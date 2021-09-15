LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘Lying a Lot’: CNN Fact Checker Busts Trump Spokesperson’s False Election ‘Fraud’ Claims Attacking Democrats
The current spokesperson for the former president is being criticized for “lying a lot” after she posted false statements about the California recall election, which failed Tuesday night. Voters by an overwhelming majority clearly chose to retain Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, and there are no credible reports of fraud.
That fact did not stop Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington from spreading the false claims of fraud – false according to CNN’s Daniel Dale, the unimpeachable fact checker who documented and debunked most of the lies Donald Trump said as a 2016 candidate and as president.
“The spokesperson for the former president is out here lying a lot about American elections. It is not good,” Dale tweeted Wednesday morning, including screenshots of Harrington’s false statements. Her tweets were posted at 4:50 PM ET and 5:10 PM ET on Tuesday, about six hours before the polls had even closed. She also offered zero proof for her claims.
Harrington, according to The Independent, was hired by Trump after being “editor-in-chief at War Room, an influential far-right website and podcast from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, where hosts and guests regularly supported conspiracy theories about a ‘rigged’ 2020 election, skepticism about vaccines, and the idea that Covid came from a lab leak in China. The show’s YouTube channel was removed for spreading false claims about the election, but it consistently ranks as a top podcast on the Apple charts.”
Here’s Dale’s tweet with the screenshots of Harrington’s false claims:
The spokesperson for the former president is out here lying a lot about American elections. It is not good. pic.twitter.com/ITRu4fS2DW
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2021
Not only are Harrington’s claims baseless, the recall results were called by every major news organization in about 30 to 60 minutes after the polls closed, proving her conspiracy theory not only baseless but impossible.
Despite Twitter permanently suspending Donald Trump’s account, the social media giant has come under fire for allowing Harrington to continue to promote Trump’s words, including his press releases.
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Trump Falsely Claims COVID Pandemic Was ‘Over’ When He Was President
In a lie-filled segment that received little to no pushback Donald Trump, the former president, on Wednesday told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the coronavirus pandemic had “virtually” ended during his administration.
That was just one of the many lies that Trump told Bartiromo, who did no fact-checking nor told viewers that the former president was lying to them in the segment below.
President Joe Biden is “doing a lousy job at coronavirus. Coronavirus is back,” Trump said, ignoring the facts that it never left and his supporters are the number one reason the virus is still deeply embedded across the country.
“When I left it was virtually gone, it was over,” Trump lied.
On the vaccine, which Trump has repeatedly refused to promote, he declared that “when I was president, you didn’t have this problem with people not wanting to take it,” which is also a lie.
“They don’t take it because they don’t trust Biden, and they don’t trust the Biden administration,” he continued, again falsely. So-called “vaccine hesitant” Americans, mostly Republican men, did not become anti-vaxxers because Biden became president.
“When I was president, you didn’t have people protesting the vaccine,” he said, again falsely. “If you just think back, everybody wanted to get it, and we were giving out over a million shots a day, we had that thing rockin’.”
That’s a tremendous stretch.
January 2 was the first day of recorded vaccinations that broke the one million mark, according to data from The New York Times, but that was after two days of no vaccinations reported due to the New Year’s holiday. The seven-day average of coronavirus vaccines being given did not break the one million mark until January 23, after President Biden was sworn in.
Watch:
“When I left, it was virtually gone. It was over” — Trump on Covid (There were 4,380 US Covid deaths on Trump’s last day in office. There were 993 yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/gLEWPqWgx0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2021
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘Biggest Whopper in History’: Stephen Miller Claims No President Was ‘Dealt a Better Hand on Day One Than Biden’
Former Trump White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller is being mocked and chastised for claiming President Joe Biden inherited the best situation possible.
“No President in history has been dealt a better hand on Day One than President Biden,” Miller, regarded as both a white nationalist and a white supremacist by many, told Fox News Thursday night.
The Trump administration walked into a booming economy and left the Biden administration with a disaster: huge unemployment, an uncontrolled pandemic that had already killed 400,000 people, no actual plan to get coronavirus vaccine shots into Americans’ arms, and a lack of trust and respect around the world.
