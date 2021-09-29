News
Ted Cruz Mocked After Declaring He ‘Stands With’ NBA Star Who Thinks Vaccines Are ‘A Plan of Satan’
‘You Also Stand With White Domestic Terrorists’
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under fire after he declared his allegiance to several anti-vaxx NBA stars who refuse to get vaccinated, including one who apparently agrees that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan.”
Cruz tweeted out an article from The Hill, “NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts,” which notes “some of the league’s brightest stars are refusing to get the shot.”
“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, vice president of the union, reportedly has not been vaccinated,” The Hill adds. “Unless he is given an exemption or gets vaccinated, Irving could miss all of Brooklyn’s home games so long as New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate is in place, potentially costing the team wins and forfeiting millions of dollars.”
“Please respect my privacy,” Irving told reporters in a Zoom meeting Monday in response to questions about his vaccination status.
Irving recently liked Instagram posts from a user who claimed that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan,” a baseless conspiracy theory that has spread to other NBA locker rooms, according to Rolling Stone.
The Gainesville Sun adds that “Kyrie Irving is apparently leading the chatter” on the microchip conspiracy theory.
“He’s been linking to social media posts about secret societies ‘implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for ‘a plan of Satan.’ ‘ ”
On Wednesday the hard core Texas conservative, who last year was accused by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “riding in the quiet car of the White Supremacist Express,” tweeted out his support for Irving and three other NBA stars. He tagged his tweet with “#YourBodyYourChoice.”
I stand with Kyrie Irving.
I stand with Andrew Wiggins.
I stand with Bradley Beal.
I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021
Cruz on Wednesday also said NBA star Lebron James should announce he “won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.”
Not getting vaccinated is not a personal healthcare choice because it directly affects the health and safety of everyone you come into contact with.
Cruz was quickly mocked and berated.
But not when they kneel for the anthem. https://t.co/DqtpmNUE9E
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 29, 2021
Ted Cruz: players should be free to spread a communicable disease to their co-workers and fans.
Also Ted Cruz: players should not be free to make social statements while the national anthem is being played.
— will (@will03806533) September 29, 2021
DOES YOUR HASHTAG APPLY TO THE MILLIONS OF WOMEN IN TEXAS OR NAH?!
You don’t actually stand with any of these men, it’s just convenient for you to act like you do in this instance.
— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) September 29, 2021
Motherfucker, thousands of people died in your state from Rona, you and your family are vaccinated, you took away women’s rights on their body in Texas, and fuck you.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 29, 2021
Seeing as you also stand with white domestic terrorists, I’m not sure this is the endorsement you think it is.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 29, 2021
Cruz says he’s been vaccinated – funny that a guy who supports white supremacists is telling Black men to not get vaccinated after he got the shot himself.
— ariel gordon (@ariel__gordon) September 29, 2021
The irony of that hashtag being used by a Senator from Texas. FFS.
— Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) September 29, 2021
Hell just froze over — Ted Cruz standing with Black people.
— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 29, 2021
Really? So now you support NBA players kneeling for the national anthem. What swayed you? pic.twitter.com/RLXQQj9nP7
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 29, 2021
You realize they’re black, right?
— John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 29, 2021
No one can stand you.
— Puck Buddys (@PuckBuddys) September 29, 2021
300 Texans are dying every day because your fully vax’d Ivy League ass won’t tell people to do the one thing that can end this fucking pandemic.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 29, 2021
I didn’t read this … did they all insult his wife?
— will broussard (@DeadLecturer) September 29, 2021
Imagine being so wrong that Ted Cruz stands with you.
— AC Tatum (@actatumonline) September 29, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
Trump’s Plot to ‘Stonewall’ Capitol Riot Probe Exposed — and He Expects Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows to Go Along
Former president Donald Trump plans to file lawsuits to block the release of records from his administration related to the Capitol insurrection that are being sought by a House select committee.
“Trump’s moves to try to resist the select committee, informed by a source familiar with his planning, are likely to lead to constitutional clashes in court that would test the power of Congress’s oversight authority over the executive branch,” the Guardian reported Wednesday.
