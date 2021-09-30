THAT SETTLES THAT
‘I’ve Never Been a Liberal’ Declares Joe Manchin as He Announces He Will Support Less Than Half of Biden’s Agenda
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, under fire from many elected Democrats and Democratic voters, pushed back on Thursday, proudly declaring he’s no liberal – and announcing his top-dollar limit on President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, the Build Back Better Act.
“I’ve never been a liberal,” Manchin told reporters when pressed on his positions on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social programs legislation.
Manchin says his top-dollar limit is a mere $1.5 trillion.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV): "I've never been a liberal in any way, shape, or form," so if progressives want a bigger reconciliation bill, "elect more liberals." pic.twitter.com/Xkf7NLRMtp
— The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2021
Joe Manchin is saying we should take his $1.5T bottom line and take the rest to the ballot box in the midterms.
He doesn’t recognize that we’re in the majority and White House because we already did that. pic.twitter.com/hj8frbNDbG
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 30, 2021
Instead, Manchin announced he’s willing to support less than half of the Biden agenda:
*MANCHIN: MY OFFER REMAINS $1.5T FOR SPENDING PLAN
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 30, 2021
Former Clinton White House press secretary weighs in:
It’s amazing how closely Manchin’s comments track with Republican talking points. Inflation, he compromised going from zero to 1.5 trillion. It’s really quite remarkable
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 30, 2021
National Journal’s Zach C. Cohen posted this very telling image of the scrum of reporters surrounding the West Virginia Senator.
On a pivotal day for the Democratic agenda, Sen. Joe Manchin gaggles with the press outside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7xIuMryXES
— Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) September 30, 2021
Protesters chanting “hey Joe, we had a deal” as Manchin’s presser begins: pic.twitter.com/Xg6aBXw4XX
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 30, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
THAT SETTLES THAT
‘Not Exculpatory’: Just-Declassified Transcripts Prove Flynn Lied – ‘He Also Betrayed America’
Newly-declassified transcripts of intercepted telephone calls between Mike Flynn and then-Russia Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prove Trump’s soon-to-be National Security Advisor lied to federal investigators, and his original two guilty pleas were correct.
Friday afternoon newly-sworn in Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent declassified transcripts of Flynn’s calls to Congress. Portions of those transcripts have now been released.
They clearly show he was discussing U.S. sanctions then-President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia before Trump took office.
Remember, this was late 2016. Russia had just attacked the U.S. election to help Trump win the White House and was (and is) considered an enemy of the United States.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has been clamoring for these transcripts to be released, sums up what Americans should know:
Holy hell. Imagine your country’s democracy was just attacked and the first time you talk to the Ambassador from the attacking country and you don’t condemn them for the attack? Instead, you ask them to go easy on us? Yeah, Flynn lied. He also betrayed America. https://t.co/MLvRdMiOUo
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 29, 2020
According to the transcripts, Kislyak had told Flynn in December of 2016, “You might appreciate the sentiments that are raging in Moscow.”
Flynn, then an advisor to the Trump transition team, replied: “I know, I – believe me, I do appreciate it, I very much appreciate it,” as Politico reports.
“But I really don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re going, you know, where we do this and then you do something bigger, and then you know, everybody’s got to go back and forth and everybody’s got to be the tough guy here, you know?”
Flynn then lied about the content of this call and got the VP to do likewise. As Mueller found: “The public statements of incoming Administration officials denying that Flynn and Kislyak had discussed sanctions alarmed senior DOJ officials…”
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) May 29, 2020
Flynn has moved to withdraw his guilty pleas, and Attorney General Barr has moved to drop all charges.
These transcripts make both those actions more difficult.
A sampling, and some commentary from experts:
The Flynn transcripts shows what we always knew – he lied.
He and Kislyak DID discuss sanctions. At length. No way this just slipped Flynn’s mind. pic.twitter.com/FoTLWfTrsS
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) May 29, 2020
So the original guilty plea was correct. Flynn lied. Your move, Judge Sullivan. https://t.co/KQZf62iSKZ pic.twitter.com/kBknXwY5nG
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) May 29, 2020
Verbatim: pic.twitter.com/NAP8fozRV4
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) May 29, 2020
These track exactly with Flynn’s plea deal. He lied to the FBI about his sanctions discussions with Kislyak, and he lied about the discussion on the UN vote.
He lied. Repeatedly. These documents are not exculpatory for Flynn.
They reiterate his guilt for violating 18 USC 1001. https://t.co/KffhZ6uHKA
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 29, 2020
Seriously, did Grenell and Ratcliffe think this stuff would make Flynn look good? It shows how he repeatedly lied. He lied to Spicer. He lied to Pence. Then, when FBI got worried about those lies, he lied to the FBI.
Multiple, repeated lies. The final one was subject to 1001.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 29, 2020
Look…I’m not a lawyer but he was specifically asked if they discussed a tit-for-tat exchange and Flynn lied. His charges were lying to the FBI. This proves he lied. I am a little confused about how this helps Flynn. https://t.co/vhYBWWcHC9
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 29, 2020
Image via Wikimedia
Trending
- YOUR HIGHNESSES?2 days ago
‘Thought They Were the Royal Family’: New Book Reveals How Jared and Ivanka Tried to Force Themselves on Queen Elizabeth II
- News2 days ago
Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa
- GASLIGHTING AMERICA2 days ago
Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s
- 'PARTY OF EXTREMISTS'3 days ago
‘Time to Prosecute Donald Trump’ Says New Hampshire Newspaper Columnist Calling GOP ‘Fascist Threat to Democracy’
- 'DIVERSION'2 days ago
‘Who Wants to Tell Him?’: Trump Jr. Mocked for Declaring the Second Amendment Is ‘Non-Negotiable’ – Even in Australia
- BRILLIANT2 days ago
‘Those Were the Trump Years’: Liberal Brilliantly Destroys Fox News Crime ‘Surge’ Framing – and Her Co-Hosts’ Claims
- CRIME2 days ago
As Trump’s Insurrectionists Were ‘Charging’ Up the Capitol Steps His DHS Told the Pentagon ‘No Major Incidents’
- CRIME3 days ago
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor