BRILLIANT
‘Those Were the Trump Years’: Liberal Brilliantly Destroys Fox News Crime ‘Surge’ Framing – and Her Co-Hosts’ Claims
Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, a former Democratic strategist who holds two master’s degrees and a Ph.D., destroyed her co-hosts’ false claims and the conservative cable network’s framing about the crime “surge” on Tuesday’s edition of “The Five.”
Speaking about news that the murder rate had skyrocketed 30 percent, Tarlov made clear that the FBI statistic was from last year.
“The data that we’re talking about is 2020,” Tarlov told Fox News viewers and her co-hosts, including Jesse Watters and Dan Bongino, as the chyron read: “PASSING THE BLAME,” and “LIBERALS POINT TO PANDEMIC FOR SURGE IN VIOLENCE.”
“Those were the Trump years,” Tarlov explained. “So all of this blaming on President Biden that’s happening now – actually under President Biden’s watch the murder rate has even gone down.”
She didn’t stop there.
“Another important component of the FBI data: that the short term increases was in all regions, not just in those liberal cities, all regions. That means in places where conservatives are. That means that this can’t all be because of bail reform, defund the police, yada yada yada. And also the murder rate and the crime rate overall is lower than it was in the 1990’s, so conservatives are running around screaming, ‘we’ve never seen anything like this,’ you have seen something like this.”
Tarlov began her takedown after Bongino falsely claimed that the spike in the murder rate “was only in areas dominated by liberal politicians.”
The New York Times reported last week on the FBI’s data, noting that the “rise in murder was national, not regional.”
The segment also mentioned on gun violence, with Watters insisting that “people can still kill you with a knife,” after Tarlov had talked about America’s “rampant gun problem.”
On Monday NPR, reporting on the FBI’s 2020 statistics, also noted that “Much of the violence was driven by firearms, with nearly 77% of murders being committed with some sort of gun.”
Watch:
Jessica: The data that we’re talking about is 2020. Those were the Trump years. Actually on President Biden’s watch, the murder rate has gone down. pic.twitter.com/ztnCIhBpdq
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Chris Wallace Grills Greg Abbott for Allowing 15,000 Rapes in Just One Year Before Signing 6-Week Abortion Ban
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Anti-Vaxx Far Right Commentator Who Contracted COVID Launches Massive Obscenity-Laden Tirade Attacking the Left
- 'PARTY OF EXTREMISTS'2 days ago
‘Time to Prosecute Donald Trump’ Says New Hampshire Newspaper Columnist Calling GOP ‘Fascist Threat to Democracy’
- News18 hours ago
Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa
- YOUR HIGHNESSES?19 hours ago
‘Thought They Were the Royal Family’: New Book Reveals How Jared and Ivanka Tried to Force Themselves on Queen Elizabeth II
- News2 days ago
‘Actions, Not Words’: LGBTQ Activists Still Skeptical After Liz Cheney Admits ‘I Was Wrong’ on Same-Sex Marriage
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA16 hours ago
Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s
- CRIME1 day ago
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor