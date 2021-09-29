News
Trump’s Plot to ‘Stonewall’ Capitol Riot Probe Exposed — and He Expects Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows to Go Along
Former president Donald Trump plans to file lawsuits to block the release of records from his administration related to the Capitol insurrection that are being sought by a House select committee.
“Trump’s moves to try to resist the select committee, informed by a source familiar with his planning, are likely to lead to constitutional clashes in court that would test the power of Congress’s oversight authority over the executive branch,” the Guardian reported Wednesday.
In recent weeks, Trump has openly stated his intention to assert “executive privilege” in trying to block release of the records requested by the House panel investigating the insurrection. But the Guardian reports that “the sharpening contours of Trump’s intention to stonewall the select committee mark a new turning point.”
“The plan to prevent House select committee investigators from receiving Trump White House records revolves around exploiting the procedure by which the National Archives allows both the Biden administration and Trump to review materials for executive privilege claims,” the Guardian reports.
Trump has 30 days to review the records produced by the National Archives in response to the committee’s requests — which have been arriving “hundreds of thousands of pages at a time on a rolling basis” since Aug. 31 — and decide whether to assert executive privilege. But the Biden administration has final authority over whether to release the records — regardless of Trump’s position — after another 60 days.
“The former president, however, can then file lawsuits to block their release – a legal strategy that Trump and his advisers are preparing to pursue insofar as it could tie up the records in court for months and stymie evidence-gathering by the select committee,” the Guardian reports.
The former president also expects top aides — including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, strategist Steve Bannon and defense department aide Kash Patel – to defy the select committee, the report states.
The story notes that while Trump is not guaranteed to win court cases asserting executive privelege, his plan could “hamper” the investigation and “delay” the committee’s report until after the midterm elections.
News
‘When Are They Going to Apologize?’ Conservative Slams Republicans Who Accused Mark Milley of Treason
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark Milley came under furious fire from Republicans after an excerpt from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book appeared to suggest he subverted the chain of command to take over U.S. military policy in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, with Trump himself even accusing him of treason.
But in his hearing on Tuesday, Milley clarified he did nothing of the sort, and was conveying the official position of the administration in his talks with China.
On CNN that evening, conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot tore into the Republicans who had been so quick to go after Milley’s conduct.
“So Max, General Milley is rejecting GOP criticism of revelations in that new book ‘Peril,'” said anchor Erin Burnett. “The revelation, of course, that he called his Chinese counterpart, General Li, twice to assure him the United States would not be attacking China, and furthermore, said he would tell them if we were going to. He says the former Defense Secretary Esper and others were completely in the loop. How important is that?”
“I think it’s very important because that diffuses one of the incendiary charges that Republicans have been making against Milley,” said Boot. “I mean, remember when the excerpts from the Woodward/Costa book came out, you had people like Senator Marco Rubio and Donald Trump accusing General Milley of treason. That was the word they used for this decorated-combat veteran claiming that he went behind Trump’s back to undermine him, talking to this Chinese general. And clearly, there was a lot less to the story than they thought.”
“I think General Milley offered a very persuasive explanation that nobody has really rebutted to show that actually he kept everybody in the administration in the loop,” continued Boot. “He wasn’t doing anything untoward, he was just doing his job. And so, you know, I kind of wonder, Erin, when are Senator Rubio and — and former President Trump and others, when are they going to apologize to General Milley for the aspersions they have cast on his character?”
Watch below:
News
Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa
Donald Trump has lost his case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, his former White House aide and a former reality TV star on several “Apprentice” seasons
The case was decided in arbitration, with the arbitrator declaring that it was “certainly unreasonable” for Omarosa “to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life,” The New York Times reports.
“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Manigault Newman said in a statement. “Finally the bully has met his match!”
In 2018 Trump had sued Manigault Newman, who frequently uses the mononymous “Omarosa,” for what he claimed were violations of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she had signed after the publication of her book, “Unhinged” about President Trump. That NDA was signed in 2016 while she was with his presidential campaign.
The Times adds that Omarosa’s book “paints a picture of an out-of-control president who is in a state of mental decline and is prone to racist and misogynistic behavior. Ms. Manigault Newman’s book also casts the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a negative light. When Trump advisers tried to cast doubt on Ms. Manigault Newman’s accounts, she released audio recordings that backed up several of her claims.”
Omarosa released four of what she claimed were about 200 tapes she had secretly recorded of Trump and others in his administration. One of those released was recorded in the White House’s Situation Room, which is believed to have been “one of the worst White House security breaches ever.”
Trump reportedly had wanted his then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to arrest Manigault Newman over the book.
Related:
25th Amendment: Omarosa says WH Aides Label Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Actions ‘#TFA’ and Just Keep Moving
Omarosa Claims Trump White House Destroyed Documents That Should Have Been Turned Over to Mueller
News
‘Privileged’ Millionaire Joe Manchin Blasted for Claim $3.5 Trillion Jobs Bill Could Create ‘Entitlement Mentality’
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for months has effectively been working to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda, by refusing to eliminate the filibuster and by refusing to support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion jobs bill.
Like many of the wealthiest Americans, the coronavirus pandemic did not hurt Senator Manchin’s net worth. It grew by $1 million from 2018 to 2020, to $8.6 million, leading some on Monday to blast him over remarks he made to reporters Monday about “entitlement mentality” over Biden’s $3.5 trillion jobs, infrastructure, and social spending legislation.
“We’re just concerned about entitlement mentality versus rewarding mentality and then taking care of those who really can’t take care of themselves… there’s so much good stuff in there that we’re still working diligently,” Manchin told reporters, as NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted at Monday’s daily press briefing, 80 percent of Americans support much of the legislation’s critical points.
Many, saying they are tired of Manchin trying to control if not derail the Democratic agenda, are expressing outrage.
West Virginia ranks 2nd in America in reliance on federal tax dollars. Is that the “entitlement mentality” @Sen_JoeManchin is talking about? https://t.co/KkHJeYtoS5
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 27, 2021
The real “entitlement mentality” here is men like Manchin who live in a country held together by the free & underpaid labor of women, from their own mothers, to whoever raised their children, to the underpaid care workers will take care of them as they die comfortably in old age. https://t.co/ZCwbZpb1qb
— Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) September 27, 2021
Joe Manchin isn’t concerned about “entitlement mentality,” he just hasn’t been offered a big enough cut of Biden’s spending package yet. https://t.co/cfaemmMGrC
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 27, 2021
Anyone using the term”entitlement mentality” shouldn’t be a public servant period, let alone a Democratic senator. https://t.co/VfUyiD0KFN
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) September 27, 2021
Jacking up the price of epipens and forcing people to breathe coal dust so you can make millions is the ultimate in entitlement mentality. https://t.co/MNLhWZRzMh
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 27, 2021
Daughter was raiding into insurance money from that $100 to $600 Epipen cost raised. And he canned Ms Tandon for raising this issue. We know how deeply he is concerned about America- NONE unless it lines his POCKETS.
— rv (@670rv) September 27, 2021
The father of a price gouger for life saving medicine has thoughts on entitlement mentality. https://t.co/b38I6qnO22
— Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) September 27, 2021
If he is so concerned about “entitlement mentality” then the blue states can stop giving funds to West Virginia.
Growing up in the south I’ve known many a Manchin. It’s okay for him but not for others. He wants you to believe he’s one of the good guys but he’s really not.
— #JusticeIsOnTheBallot (@caryn_wallace) September 27, 2021
Entitlement mentality has been debunked by the unemployment benefit cut and lack of change in job numbers
— Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) September 27, 2021
doesn’t senator houseboat represent an entitlement state?
— Brent Myers (@BrentM1966) September 27, 2021
.
Okay, let’s talk about the “entitlement mentality” of West Virginians
Every year American taxpayers GIVE West Virginia **ONE-THIRD** of the state’s entire budget … just to keep the state’s residents out of extreme poverty
Why are they entitled to being subsidized by us? https://t.co/KPbioDgoqb
— Immigrants Make America Great (@CenterBeautiful) September 27, 2021
But he’s not concerned about corporate, fossil fuel, and coal entitlement mentality!
— Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) September 27, 2021
Great idea in hindsight considering his life as a privileged WASPy heterosexual cisgender man. Can’t have everyone expecting to have it as good as he did! #entitlementmentality #JoeManchin #EntitlementPersonified
— Kenny Landes (@kennylandes) September 27, 2021
