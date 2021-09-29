Pam Bondi In, Corey Lewandowski Out at ‘Trump World’ After Allegations He ‘Stalked’ and ‘Inappropriately Touched’ Donor

Corey Lewandowski once again is gone from “Trump World,” this time after a donor to the disgraced former president’s MAGA Action PAC accused him of stalking, repeated inappropriate touching, and making “vile and disgusting remarks.” Lewandowski is also a “top adviser” to South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

Lewandowski, who has worked in Republican politics since the 1990s, was Trump’s first campaign manager. He was fired in June of 2016, months after a Breitbart reporter accused him of grabbing her. He was charged but the charges were later dropped.

Wednesday night, as The Hill reported, Lewandowski was “replaced” as chairman of the MAGA Action PAC with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable frmr AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action,” Trump’s director of communications Taylor Budowich tweeted. “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.”

The Trump donor, Trashelle Odom, told Politico Lewandowski over the weekend “repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful.”

In late 2017 singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa accused Lewandowski of sexual assault, as Talking Points Memo reported.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa reportedly said, accusing him of doing it repeatedly.

Also on Wednesday Governor Noem “dismissed a conservative media outlet’s claim that she is having an extramarital affair” with Lewandowski, The Washington Post reported.