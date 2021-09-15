News
15 School Staffers in Just One Florida County Have Died of COVID in 10 Days: Report
On Friday, NBC 6 Miami reported that 15 staffers and educators in the Miami-Dade County school system have died of COVID 19 — just in the past ten days.
“Sonia Diaz, a spokesperson for several unions in the school district, confirmed the number of deaths to NBC 6,” reported Johnny Archer. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools resumed classes on Aug. 23, and it’s unknown when the employees contracted COVID-19.”
The news comes as school districts and state governments around the country wrestle with how to handle the continued spread of the Delta variant.
“One of [the victims] was Abe Coleman, a teacher for more than 30 years,” said the report. “In addition to teaching, Coleman was a mentor and Site Director for the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Program, overseeing the Holmes Elementary location. Coleman helped shape the lives of hundreds of young men over the years during his service for the organization that mentors young minority men in Miami Dade County.”
As Florida experiences some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the country, even surpassing its death toll at the height of last summer’s wave, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has continued to attack mask mandates, seeking to prohibit school districts around the state from enacting them — even as some districts in Republican strongholdsacknowledge the need for mask rules.
A judge recently ruled DeSantis cannot enforce the mask mandate ban. Despite this, he has continued on with his plan to try to strip pay from local officials who impose mask mandates, starting with officials in Broward and Alachua Counties.
Trump Close to Unloading Controversial DC Hotel After Dropping the Price: Report
According to a report from Axios, Donald Trump and his family are close to selling off the lease to the controversial Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. that was once a hot spot for fans of the president as well as lobbyists looking for contacts with the previous administration.
The hotel, housed in the historic Old Post Office building, fell under the Trump name three years before he served his only term as president after the General Services Administration (GSA), the federal landlord, agreed to a sixty-year lease with the Trump Organization.
Prior to Trump’s November defeat to Joe Biden, the family put the rights to the lease on the market but found no takers, with matters made worse by the Covid pandemic that crushed, not only travel, but also the economy.
Axios is reporting a deal is in the offing — without revealing who the purchaser may be — but added, “Sources said the former president is likely to get less than the $500 million he was reportedly seeking in 2019.”
Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Dan Primack report, “Trump would sell the leasing rights to a real estate developer, who in turn would negotiate with hotel companies that would manage the property and rebrand it,” adding, “Trump’s hotels and golf resorts have been hit hard by the COVID shutdowns that have walloped the hospitality industry — worsened for the former president by his lost heat after his 2020 defeat.”
The report notes, “When Trump left office, The Washington Post reported that the D.C. hotel had a $170 million loan outstanding, and had seen revenue drop more than 60 percent compared to the previous year.”
Joe Rogan Flattened by Ex-GOP Lawmaker for Still Spreading Vaccine ‘Bull’ After Getting COVID
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) laid into podcast host Joe Rogan for putting his followers’ lives at risk by still pushing bogus vaccine recommendations after admitting he has contracted COVID-19.
Earlier this week an exhausted-looking Rogan posted a videoexplaining that he was infected and that, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone.”
Friday, Walsh — a former radio host — said Rogan still hasn’t learned his lesson.
“He is talking about everything that he’s taken essentially under the sun since then, including monoclonal antibodies– that’s what President Trump got when he tested positive for Covid-19 and is taking ivermectin and a vitamin drip is typically used sometimes in humans but also in livestock,” host Collins began. “We used to use it on my horses back in Alabama. So what have you picked up from Joe Rogan’s announcement and what he has been saying on a group he has a lot of sway over?”
“Look, I wish Joe Rogan the best and he can take whatever drug he wants to take, but you know, the bigger story here is for months and months Joe Rogan has been lying to his audience about the vaccines,” Walsh replied. “He’s refused to get vaccinated and he’s been telling his audience not to get vaccinated. And, I mean, I think of Tucker Carlson has done the same thing for months and months — bad-mouthing the vaccines, not even having the balls or the courage to tell his audience whether he’s been vaccinated.”
“And then Kaitlan, you’ve got those four conservative radio talk show hosts, all anti-vaxxers who died recently of Covid,” he continued. “I pray for them, but Kaitlan, I don’t feel bad for them. I feel bad for Rogan’s audience. I feel bad for all of their listeners who have listened to this bull crap, these lies about the vaccines.”
“Think of how many of Joe Rogan’s listeners over the last few months have gotten sick and died because of the disinformation he’s been spreading,” he elaborated. “I’m a former talk radio host. This is personal to me. I told my audience the truth about the vaccines and Covid — most of these guys don’t.”
Watch below:
McCarthy’s ‘Gangster’ Threat Signals ‘Dark Future’ of Putin-Style Shakedowns if GOP Takes House: Columnist
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “gangster”-style threat against telecommunications companies that comply with requests from a Jan. 6 Select Committee signals a “dark future” if Republicans take control of the House in 2022, according to CNN columnist Stephen Collinson.
“The idea of using power granted by voters to intimidate people or entities who don’t share radical political goals not only raises the possibility of abuses of power and the abandoning of rules and accountability necessary for a corruption-free economy,” Collinson writes. “It is the kind of shake-down tactic that would be more expected in an autocracy like Vladimir Putin’s Russia than in a supposedly functioning democracy like the United States.”
Collinson acknowledges that McCarthy may simply have been trying to please former president Donald Trump — whose support would be critical to him becoming speaker — and stir the conservative media machine by making “a bullying threat.”
“Yet McCarthy’s warning was still one of his most extraordinary moves yet in the service of a twice-impeached former President who left office in disgrace after inciting the insurrection based on his multiple lies about election fraud,” Collinson writes. “In effect, a potential future speaker was warning he could use government power to punish private companies that comply with routine requests by a legally mandated committee probing a political mob that sacked the US Capitol.”
McCarthy’s threat — which was echoed by Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — signals the possibility that a Republican House would simply be an extension of the former president’s political machine — “ready to do his political dirty work ahead of another possible presidential bid in 2024,” Collinson writes.
“The threat may also be a preview of a return of the crushing of constitutional norms that characterized Trump’s White House,” he writes, adding that McCarthy is unlikely to face significant consequences for the threat, which may have violated House ethics rules as well as laws against obstruction of justice or witness tampering.
“Were it not for the events of the last year, this kind of warning coming from a Republican might be shocking but not taken especially seriously,” Collinson writes. “But the idea that a President would inspire an effective coup attempt to try to stay in power after losing an election was unheard of too. … In the seven months since Trump left office, his brand of conservative authoritarianism hasn’t waned. If anything it is getting stronger.”
