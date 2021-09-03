Joe Rogan Flattened by Ex-GOP Lawmaker for Still Spreading Vaccine ‘Bull’ After Getting COVID

Appearing on CNN on Friday morning with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) laid into podcast host Joe Rogan for putting his followers’ lives at risk by still pushing bogus vaccine recommendations after admitting he has contracted COVID-19.

Earlier this week an exhausted-looking Rogan posted a videoexplaining that he was infected and that, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone.”

Friday, Walsh — a former radio host — said Rogan still hasn’t learned his lesson.

“He is talking about everything that he’s taken essentially under the sun since then, including monoclonal antibodies– that’s what President Trump got when he tested positive for Covid-19 and is taking ivermectin and a vitamin drip is typically used sometimes in humans but also in livestock,” host Collins began. “We used to use it on my horses back in Alabama. So what have you picked up from Joe Rogan’s announcement and what he has been saying on a group he has a lot of sway over?”

“Look, I wish Joe Rogan the best and he can take whatever drug he wants to take, but you know, the bigger story here is for months and months Joe Rogan has been lying to his audience about the vaccines,” Walsh replied. “He’s refused to get vaccinated and he’s been telling his audience not to get vaccinated. And, I mean, I think of Tucker Carlson has done the same thing for months and months — bad-mouthing the vaccines, not even having the balls or the courage to tell his audience whether he’s been vaccinated.”

“And then Kaitlan, you’ve got those four conservative radio talk show hosts, all anti-vaxxers who died recently of Covid,” he continued. “I pray for them, but Kaitlan, I don’t feel bad for them. I feel bad for Rogan’s audience. I feel bad for all of their listeners who have listened to this bull crap, these lies about the vaccines.”

“Think of how many of Joe Rogan’s listeners over the last few months have gotten sick and died because of the disinformation he’s been spreading,” he elaborated. “I’m a former talk radio host. This is personal to me. I told my audience the truth about the vaccines and Covid — most of these guys don’t.”

Watch below: