Psaki Schools Religious Right Reporter Asking About Biden’s Catholic Faith and Abortion

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to school a right wing reporter, this time not Fox News’Peter Doocy, but Owen Jensen, who is the Washington, D.C. correspondent for EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network.

“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic Faith teaches abortion ii morally wrong? Jensen asked.

“He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” Psaki replied to the question that President Joe Biden has made extremely clear countless times.

Not dissuaded, Jensen pressed on.

“Who does he believe should lookout for the unborn child?”

Not willing to debate whether or not a fetus is an unborn child, Psaki moved on.

“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing, President believes that right should be respected,” she replied, quickly moving on telling another reporter, “go ahead.”

Jensen refused to drop the question, pressing forward.

“I think we have to move on – you’ve had plenty of time today,” she concluded.

In early February Jensen made news when he asked Psaki since “President Biden has stated he wants to unite the country,” is he “going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans in his administration?”