Gaetz Copies Trump: Hires Ex-Epstein Attorney as Investigation Expands Into Campaign Finance: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is taking a page out of Donald Trump’s book, hiring a an attorney who has represented convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In 2020 Trump “poached” two Epstein attorneys, Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. According to The Daily Beast, the embattled Florida Republican Congressman hired another ex-Epstein attorney, one who has also defended the drug lord “El Chapo,” as the Dept. of Justice investigation into Gaetz’s alleged possible sex trafficking and sex with a minor grows.
“The probe has reportedly expanded from sexual misconduct to include campaign finance issues,” The Independent reports.
“Quoting a “person familiar with the matter,’ The Daily Beast reports that Marc Fernich is representing the campaign in connection with the investigation into the Republican Congressman,” according to The Independent. That investigation “reportedly includes sex trafficking, prostitution, obstruction of justice, and campaign finance issues.”
Gaetz has not been charged and denies any allegations.
Citing his “mastery of precedent,” Fernich’s website says that enables him “to construct subtle, novel and creative arguments that other attorneys may miss. These arguments can make potential winners out of seemingly hopeless cases, spelling the difference between victory and defeat.”
It lists some of his “notable” clients, including former acting Gambino crime family boss John A. “Junior” Gotti and other “Alleged Crime Bosses”; “Alleged Cult Leader” Keith Raniere; and “Pharmaceutical Executive and Socialite Charged with Killing Allegedly Autistic Son,” Gigi Jordan.
Under “notable clients,” it also lists “Friends of Matt Gaetz, Campaign Committee for U.S. Congressman.”
‘No Doubt’ Trump and His Allies Were Staging a ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Former Harvard Law Professor
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe broke down how the plan concocted by far-right lawyer John Eastman on behalf of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election constituted a “seditious conspiracy.”
“I know you call this an attempted coup, not just in the general use of the word that so many have adopted, but in a very specific way. You say Eastman delivered the blueprint,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “Tell me why you now feel so confident that that is exactly the word which describes exactly what it was he was trying to do, and that that was Trump’s intention.”
“Well, there’s no doubt from the information we now have about the meeting that Trump was holding with people like Giuliani and Eastman shortly before the insurrection that we all saw on live television, that they were planning, step by step, to twist arms and pressure people, including building a gallows if necessary with Pence’s name on it, in order to get the vice president to perform a role that the Constitution doesn’t assign the vice president,” said Tribe.
Tribe then went on to cite the specific law that he believes Trump and his allies broke with their actions before and during the Capitol riots.
“It was seditious conspiracy,” he said. “That’s the term that the U.S. Criminal Code uses, 18 U.S. Code section 2384, and then it led to inciting an insurrection. It was all part of a long plan, much more public than most coups that we see.”
Tribe went on to detail how the former president might try to replicate his illegitimate attempt to take power in 2024.
“The back-up plan is to get states to disregard the votes of the people even after the suppression of votes and the counting by people who are partisans if it doesn’t go their way,” he said.
Tribe concluded by warning Americans against complacency, as “we can’t just let that go on while we go over the cliff and destroy our democracy.”
Watch below:
‘I Hope Your Car Explodes’: Newly Revealed Text Messages Show GOP Rep. ‘Threatening’ Democrat He Used to Date
In newly revealed text messages, Michigan state GOP Rep. Steve Marino vowed to destroy Democratic state Rep. Mari Manoogian’s life, even saying he hoped her car exploded on her way to work, the Detroit Free Press reports.
“I’m making it my life mission to destroy you,” Marino said to Manoogian in an undated text message, according to Ingham County court records. As the Detroit Free Press points out, the the messages and statements from Marino to Manoogian were used to secure a personal protection order against Marino.
In one text message, Marino tells Manoogian to “hide on the House floor” because “I’m going to park right next to your desk and ream you a new a–hole each session day until I leave that place.”
Court filings show Manoogian said she dated Marino for about four months in 2019, but things changed after their relationship ended. Manoogian said she believed Marino to be mentally unstable.
“Face to face and over text, Steve began threatening me and harassing me. It has escalated to a point where I fear for my safety and for Steve’s own safety,” she said in a statement filed with the court. “I am afraid of Steve. He repeatedly tells me that he hopes I get in a car crash on my commute to Lansing, and that he hopes my car will blow up…He constantly berated me with obscenities, calling me a c—, a b—-, and telling me to go f— myself.”
Manoogian also describes an encounter where Marino allegedly became physically abusive.
“Steve has emotionally and verbally abused me relentlessly. He also physically abused me. I do not like hugs, I am not a touchy-feely person. Steve knows this. He chased me around his apartment and held me against my will in a ‘hug’ until I cried,” she stated.
Read the full report over at the Detroit Free Press.
NY Prosecutors ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Trump Tax-Fraud Probe as Weisselberg Returns to Court: Report
New York prosecutors appear to be “aggressively” pursuing their tax fraud-related investigation of the Trump Organization, which led in criminal charges being filed against the former president’s company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, in July.
The Trump Organization’s lawyers and Weisselberg are set to appear in court Monday for the first time since they were arraigned three months ago, on charges that they participated in a 15-year scheme to defraud taxpayers by paying company executives with untaxed benefits.
NPR reported Monday that there are “plenty of signs” that New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are “aggessively working the case, including an unannounced court appearance in August by attorneys for both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization.”
“The fact that they are having sealed proceedings is consistent with an ongoing grand jury investigation and suggests the district attorney may be considering further charges or defendants,” said Adam Kaufmann, a former investigations division chief at the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the New York investigation has recently focused on Matthew Calamari, Trump’s one-time bodyguard who later became the Trump Organization’s chief operating officer.
“Mr. Calamari and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., have lived in Trump Organization apartments, and the elder Mr. Calamari has driven a company car. Earlier this month, the younger Mr. Calamari testified before a grand jury that continues to investigate Mr. Trump’s business affairs, according to people familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported, adding that Jeff McConney, a senior finance executive who prepared the elder Calamari’s tax returns, also recently testified to the grand jury.
One major question hanging over the investigation is whether Weisselberg will turn on the company and his former boss, reaching a deal with prosecutors to testify against them. Bloomberg News reported Friday that it’s unlikely Weisselberg will “flip” because he’s not facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.
“Allen Weisselberg has made the calculation that he can escape, or if he gets a jail sentence, he can get through it,” said New York defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor Adam Frisch, who is not involved in the case.
