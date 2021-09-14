News
Log Cabin Republicans Go Full MAGA With Melania and Mar-a-Lago Event
Melania Trump will attend the Log Cabin Republicans’ annual Spirit of Lincoln Dinner in November, where the gay GOP group will give the former First Lady an award. The move is being seen by some as a further attempt by Mrs. Trump to appear pro-LGBTQ, despite her husband being the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.
The event will be held at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago resort, which the disgraced former and one-term president officially calls home. Mrs. Trump is also expected to deliver a speech at the event, The Washington Blade reports.
BREAKING: @LogCabinGOP is pleased to announce that First Lady @MELANIATRUMP will be the guest of honor at Log Cabin Republicans & Liberty Education Forum’s annual 2021 Spirit of Lincoln Gala.
Details below ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/o2zQIwJVXY
— Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) September 14, 2021
“Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Log Cabin Republicans managing director Charles Moran said, according to the Blade. “Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans.”
One year ago in October Mrs. Trump also teamed up with the Log Cabin Republicans in an attempt to whitewash her husband’s anti-LGBTQ policies. In a video produced with Log Cabin Republicans which CNN said “misleads,” the then-First Lady declared, “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
In fact, earlier that year HRC released a list of more than 30 examples proving just how anti-LGBTQ then-President Trump is. GLAAD has a list of well-over 100 examples, that begins with his first day in office: “Minutes after Donald Trump was sworn into office, any mention of the LGBTQ community was erased from White House, Department of State, and Department of Labor websites.”
Mrs. Trump has never spoken out against her husband’s anti-LGBTQ policies, which include banning all transgender service members from the U.S. Armed Forces,
News
Top Military Advisor Secretly Had Defense Officials Take an Oath Blocking Trump From Launching Nuclear War Without His OK
General Mark Milley, President Donald Trump’s top military adviser and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assembled senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center two days after the January 6 insurrection, telling them they were not to take orders from Trump if he were to launch a nuclear attack unless Milley was involved in the decision-making procedure.
The revelation comes in the new book, “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, according to CNN.
Milley was “deeply shaken” by the January 6 insurrection, CNN reports, and “‘was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.'”
“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley told his senior staff, according to the book.
On January 8 Milley secretly assembled the top Pentagon officials.
“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told the officers, according to the book. He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood.
“Got it?” Milley asked, according to the book.
“Yes, sir.”
‘Milley considered it an oath,’ the authors write.
Read the entire report at CNN.
News
Madison Cawthorn Crashes School Board Mask Mandate Meeting to Attack Dem Governor: ‘We Will Not Accept Your Edicts’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) Monday night attended the Henderson County, North Carolina school board meeting on mask mandates and was one of about 20 people who addressed its members – but instead of focusing his remarks on the evening’s topic of masks he mostly used his allotted time to attack Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.
“You are not the king, we are not your subjects. We the people will not bow to you. We will not accept your edicts. North Carolinians have had enough,” declared Cawthorn, reading from a prepared speech.
Cawthorn, who plans to pull the same stunt at another school board meeting Tuesday night, told the board that “tyrants thrive when freedom is sacrificed on the altar of safety. Unbridled executives yearn for a fearful populace because power is found in fear. I believe King George III would be immensely proud of Governor Roy Cooper, he’s wanting to state with an iron fist Liberty be damned.”
Rep. Cawthorn, who has no children, was home schooled, and dropped out during his first semester of college after reportedly earning “D” grades, addressed the governor, who was not present at the local meeting: “Stop using my constituents children’s as political pawns, educate them, don’t indoctrinate them. Stop forcing people to co-parent with the government.”
Cawthorn’s attempted hijacking of the school board meeting did not work.
“Students in Henderson County will continue wearing masks after a nearly unanimous School Board voted Monday, Sept. 13 to continue its mandate,” the Hendersonville Times-News reports.
Madison Cawthorn decided to use the Henderson Co, NC school board meeting tonight to incite sedition against Gov Cooper: “You are not the king, we are not your subjects. We the people will not bow to you. We will not accept your edicts. North Carolinians have had enough.” pic.twitter.com/CTyLbuKDdd
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2021
News
‘Oh My God’: Joy Reid Slams Nicki Minaj for Claim About Her ‘Cousin’s Friend’s’ COVID Vaccine-Swollen Testicles
MSNBC host Joy Reid started her Monday show by addressing the continuing efforts by anti-vaccine activists to scare people off from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
After speaking to Charlie Sykes and Dr. Joseph Allen, associate professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, Reid asked hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj what she was thinking after a bizarre firestorm on Twitter. Minaj falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine caused “swollen testicles.”
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head and face.”
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent,” she continued. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”
COVID has been known to cause impotence, but the vaccine has not.
Reid reached her limit. Like many vaccinated people, begging people to save themselves can be exhausting, and Reid explained she was over it.
“You are not going quit your job unless you want to be broke and poor and sit home with no money and do your research on TikTok and watch TikToks all day of other unvaccinated people,” said Reid. “It’s going to happen because people are going to have to face between being broke and being vaccinated. In the end, I’m done hand-holding people too. I’ve reached my limit. I’ve reached my limit. I’m not begging anyone else.”
“People like Nicki Minaj, you have a platform that’s 22 million followers. I have two million,” Reid continued. “You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, you could do better than that. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you and they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh, my God! As fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God. Lord.”
