines that treat H.I.V. infection and prevent the virus from spreading,” the Times reported, adding, “the Trump administration proposed a new policy to cut costs for Medicare by reducing the number of drugs that must be made available to people with H.I.V.”
“Mr. Trump has repeatedly urged Congress to repeal the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, even though Medicaid is the largest source of coverage for people with H.I.V. And he has promoted the sale of short-term health plans that skirt the Affordable Care Act, even though such plans usually exclude people with H.I.V.”
“To end the spread of the virus, federal health officials say they must reduce the stigma attached to gay men and transgender people who are at high risk so they will seek testing and treatment. But for two years the administration has tried to roll back legal protections for people in those groups.”
The executive director of the American Academy of H.I.V. Medicine said the Trump administration’s moves last year “could be catastrophic” for Medicare patients living with HIV.
Back in June of 2017, six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) resigned, citing President Trump’s lack of interest or strategy to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Trump “simply does not care,” they wrote. Later that year, in December, without warning, Trump fired the remaining 16 members, “via a letter from FedEx.”
Overnight the White House website, HIV.gov, had been scrubbed of their names.
Trump has waited more than a year to reconstitute the White House AIDS Council. With new leaders the panel is slated to meet this month.
“In May 2017,” HIV Plus Magazine reminded last month, “the White House announced intended and deliberate funding cuts to HIV programs including PEPFAR (President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), the Ryan White Program, and the Global Fund. These funds administer critical resources in the fight against HIV both domestically and internationally, and cutting them would not only immediately hurt those living with HIV, but also increase new infection rates.”
It adds that as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence “caused the worst HIV outbreak in Indiana history in 2014 through his negligence of drug users and people living with HIV.”
“HIV Is Cured In 2nd Patient, Doctors Report.” @nytimes Such great news for so many. Tremendous progress being made!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019
