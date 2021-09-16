AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Genius’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked for Claiming the Constitution Prohibits Airlines From Requiring Vaccinations
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again being mocked, this time for yet again not understanding the very basics of American democracy.
On Thursday the Republican from North Carolina claimed it is “illegal” and unconstitutional for airlines to require passengers to be vaccinated, because “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.”
That last part has a tiny shred of truth to it. Just not in the way Congressman Cawthorn thinks.
(Those inteested in the legal mechanics should examine this and this.)
Constitutional scholar Madison Cawthorn says it would be illegal for airlines to require vaccines because, “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.” pic.twitter.com/CgzrUy7wU0
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2021
Anyone could take a minute to come up with arguments why his claim is false, including that anyone driving a car is required to have a driver’s license and insurance, and wear a seat belt.
The freshman Congressman was quickly mocked:
Ya think the Founding Fathers signed up for Frequent Flyer miles?
— Lori Kramer (@lorikramer58) September 16, 2021
And your body patted down.
— annned (@flowerpowernan) September 16, 2021
Little known fact: James Madison was the author of the Free Airline Travel Clause of the Constitution. Talk about foresight. https://t.co/7y3zthr00E
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 16, 2021
I do remember reading that the Founding Father’s said everyone should fly freely. I’m still unsure if they meant airlines should be free or we should all get high. Anyway, I’m sure a genius like Cawthorn will clear it up for me
— Becky-lou-lou 💉💉 (@ruatwitt) September 16, 2021
Next up from Cawthorn: why do airlines charge for seats because the Constitution guarantees free travel.
— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) September 16, 2021
So airlines having been illegally charging “air fare” for decades? Thank God Cawthorn broke open this scandal!
— Nancy Rutman (@NRutman) September 16, 2021
Even if you have a constitutional right to fly on a privately owned & operated airline (you don’t), that right is subject to reasonable regulation by both the private owner & a regulating govt agency. As long as the reg has a reasonable basis, it is valid.
Cawthorn is an idiot.
— King Clip-on Tie (@RichardClip) September 16, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Deeply Offensive’: US Senate Candidate Slammed for Using Nazi Rhetoric and ‘Inciting Violence’ Over Biden Vaccine Policy
Josh Mandel, currently the likely leading GOP candidate in Ohio’s race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman, is under fire for what some are calling the use of Nazi rhetoric and inciting violence in a video he posted in response to President Joe Biden’s new vaccine policies.
Standing on the side of the road in front of a Trump sign, as he wass “driving through a corn field,” his car lights flashing, and after declaring that President Joe Biden is not the President of the United States, Mandel said of Biden’s vaccine mandate, “I call on my fellow Americans do not comply, do not comply with the tyranny. And when the Gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do.”
“My blood is boiling,” Mandel said, “in rage at what I’ve seen from the White House today, trampling on our freedom, trampling on our liberty, trampling on what I took an oath to defend when I joined the Marine Corps.”
Mandel was referring to President Biden’s executive order requiring the Dept. of Labor to direct employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or submit negative coronavirus test results weekly. The Marine Corps. requires more than a dozen vaccines when new recruits join.
“Joe Biden, I’m not even going to call him ‘President Biden,’ he is not. Joe Biden is creating a constitutional crisis, because I was driving through this cornfield. I literally came across this sign, this Trump sign, he is my president,” Mandel said.
Do NOT comply with the tyranny.
When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/hLJbcx4ace
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 10, 2021
Many, including one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations, the American Jewish Committee, blasted Mandel, who is Jewish.
“It’s disgraceful,” the AJC said on Twitter, that Josh Mandel, “whose own people were murdered by Nazis, would use this hateful rhetoric to score political points.”
“This statement is deeply offensive and trivializes the horrors of the Holocaust. Mandel should know better.”
Related: Top GOP Senate Candidate From Ohio Falsely Claims US Postal Service Is Unconstitutional and Vows to Eliminate It
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the leading Democratic candidate for Senator Portman’s seat, also blasted Mandel:
Josh, even you know this is BS. Stop with the calls to violence. Stop putting Ohioans at risk. We all see right through it — that’s why you’re going to lose. Again. https://t.co/FTUDQA7StH
— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 10, 2021
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes served up a sarcastic rebuke:
whether you agree or not, this is once in a generation political talent. the charisma almost cracks your screen. https://t.co/xFFhHXH5e6
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 10, 2021
Here’s how others are responding:
“Gestapo” does not mean what you think it means, sport.
Also, your production values suck ass. https://t.co/V49FY408Z0
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 10, 2021
Send ’em to your house, I guess. https://t.co/ptWn8VNhUi
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 10, 2021
Inciting violence and invoking a Nazi organization in the same tweet. What a disgrace.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) September 10, 2021
No, @JoshMandelOhio, the COVID vaccine is not the gestapo.
Here were my great aunts who were killed in the Holocaust.#GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/7Okh7NZNvk
— Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) September 10, 2021
The Gestapo’s best-known tactic was requiring that people get tested for a contagious disease once a week as a condition of employment. https://t.co/PZYDLEebN6
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 10, 2021
Grow up. You know how many government rules & mandates there are for you to legally drive through that cornfield, Scooter? Emissions standards, seatbelts, speed limits, licensing, insurance, fuel efficiency, safety standards, exams, vehicle registration, etc. Gestapo things. ? https://t.co/uWhOCcdNEG
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 10, 2021
The gestapo wanted to kill you & millions of others when they showed up on your door, Josh.
