News
‘Oh My God’: Joy Reid Slams Nicki Minaj for Claim About Her ‘Cousin’s Friend’s’ COVID Vaccine-Swollen Testicles
MSNBC host Joy Reid started her Monday show by addressing the continuing efforts by anti-vaccine activists to scare people off from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
After speaking to Charlie Sykes and Dr. Joseph Allen, associate professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, Reid asked hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj what she was thinking after a bizarre firestorm on Twitter. Minaj falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine caused “swollen testicles.”
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head and face.”
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent,” she continued. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”
COVID has been known to cause impotence, but the vaccine has not.
Reid reached her limit. Like many vaccinated people, begging people to save themselves can be exhausting, and Reid explained she was over it.
“You are not going quit your job unless you want to be broke and poor and sit home with no money and do your research on TikTok and watch TikToks all day of other unvaccinated people,” said Reid. “It’s going to happen because people are going to have to face between being broke and being vaccinated. In the end, I’m done hand-holding people too. I’ve reached my limit. I’ve reached my limit. I’m not begging anyone else.”
“People like Nicki Minaj, you have a platform that’s 22 million followers. I have two million,” Reid continued. “You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, you could do better than that. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you and they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh, my God! As fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God. Lord.”
News
Chris Wallace Busts GOP Governor for Opposing Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not for Chicken Pox
Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) for opposing a mandate for the Covid-19 vaccine but not for other diseases.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Ricketts why he is fighting President Joe Biden’s call for companies with 100 or more employees to require worker vaccinations for Covid-19.
“I’ve talked to a number of people,” Rickets said. “They’ve told me, if they make me take the vaccine, I’m just going to be fired.”
“You say it’s a personal choice,” Wallace pointed out. “In fact, to attend school in your state of Nebraska, children must be vaccinated against a number of diseases.”
The Fox News host then listed off the diseases which include tetanus, polio, measles, and chicken pox.
“Why are those mandates that parents and your state must comply with and do comply with routinely, why is it that they’re not so objectionable and such a violation of personal freedom but Biden’s vaccine mandates are?”
Ricketts argued that the Covid-19 vaccine does not have a “long history” of use.
“There are still a lot of people out there that don’t know what to trust,” Ricketts said. “This is really an outcome of what the CDC has done because they have flip-flopped on so many issues, whether it’s masks or if you have masks when you’ve been vaccinated and so forth. There’s just a lot of people out there that don’t know who to trust right now.”
“That’s why it should be a personal choice and not something mandated by the government,” he added.
Wallace pushed back by noting that the polio vaccine was mandated as soon as it was available.
“So we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there is a new vaccine that Donald Trump was largely responsible for, it’s been approved — full approval — by the FDA,” Wallace said. “Again, if the polio vaccine is OK for parents and they have to comply with it to send their kid to school, why not the vaccine for this disease?”
Ricketts insisted that the current pandemic is “very different from polio.”
“Children are no more at risk for the coronavirus than they are the ordinary flu,” he said. “The risk for this is just such that this is something that we shouldn’t be mandating it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Here Is the Shocking Way Texas AG Ken Paxton Commemorated 9/11 Anniversary
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton raised eyebrows on Saturday after honoring 9/11 by posting a bizarre picture imaging the scene inside the World Trade Center just before it was struck.
The photo shows three men in an office, drinking from red Solo cups before the early morning attack.
“Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy,” Paxton wrote.
20 yrs ago today our country was attacked. Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy. We must #neverforget the almost 3000 Americans that perished. Please spend a few moments today remembering & praying for the families. #911 pic.twitter.com/hCxUYfmZm2
— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 11, 2021
As Twitter user Ian Livingston noted, former MTV “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans had generated controversy when she posted the same image a year earlier.
“‘AWFUL’ Teen Mom Jenelle Evans slammed for posting ‘tone deaf’ and ‘horrible’ photo of plane to commemorate 9/11,” was the headline used by the U.S. Sun.
And sure enough, Paxton was also dragged.
AFAIK, the WTC was not the “heart of American democracy”
But I def understand you wanting to confuse people what striking at the heart of American democracy would look like
— DL 138 (@DL_138) September 11, 2021
News
Trump Plans Visit to Ground Zero After Attacking Biden on 9/11 Anniversary: Report
According to a report from the New York Post, former president Donald Trump is planning to visit Ground Zero in Manhattan on Saturday as part of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 attack.
Trump’s visit will come hours after he released a video using the somber day to attack current President Joe Biden over his Afghanistan withdrawal by claiming “The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen.”
With Biden expected to visit Ground Zero early Saturday morning before appearing at the other two sites of 9/11 plane crashes, Trump told Fox News Friday night about his Saturday plans, scheduled for the afternoon, before taking an additional shot at Biden over Afghanistan, saying, “It is very depressing. his was supposed to be a day of victory. Now it is a day of embarrassment. How do you have this happen? I think Biden rushed it [the Afghan pullout] to try to claim victory and now, he looks like a fool.”
You can read more here.
Image: DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro via Flickr
