Psaki Schools Religious Right Reporter Asking About Biden’s Catholic Faith and Abortion
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to school a right wing reporter, this time not Fox News’Peter Doocy, but Owen Jensen, who is the Washington, D.C. correspondent for EWTN, Eternal Word Television Network.
“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic Faith teaches abortion ii morally wrong? Jensen asked.
“He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” Psaki replied to the question that President Joe Biden has made extremely clear countless times.
Not dissuaded, Jensen pressed on.
“Who does he believe should lookout for the unborn child?”
Not willing to debate whether or not a fetus is an unborn child, Psaki moved on.
“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing, President believes that right should be respected,” she replied, quickly moving on telling another reporter, “go ahead.”
Jensen refused to drop the question, pressing forward.
“I think we have to move on – you’ve had plenty of time today,” she concluded.
In early February Jensen made news when he asked Psaki since “President Biden has stated he wants to unite the country,” is he “going to make any effort to reach out to pro-life Americans in his administration?”
Psaki tells a male reporter who asked why Biden supports abortion: “He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.” pic.twitter.com/x7SCcvtTID
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2021
‘Horribly Discriminated Against’ Christian Says God Told Her to Sue Krispy Kreme Over Mask Policy
An Indiana woman has filed a 380-page First Amendment freedom of speech and religion lawsuit in federal court against Krispy Kreme, the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the FDA, Sephora, and others over mask policies and mandates, claiming she has a medical condition that prevents her from being able to don a face covering. Jennifer Reinoehl says God told her to sue the 16 defendants.
“I’ve been horribly discriminated against,” Reinoehl told Insider, claiming she has asthma. “I’ve been harassed.”
To support her absolutely false claim that masks don’t work, Reinoehl cited a study from the U.S. Navy. From 1919.
“They did research across all the bases and the United States Navy,” she told Insider. “In fact, they even quarantined an entire island. And they said the only thing you can do if a pandemic comes again is build more hospitals.”
Friendly Atheist posted the lawsuit online, reporting that Reinoehl’s experience at a Krispy Kreme store included needing to buy donuts a year ago in June to celebrate the last day of her daughter’s driver’s ed class. Since the drive thru line wrapped around the building, she walked into the store but was turned away because she wasn’t wearing a mask. She complained, but returned wearing a mask.
After waiting 10 minutes with the mask on, she says she suffered an asthma attack.
She is suing, charging a violation of the “American Disabilities Act,” which is actually the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. She’s also suing under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“Sticking a mask of any kind over your mouth while in public mechanically abridges your freedom of speech by muffling your voice and making your words difficult to understand,” she says in her lawsuit.
But her First Amendment claims are not limited to freedom of speech.
She’s invoking her religious rights as well.
“The State cannot mandate the plaintiff follow its religion,” the lawsuit says, after going down this road (screenshot below), including spelling “conscience” as “conscious.”
“I felt like God was directing me to file a lawsuit,” she told Insider. “Because I know I’m not the only person. There have been other people who’ve told me they struggle, and they’ve probably had some even worse experiences than me.”
Image by Kevin Oliver via Flickr and a CC license
‘Eternal Life’ Is Why Mississippi’s GOP Governor Isn’t Scared of Surging Coronavirus Fatalities: Report
Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves is facing an explosion of coronavirus and few empty hospital beds as Hurricane Ida barrels towards the Gulf Coast.
“Mississippi has now surpassed the state of New York, the nation’s original pandemic hotspot, in total COVID-19 deaths per capita. The only state where the pandemic has proven deadlier than the Magnolia State is New Jersey. Mississippi displaced New York with a report of 65 additional deaths on Friday—a day after Gov. Tate Reeves told a Tennessee audience that southerners are ‘a little less scared‘ of COVID-19 due to their religious faith,” the Mississippi Free Press reported Saturday.
The state has now recorded 8,279 fatalities. But Gov. Reeves does not seem that worried.
“I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” Reeves said at a fundraiser, the Daily Memphian reported.
“When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” he said, adding: “Now, God also tells us to take necessary precautions.”
Reeves has refused calls for a statewide mask made in public schools, as he instituted one year ago.
Far Right Pastor Freakout: Claims ‘Vaccines Are Gonna Quit Working’ Until America ‘Repents’ for LGBTQ Rights and Abortion
Radical right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn used his livestream broadcast Monday night to falsely declare that COVID-19 vaccines are not working because, he claimed, the United States is under God’s judgment for tolerating reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights.
“I’m going to tell you what God told me to tell you,” Vaughn said. “They’ve got variants coming that ain’t no vaccine going to work for. This nation is under the judgment of God. And I want to tell you something right now: They’re already admitting that the vaccine is alarmingly not working. Alarmingly! They’re alarmed at what they’re seeing. Do you know why? Because America, you’re making a huge mistake.”
Vaughn then read from Isaiah 31, in which God told the Israelites not to look to Egypt for help but rather to rely on God. Vaughn said the same principle must apply today.
“Woe unto them that go down to Egypt—which is the enemies of God—for help; to their pharmacia doctors and the ones that don’t even believe in our God,” Vaughn bellowed. “You’re running, where’s the next vaccine? Can I get another one? Can I get that second shot? The third one? Does anybody got the fourth? I need a fifth one, please.”
“Why would you go begging them for their help?” he continued. “They have nothing that’s gonna help my judgment that is coming upon this nation. The only help for the child of God in this hour is the shed blood of the Lord Jesus Christ, Yeshua the Messiah. You better learn that—and you better learn it fast—or you’re gonna chase vaccines until there ain’t no vaccines left. I don’t care if you got one. Go for it. God bless you if that’s your choice. But I’m telling you if that’s where your faith is, you’re going to be in for a big disappointment. God is going to force you to look to him. These vaccines are gonna quit working on every corner until this nation falls to her knees and repents for dead babies and repents for the sodomy of this nation!”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
