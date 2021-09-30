‘Coward’ Lauren Boebert Blasted for Turning Charity Event Into QAnon Pedophile Conspiracy Attack Against Biden

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) decided to turn a local D.C. Boys & Girls Club into a tool of her relentless attacks against President Joe Biden Thursday morning, after Wednesday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Every year for the past 112 years (except for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic) members of Congress have joined together to participate in the national pastime – these days a rare moment of sportsmanship and bipartisanship.

And it’s all for charity.

Since 2017 the four charities that benefit from the game are the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, the Washington Literacy Center, the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

Congresswoman Boebert, a pro-gun extremist who claims to support the police could have supported members of the U.S. Capitol Police in a tweet, but instead she used the Boys and Girls Club as a pedophilic pawn in her QAnon attack against the President.

Boebert claims to have dropped her allegiance to the antisemitic pro-Trump conspiracy theory, but her actions speak otherwise. She recently hired a husband and wife team of QAnon conspiracy theorists for her Colorado Shooters restaurant and congressional office.

For those who need a reminder, BBC called QAnon “a wide-ranging, completely unfounded theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media.”

The New York Times adds that “QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes top Democrats like President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, as well as a number of entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres and religious figures including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama. Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome.”

Enter Congresswoman Boebert, who Thursday morning posted this tweet:

The Boys & Girls Club was a big part of last night’s Congressional Baseball Game. So of course Joe Biden showed up. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 30, 2021

The outrage against the Colorado Republican has been especially palpable, with many pointing to her own husband’s lewd acts.

“In January 2004,” The New York Post reports, Jayson Boebert “was arrested after allegedly exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley, according to an arrest affidavit. Lauren Boebert (then age 17 and known as Lauren Opal Roberts) was also there. Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure, earning himself four days in jail and two years’ probation.”

Here’s how some are responding to Boebert’s tweet:

Yes because the boys and girls clubs of America are amazing organizations to support. They are organizations who help many boys and girls throughout the country every day. — Jersey Craig (@Jersey_Craig) September 30, 2021

Your daily reminder that, no, there is no bottom. https://t.co/9ZYmjuEetJ — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2021

Why did you tweet this? What are you saying here? You’re not only cruel, you’re not only ignorant, but you’re a coward. You send out a tweet accusing the President of the United States of something horrible & ugly, but you don’t even have the courage to say what it is. Coward. https://t.co/poQcGOSl8x — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 30, 2021

Was your husband allowed pic.twitter.com/47lMZgAxRq — nsod (@Jingles4848O) September 30, 2021

Imagine waking up and firing off a Q conspiracy nonsense, first thing in the morning, about the President of the United States❗️🙄 pic.twitter.com/NAtauyP6XL — Cruz Thomas 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄💉🔬 (@realCruzThomas) September 30, 2021

In just one tweet she insults a well-respected service organization and re-invites the world to comment on her husband’s indecent exposure arrest. Nice work. https://t.co/bZ1hZsxlv5 — Mattie Timmer (@MattieTimmer) September 30, 2021

Where was your husband tho? — Chocolate Giddyup (@Republicant17) September 30, 2021

What ever happened to professionalism? https://t.co/4nPB9sXJtD — Ben Stanfield (@Ben_Stanfield) September 30, 2021

You paid this back but I think those who care about accountability should pressure the FEC to make certain you face consequences for your repeated offenses. Think it’s time for a petition. — Stand up for democracy Pass HR1 (@MshellButtercup) September 30, 2021

Is this the best comment you could make about the charity event? REALLY? — Moving Forward (@MovingForward8) September 30, 2021

You’re fucking trash — Jason (@longwall26) September 30, 2021

Image: U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license