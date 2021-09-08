RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Christian Extremist Says His ‘Righteous Anger’ Made Him ‘Confront’ Women for Wearing ‘Pornographic’ Bathing Suits
A Christian extremist flouting what he calls his “freedom of speech” is refusing to apologize to several women he harassed at a beach by telling them “the truth” that in his estimation their bathing suits were “pornographic” and not appropriate. The man says he felt a “righteous anger” and a “boldness by the Holy Spirit to go in to confront” them.
A viral TikTok video posted by one of the young women, Mia, in Fort Collins, Colorado shows the man Newsweek says is Logan Dorn, telling them they are “flaunting your stuff,” and “your whole body is showing.”
The women repeatedly urge the man to leave them alone, but he responds by saying, “Here’s the thing, there’s free will in America, there’s freedom of speech,” apparently unaware that that First Amendment activity also protects how people choose to dress.
The women tell Dorn, “why are you looking at me. Close your eyes,” “I’m not flaunting anything, don’t look at me,” “please go,” and “get the f*** away.”
Dorn tells them to “take young eyes into consideration,” while calling their appearance, “pornography.”
“If men of God don’t stand up then our society’s going to go down the drain because there’s no morality,” he insists in the video.
“I’m speaking truth,” Dorn continues. “Your body will never ever satisfy. The physical never ever satisfies. There’s a longing in each of your hearts to actually be seen.”
At one point they ask him if he will also be confronting men, and he replies: “that’s a lot different.”
@ggarbagefairyPart 1##harrassement #feminism #fuckmen♬ original sound – Mia
In a separate video, below, which Dorn recorded he defends himself, saying a member of his family said they had to move because of how the women were dressed.
“And so right then in there I just had a just, a righteous anger come over me,” Dorn says in his video. “And also just a boldness by the Holy Spirit to go in to confront these ladies and to speak truth that, ‘hey what you’re wearing is not okay for a nine year old boy, or a six year old boy,’ and reason being is because coming from being introduced to pornography at a young age, it destroyed me. And I, in that moment just a righteous anger of to defend and protect young eyes, came over me, and so I decided to speak truth that ‘hey you know what you’re wearing is not okay that you can’t find your worth in your body, that the physical never satisfy.’ You know that, that ‘there’s going to come a day when you, when you’re going to be face to face with God.’ You know, things of that nature.”
Dorn, defiantly, continues, saying, “I’m not going to apologize. I’m just going to say, I’m going to continue to stay on on the truth, I’m I continue to stand on the Word of God. Our society is on such a downclimb of morality of pornography and lust is at an all time high.”
Then he starts to attack transgender people.
“People, you know, don’t even know their gender anymore. People don’t even know. You know, they can go from, you know, if you’re, if they’re born a male they can be a female, if they’re born a female that can be a male, you know, society is really jacked up, and I’m going to continue to stay on the word of truth I’m gonna continue.”
“There’s a longing deep in your soul, that only Jesus can satisfy,” Dorn concludes.
@loganvandornThe truth will set you free.. ♥️✝️ #jesus #jesuslovesyou #truth #truthwillsetyoufree #godlovesyou #fathersonholyspirit #revival #repent #jesusiscoming♬ original sound – Logan Dorn
Psaki Schools Religious Right Reporter Asking About Biden’s Catholic Faith and Abortion
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to school a right wing reporter, this time not Fox News’ Peter Doocy, but Owen Jensen, who is the Washington, D.C. correspondent for EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network.
“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic Faith teaches abortion is morally wrong? Jensen asked.
“He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” Psaki replied to the question that President Joe Biden has made extremely clear countless times.
Not dissuaded, Jensen pressed on.
“Who does he believe should lookout for the unborn child?”
Not willing to debate whether or not a fetus is an unborn child, Psaki moved on.
“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing, President believes that right should be respected,” she replied, quickly moving on telling another reporter, “go ahead.”
Jensen refused to drop the question, pressing forward.
“I think we have to move on – you’ve had plenty of time today,” she concluded.
In early February Jensen made news when he asked Psaki since “President Biden has stated he wants to unite the country,” is he “going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans in his administration?”
Psaki tells a male reporter who asked why Biden supports abortion: “He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.” pic.twitter.com/x7SCcvtTID
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2021
‘Horribly Discriminated Against’ Christian Says God Told Her to Sue Krispy Kreme Over Mask Policy
An Indiana woman has filed a 380-page First Amendment freedom of speech and religion lawsuit in federal court against Krispy Kreme, the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the FDA, Sephora, and others over mask policies and mandates, claiming she has a medical condition that prevents her from being able to don a face covering. Jennifer Reinoehl says God told her to sue the 16 defendants.
“I’ve been horribly discriminated against,” Reinoehl told Insider, claiming she has asthma. “I’ve been harassed.”
To support her absolutely false claim that masks don’t work, Reinoehl cited a study from the U.S. Navy. From 1919.
“They did research across all the bases and the United States Navy,” she told Insider. “In fact, they even quarantined an entire island. And they said the only thing you can do if a pandemic comes again is build more hospitals.”
Friendly Atheist posted the lawsuit online, reporting that Reinoehl’s experience at a Krispy Kreme store included needing to buy donuts a year ago in June to celebrate the last day of her daughter’s driver’s ed class. Since the drive thru line wrapped around the building, she walked into the store but was turned away because she wasn’t wearing a mask. She complained, but returned wearing a mask.
After waiting 10 minutes with the mask on, she says she suffered an asthma attack.
She is suing, charging a violation of the “American Disabilities Act,” which is actually the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. She’s also suing under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“Sticking a mask of any kind over your mouth while in public mechanically abridges your freedom of speech by muffling your voice and making your words difficult to understand,” she says in her lawsuit.
But her First Amendment claims are not limited to freedom of speech.
She’s invoking her religious rights as well.
“The State cannot mandate the plaintiff follow its religion,” the lawsuit says, after going down this road (screenshot below), including spelling “conscience” as “conscious.”
“I felt like God was directing me to file a lawsuit,” she told Insider. “Because I know I’m not the only person. There have been other people who’ve told me they struggle, and they’ve probably had some even worse experiences than me.”
Image by Kevin Oliver via Flickr and a CC license
‘Eternal Life’ Is Why Mississippi’s GOP Governor Isn’t Scared of Surging Coronavirus Fatalities: Report
Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves is facing an explosion of coronavirus and few empty hospital beds as Hurricane Ida barrels towards the Gulf Coast.
“Mississippi has now surpassed the state of New York, the nation’s original pandemic hotspot, in total COVID-19 deaths per capita. The only state where the pandemic has proven deadlier than the Magnolia State is New Jersey. Mississippi displaced New York with a report of 65 additional deaths on Friday—a day after Gov. Tate Reeves told a Tennessee audience that southerners are ‘a little less scared‘ of COVID-19 due to their religious faith,” the Mississippi Free Press reported Saturday.
The state has now recorded 8,279 fatalities. But Gov. Reeves does not seem that worried.
“I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said at a fundraiser, the Daily Memphian reported.
“When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” he said, adding: “Now, God also tells us to take necessary precautions.”
Reeves has refused calls for a statewide mask made in public schools, as he instituted one year ago.
