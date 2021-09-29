Ted Cruz Mocked After Declaring He ‘Stands With’ NBA Star Who Thinks Vaccines Are ‘A Plan of Satan’

‘You Also Stand With White Domestic Terrorists’

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under fire after he declared his allegiance to several anti-vaxx NBA stars who refuse to get vaccinated, including one who apparently agrees that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan.”

Cruz tweeted out an article from The Hill, “NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts,” which notes “some of the league’s brightest stars are refusing to get the shot.”

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, vice president of the union, reportedly has not been vaccinated,” The Hill adds. “Unless he is given an exemption or gets vaccinated, Irving could miss all of Brooklyn’s home games so long as New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate is in place, potentially costing the team wins and forfeiting millions of dollars.”

“Please respect my privacy,” Irving told reporters in a Zoom meeting Monday in response to questions about his vaccination status.

Irving recently liked Instagram posts from a user who claimed that vaccines implant microchips as part of “a plan of Satan,” a baseless conspiracy theory that has spread to other NBA locker rooms, according to Rolling Stone.

The Gainesville Sun adds that “Kyrie Irving is apparently leading the chatter” on the microchip conspiracy theory.

“He’s been linking to social media posts about secret societies ‘implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for ‘a plan of Satan.’ ‘ ”

On Wednesday the hard core Texas conservative, who last year was accused by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of “riding in the quiet car of the White Supremacist Express,” tweeted out his support for Irving and three other NBA stars. He tagged his tweet with “#YourBodyYourChoice.”

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

Cruz on Wednesday also said NBA star Lebron James should announce he “won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.”

Not getting vaccinated is not a personal healthcare choice because it directly affects the health and safety of everyone you come into contact with.

Cruz was quickly mocked and berated.

But not when they kneel for the anthem. https://t.co/DqtpmNUE9E — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 29, 2021

Ted Cruz: players should be free to spread a communicable disease to their co-workers and fans.

Also Ted Cruz: players should not be free to make social statements while the national anthem is being played. — will (@will03806533) September 29, 2021

DOES YOUR HASHTAG APPLY TO THE MILLIONS OF WOMEN IN TEXAS OR NAH?! You don’t actually stand with any of these men, it’s just convenient for you to act like you do in this instance. — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) September 29, 2021

Motherfucker, thousands of people died in your state from Rona, you and your family are vaccinated, you took away women’s rights on their body in Texas, and fuck you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 29, 2021

Seeing as you also stand with white domestic terrorists, I’m not sure this is the endorsement you think it is. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 29, 2021

Cruz says he’s been vaccinated – funny that a guy who supports white supremacists is telling Black men to not get vaccinated after he got the shot himself. — ariel gordon (@ariel__gordon) September 29, 2021

The irony of that hashtag being used by a Senator from Texas. FFS. — Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) September 29, 2021

Hell just froze over — Ted Cruz standing with Black people. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 29, 2021

Really? So now you support NBA players kneeling for the national anthem. What swayed you? pic.twitter.com/RLXQQj9nP7 — KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 29, 2021

You realize they’re black, right? — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 29, 2021

No one can stand you. — Puck Buddys (@PuckBuddys) September 29, 2021

300 Texans are dying every day because your fully vax’d Ivy League ass won’t tell people to do the one thing that can end this fucking pandemic. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 29, 2021

I didn’t read this … did they all insult his wife? — will broussard (@DeadLecturer) September 29, 2021

Imagine being so wrong that Ted Cruz stands with you. — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) September 29, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license