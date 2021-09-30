Connect with us

THAT SETTLES THAT

‘I’ve Never Been a Liberal’ Declares Joe Manchin as He Announces He Will Support Less Than Half of Biden’s Agenda

Published

on

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, under fire from many elected Democrats and Democratic voters, pushed back on Thursday, proudly declaring he’s no liberal – and announcing his top-dollar limit on President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, the Build Back Better Act.

“I’ve never been a liberal,” Manchin told reporters when pressed on his positions on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social programs legislation.

Manchin says his top-dollar limit is a mere $1.5 trillion.

Instead, Manchin announced he’s willing to support less than half of the Biden agenda:

Former Clinton White House press secretary weighs in:

National Journal’s Zach C. Cohen posted this very telling image of the scrum of reporters surrounding the West Virginia Senator.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

THAT SETTLES THAT

‘Not Exculpatory’: Just-Declassified Transcripts Prove Flynn Lied – ‘He Also Betrayed America’

Published

1 year ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Newly-declassified transcripts of intercepted telephone calls between Mike Flynn and then-Russia Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prove Trump’s soon-to-be National Security Advisor lied to federal investigators, and his original two guilty pleas were correct.

Friday afternoon newly-sworn in Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent declassified transcripts of Flynn’s calls to Congress. Portions of those transcripts have now been released.

They clearly show he was discussing U.S. sanctions then-President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia before Trump took office.

Remember, this was late 2016. Russia had just attacked the U.S. election to help Trump win the White House and was (and is) considered an enemy of the United States.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has been clamoring for these transcripts to be released, sums up what Americans should know:

According to the transcripts, Kislyak had told Flynn in December of 2016, “You might appreciate the sentiments that are raging in Moscow.”

Flynn, then an advisor to the Trump transition team, replied: “I know, I – believe me, I do appreciate it, I very much appreciate it,” as Politico reports.

“But I really don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re going, you know, where we do this and then you do something bigger, and then you know, everybody’s got to go back and forth and everybody’s got to be the tough guy here, you know?”

Flynn has moved to withdraw his guilty pleas, and Attorney General Barr has moved to drop all charges.

These transcripts make both those actions more difficult.

A sampling, and some commentary from experts:

Image via Wikimedia

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.