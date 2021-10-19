BREAKING NEWS
FBI Raiding DC Home of Manafort Associate and Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska: Reports
FBI agents are currently raiding the Washington, D.C. home of Russian oligarch and billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who is an associate of convicted felon Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. Deripaska has ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Breaking: FBI raiding home of Oleg Deripaska as per law enforcement. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/nbKdhaFKh3
— Laura Strickler (@strickdc) October 19, 2021
NBC News: The FBI is conducting “law enforcement activity” at the Washington D.C. home of Oleg Deripaska, a FBI spokesperson confirms.
NBC News is outside the home where a number of federal agents have gathered and are restricting access to the property.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 19, 2021
In 2019 Politico reported that “Two former top staffers to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have lobbied Congress and the Treasury Department on the development of a new Kentucky aluminum mill backed by the Russian aluminum giant Rusal, according to a new lobbying disclosure.” Deripaska is the founder of Rusal.
Image via Wikimedia
BREAKING NEWS
Biden Justice Dept. to Formally Petition Supreme Court to Block Unconstitutional Texas Abortion Ban
The Biden Dept. of Justice will formally ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas’ near-total ban on abortion, one many legal experts say is unconstitutional.
CNN reports the DOJ will make the formal request to block implementation of the law “while legal challenges play out, a department spokesperson said Friday.”
The DOJ has been filing requests with lower courts, but in an unusual set of circumstances the Fifth Circuit, one of the nation’s most conservative courts of appeal, has sided with the State of Texas instead of judges who have moved to block the new type of law.
This will be seen as a test of the 6-3 majority conservative Supreme Court, that repeatedly bent to then-President Donald Trump’s frequent requests, as he bypassed lower courts frequently to implement his polices that were often challenged by civil rights groups.
Image by Do512 via Flickr and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
Baseball-Bat Wielding Woman Bites Capitol Police Officer: Report
A woman wielding a baseball bat who “appeared agitated” allegedly attacked U.S. Capitol Police officers Friday morning including by biting one of them.
Police say several officers approached her, but she “did not cooperate” and “instead started yelling at them. When she raised her bat, the officers tried to take it,” WJLA reports.
The woman, identified as Olivia Romano, 25, “allegedly became combative and bit one of the officers, police report.” She was taken into custody.
WFLA points to a tweet in which Romano allegedly accuses the Secret Service of illegally arresting “Indigenious [sic] Water Protectors & allies.”
The Biden White House on Friday pledged “to treat climate change as ‘systemic’ financial risk,” Axios reports.
2) Officers then moved in on the suspect and she bit a USCP officer.
Fox is told she will be charged with assaulting a Capitol Police Officer.
She is now on the ground on the West Front of the Capitol claiming she was “arrested illegally” and claiming police battery.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
‘Criminal Contempt’: Jan. 6 Committee Slams Bannon for ‘Stonewalling’ and ‘Hiding’ Behind Trump
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued a scathing statement announcing it is moving forward to obtain a formal criminal contempt of Congress charge against Steve Bannon after the far right wing political strategist refused to comply with a lawful congressional subpoena.
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) accused Bannon of “hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke.”
“We reject his position entirely,” Chairman Thompson stated. “The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt.”
Bannon was required to produce documents and present himself to the committee Thursday for a deposition. He refused.
His attorney claims he is protected by Donald Trump’s executive privilege, which the former president does not have. Even if Trump had a right to claim privilege, it would not cover Bannon for several reasons, including that he was not a government employee during the time in question. (Executive privilege does not cover criminal activity, if there was any.)
“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” Thompson warned.
In his statement Thompson explained the process, which includes the Committee meeting and voting on referring Bannon for contempt. The full House would vote on the charges, and assuming passage, “it is the ‘duty’ of the United States Attorney to ‘bring the matter before the grand jury for its action.'”