In recent weeks, Trump has openly stated his intention to assert “executive privilege” in trying to block release of the records requested by the House panel investigating the insurrection. But the Guardian reports that “the sharpening contours of Trump’s intention to stonewall the select committee mark a new turning point.”
“The plan to prevent House select committee investigators from receiving Trump White House records revolves around exploiting the procedure by which the National Archives allows both the Biden administration and Trump to review materials for executive privilege claims,” the Guardian reports.
Trump has 30 days to review the records produced by the National Archives in response to the committee’s requests — which have been arriving “hundreds of thousands of pages at a time on a rolling basis” since Aug. 31 — and decide whether to assert executive privilege. But the Biden administration has final authority over whether to release the records — regardless of Trump’s position — after another 60 days.
“The former president, however, can then file lawsuits to block their release – a legal strategy that Trump and his advisers are preparing to pursue insofar as it could tie up the records in court for months and stymie evidence-gathering by the select committee,” the Guardian reports.
The former president also expects top aides — including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, strategist Steve Bannon and defense department aide Kash Patel – to defy the select committee, the report states.
The story notes that while Trump is not guaranteed to win court cases asserting executive privelege, his plan could “hamper” the investigation and “delay” the committee’s report until after the midterm elections.
News
‘When Are They Going to Apologize?’ Conservative Slams Republicans Who Accused Mark Milley of Treason
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley came under furious fire from Republicans after an excerpt from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book appeared to suggest he subverted the chain of command to take over U.S. military policy in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, with Trump himself even accusing him of treason.
But in his hearing on Tuesday, Milley clarified he did nothing of the sort, and was conveying the official position of the administration in his talks with China.
On CNN that evening, conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot tore into the Republicans who had been so quick to go after Milley’s conduct.
“So Max, General Milley is rejecting GOP criticism of revelations in that new book ‘Peril,'” said anchor Erin Burnett. “The revelation, of course, that he called his Chinese counterpart, General Li, twice to assure him the United States would not be attacking China, and furthermore, said he would tell them if we were going to. He says the former Defense Secretary Esper and others were completely in the loop. How important is that?”
“I think it’s very important because that diffuses one of the incendiary charges that Republicans have been making against Milley,” said Boot. “I mean, remember when the excerpts from the Woodward/Costa book came out, you had people like Senator Marco Rubio and Donald Trump accusing General Milley of treason. That was the word they used for this decorated-combat veteran claiming that he went behind Trump’s back to undermine him, talking to this Chinese general. And clearly, there was a lot less to the story than they thought.”
“I think General Milley offered a very persuasive explanation that nobody has really rebutted to show that actually he kept everybody in the administration in the loop,” continued Boot. “He wasn’t doing anything untoward, he was just doing his job. And so, you know, I kind of wonder, Erin, when are Senator Rubio and — and former President Trump and others, when are they going to apologize to General Milley for the aspersions they have cast on his character?”
Watch below:
News
Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa
Donald Trump has lost his case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, his former White House aide and a former reality TV star on several “Apprentice” seasons
The case was decided in arbitration, with the arbitrator declaring that it was “certainly unreasonable” for Omarosa “to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life,” The New York Times reports.
“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Manigault Newman said in a statement. “Finally the bully has met his match!”
In 2018 Trump had sued Manigault Newman, who frequently uses the mononymous “Omarosa,” for what he claimed were violations of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she had signed after the publication of her book, “Unhinged” about President Trump. That NDA was signed in 2016 while she was with his presidential campaign.
The Times adds that Omarosa’s book “paints a picture of an out-of-control president who is in a state of mental decline and is prone to racist and misogynistic behavior. Ms. Manigault Newman’s book also casts the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a negative light. When Trump advisers tried to cast doubt on Ms. Manigault Newman’s accounts, she released audio recordings that backed up several of her claims.”
Omarosa released four of what she claimed were about 200 tapes she had secretly recorded of Trump and others in his administration. One of those released was recorded in the White House’s Situation Room, which is believed to have been “one of the worst White House security breaches ever.”
Trump reportedly had wanted his then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to arrest Manigault Newman over the book.
Related:
25th Amendment: Omarosa says WH Aides Label Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Actions ‘#TFA’ and Just Keep Moving
Omarosa Claims Trump White House Destroyed Documents That Should Have Been Turned Over to Mueller