When Trump took office after President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden unemployment was at 4.7%. When President Joe Biden took office unemployment was at 6.7%.
When Trump left office his approval rating was at 34%. In his four years it never even hit 50%.
The Southern Poverty Law Center last summer added Miller to its list of extremists, noting he “is credited with shaping the racist and draconian immigration policies of President Trump, which include the zero-tolerance policy, also known as family separation, the Muslim ban and ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Miller has also “purged” government agencies of civil servants who are not entirely loyal to his extremist agenda.”
Here’s Miller on “Hannity”:
Stephen Miller: No President in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden. pic.twitter.com/0gcSY26oZ8
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021
Talking Points Memo editor and publisher Josh Marshall responded by noting, “it is pretty remarkable that twice in 12 years a Democrat was obliged to take the reins in the midst of the smoldering ruins of a Republican presidency.”
Here’s how others responded to Miller’s lie:
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) July 9, 2021
Virus out of control, economy taking a hit, highest unemployment since Obama turned it around last R govt, zero transition between administrations, a divided country.
I think I’ve just witnessed the biggest whopper in history.
— Calm Down 2020! (@Purgii) July 9, 2021
I can think of one… pic.twitter.com/wNvvhqWmct
— Justin (@SuspendedMurphy) July 9, 2021
600,000 dead people and 20 million people out of work would like a word… https://t.co/jeFvoPpdqd
— YS (@NYinLA2121) July 9, 2021
Literally inherited a 9/11 worth of COVID deaths EVERY DAY
— Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) July 9, 2021
Hmm… he inherited:
• a pandemic.
• a crippled economy.
• a predecessor and opposition party who tried for two months to overturn his election and then incited an insurrection to try and stop him from taking office.
I’d say he was dealt among the worst hands of any president.
— Mike McLean (@MikeMcLean00) July 9, 2021
The Insurrection, the historic job loss, the trade war on farmers….
— Lattitude (@Catseriously) July 9, 2021
… having to repair our standing with the world, emboldened racists and xenophobes, state legislators attempting to bring back Jim Crow, conspiracy theorists run amok, climate change coming home to roost, no pandemic planning, three unjustly appointed SC justices…
— Kevin Baugh (@Loraxx) July 9, 2021
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Uses Hitler, Holocaust, and Nazi References in Paranoid Anti-Vaxx Attack on Biden
It was just three weeks ago that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized to the nation for her Holocaust references, claiming after visiting the Holocaust Museum, “I have made a mistake…the Holocaust is – there’s nothing comparable to it.”
“There are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive,” she said June 14 (photo), to fend off a censure resolution, which Rep. Bradley Schneider (D-IL) decided to not file after her apology.
Three weeks and one day later she threw that apology out, attacking President Joe Biden with Holocaust and Nazi rhetoric.
President Biden earlier on Tuesday declared he will continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, even if it means going door-to-door to help people get vaccinated.
“We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” he told America.
Congresswoman Greene late Tuesday afternoon decided to unleash her paranoid, delusional conspiracy theories, attacking President Biden.
“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” she falsely claimed.
The FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for all the COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in the U.S., and two of those in use have been submitted for final authorization. It’s absolutely false to claim the vaccines are not FDA approved. And it’s absolutely a lie to claim they are being used as a political tool to control people.
“People have a choice,” Greene continued, and that’s when she injected her Holocaust and Nazi references, saying:
“they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”
Hitler’s “Brownshirts” were his original stormtroopers, created to stomp out any opposition in his early days of power. Hitler’s “Nazi doctors conducted as many as 30 different types of experiments on concentration-camp inmates,” PBS has reported. “They performed these studies without the consent of the victims, who suffered indescribable pain, mutilation, permanent disability, or in many cases death as a result.”
In May Greene had said Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s policies to protect vaccinated lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers and visitors were “exactly” the same as those in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, when Hitler put millions of Jews and other minorities on trains and slaughtered them in gas chambers, often after forcing them to work in camps as they were starved.
The FDA has rated the COVID-19 vaccines safe and extraordinarily effective.