A vaccine mandate, OTOH, is trying to SAVE yours & millions of others’ lives.
This isn’t hard.
— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) September 10, 2021
Armed violence against the government is a helluva platform. https://t.co/xQV9f85t5c
— Corey Rayburn Yung (@CoreyRYung) September 10, 2021
Uhh pic.twitter.com/jS8uHpttCq
— Heather (@featherty) September 10, 2021
wow sounds very dangerous, please stay safe Josh! let us all know if there is anything we all can do to protect you from the gestapo. https://t.co/Rf1pAPxrO0
— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) September 10, 2021
In times of national emergency, such as a natural disaster, deadly pandemic, or mass insurrection, the Executive necessarily may take certain extraordinary actions to protect and promote the general welfare of the United States. see: last 300 years of constitutional jurisprudence
— PostSurgeOperative (@PostSurgeOp) September 10, 2021
“you know what to do” = have a meltdown in a corn field https://t.co/BE99Nv79qQ
— John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) September 10, 2021
Hang it up, man! There’s no hope for you, ya lousy little Don Jr kakistocrat wannabe.
— ? Kim (@kim) September 10, 2021
the gestapo famously knocked on peoples doors to advise them of ways to improve public health https://t.co/zLhcP4FC26
— Cole (@ItsColOutside) September 10, 2021
You are one sick twist.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 10, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
Revealed: Ron DeSantis Has Been Taking COVID Advice From a California Psychiatrist Pushing Ivermectin
According to a report from the Bradenton Herald, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been speaking with a California psychiatrist who is a proponent of using Ivermectin, an antiparasite drug used on animals, as an alternative treatment for COVID-19.
DeSantis, whose state is reeling from a massive surge of infections and COVID-related deaths, is already under fire for slow-walking or outright hindering measures to slow the spread of COVID, with a Politico report on Friday saying it could cripple his political future.
According to the Herald report, Dr. Mark McDonald of Los Angeles is “advising” DeSantis, with the report labeling the doctor as being, “….among a fringe group of outspoken medical professionals who have pushed ivermectin as an alternative to widespread vaccination against coronavirus. McDonald called ivermectin an ‘effective, safe, inexpensive treatment’ in a Aug. 5 Twitter post, and he shared an article by the Jerusalem Post citing a recent study of the drug in Israel.”
The Herald reports that McDonald was invited by DeSantis to a closed-door discussion on masks in schools back in July, noting, “In his comments, he argued that ‘masking children is child abuse,’ according to video of the meeting later released by the governor’s office.”
The report notes, “McDonald accused the Food and Drug Administration of sidelining ivermectin because it already has spent billions of dollars to ‘mass vaccinate the population.'”
In an interview, he stated, “If the goal of these people is to advance public health and make the public well, why have none of them spoke a single word about prevention and making one healthy to prevent an infection or hospitalization or death/ I think there is a lot of dishonesty here and cancellation of people who support truth.”
According to Dr. John Sinnott, the chairman of internal medicine at University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine, any doctor pushing ivermectin to treat COVID is “evil.”
“Any physician who espouses this should be reported to their state medical association,” Sinnott stated.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Ron DeSantis Is ‘Sick’ of Your ‘Judgment’ of Unvaccinated Floridians: ‘Nobody’s Trying to Get Ill Here’
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday, announcing he is “sick” of people’s “judgmental” attitude toward those who, after months of vaccines being available, for free, and within five miles of the vast majority of Americans (and even available in-home for some,) have chosen to not get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that’s killed 629,927 Americans so far.
“We obviously have some people that are not vaccinated that have been admitted to hospitals. Are you going to sit there, are you going to sit there, and are you going to sit there and criticize, or we going to try to treat and try to help the folks? You know, I’m just sick of this judge – I’m sick of the judgment, the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff, nobody’s trying to, to, to get ill here, okay?” DeSantis complained.
Just 49.1% of Florida adults are fully vaccinated.
Florida is currently the “epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis’ state continues to break daily records for number of people hospitalized for coronavirus, and now “leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID.” It’s also breaking records for number of new cases daily. Not surprisingly, coronavirus deaths are also spiking:
“There’s people that were hermits for a year and a half that wore six masks and did that and still contracted it,” he declared, apparently still not understanding the CDC guidance was to protect others from contracting coronavirus.
The AP reported Sunday that “DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis on Friday barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month.”
“Okay,” continued the Florida governor, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, “so, so let’s just be real here and let’s just, let’s not indulge these things that somehow ‘it’s their fault’ for not doing it, so, okay we’ll see you guys later.”
Watch:
As Florida hits another COVID hospitalization record, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defends the unvaccinated who are getting sick:
“I’m sick of the judgmental stuff … Nobody’s trying to get ill here.” pic.twitter.com/HVhvDqHuzb
— The Recount (@therecount) August 3, 2021
