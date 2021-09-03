News
Joe Rogan Flattened by Ex-GOP Lawmaker for Still Spreading Vaccine ‘Bull’ After Getting COVID
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning with “New Day” hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) laid into podcast host Joe Rogan for putting his followers’ lives at risk by still pushing bogus vaccine recommendations after admitting he has contracted COVID-19.
Earlier this week an exhausted-looking Rogan posted a videoexplaining that he was infected and that, “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone.”
Friday, Walsh — a former radio host — said Rogan still hasn’t learned his lesson.
“He is talking about everything that he’s taken essentially under the sun since then, including monoclonal antibodies– that’s what President Trump got when he tested positive for Covid-19 and is taking ivermectin and a vitamin drip is typically used sometimes in humans but also in livestock,” host Collins began. “We used to use it on my horses back in Alabama. So what have you picked up from Joe Rogan’s announcement and what he has been saying on a group he has a lot of sway over?”
“Look, I wish Joe Rogan the best and he can take whatever drug he wants to take, but you know, the bigger story here is for months and months Joe Rogan has been lying to his audience about the vaccines,” Walsh replied. “He’s refused to get vaccinated and he’s been telling his audience not to get vaccinated. And, I mean, I think of Tucker Carlson has done the same thing for months and months — bad-mouthing the vaccines, not even having the balls or the courage to tell his audience whether he’s been vaccinated.”
“And then Kaitlan, you’ve got those four conservative radio talk show hosts, all anti-vaxxers who died recently of Covid,” he continued. “I pray for them, but Kaitlan, I don’t feel bad for them. I feel bad for Rogan’s audience. I feel bad for all of their listeners who have listened to this bull crap, these lies about the vaccines.”
“Think of how many of Joe Rogan’s listeners over the last few months have gotten sick and died because of the disinformation he’s been spreading,” he elaborated. “I’m a former talk radio host. This is personal to me. I told my audience the truth about the vaccines and Covid — most of these guys don’t.”
Watch below:
?McCarthy’s ‘Gangster’ Threat Signals ‘Dark Future’ of Putin-Style Shakedowns if GOP Takes House: Columnist
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s “gangster”-style threat against telecommunications companies that comply with requests from a Jan. 6 Select Committee signals a “dark future” if Republicans take control of the House in 2022, according to CNN columnist Stephen Collinson.
“The idea of using power granted by voters to intimidate people or entities who don’t share radical political goals not only raises the possibility of abuses of power and the abandoning of rules and accountability necessary for a corruption-free economy,” Collinson writes. “It is the kind of shake-down tactic that would be more expected in an autocracy like Vladimir Putin’s Russia than in a supposedly functioning democracy like the United States.”
Collinson acknowledges that McCarthy may simply have been trying to please former president Donald Trump — whose support would be critical to him becoming speaker — and stir the conservative media machine by making “a bullying threat.”
“Yet McCarthy’s warning was still one of his most extraordinary moves yet in the service of a twice-impeached former President who left office in disgrace after inciting the insurrection based on his multiple lies about election fraud,” Collinson writes. “In effect, a potential future speaker was warning he could use government power to punish private companies that comply with routine requests by a legally mandated committee probing a political mob that sacked the US Capitol.”
McCarthy’s threat — which was echoed by Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — signals the possibility that a Republican House would simply be an extension of the former president’s political machine — “ready to do his political dirty work ahead of another possible presidential bid in 2024,” Collinson writes.
“The threat may also be a preview of a return of the crushing of constitutional norms that characterized Trump’s White House,” he writes, adding that McCarthy is unlikely to face significant consequences for the threat, which may have violated House ethics rules as well as laws against obstruction of justice or witness tampering.
“Were it not for the events of the last year, this kind of warning coming from a Republican might be shocking but not taken especially seriously,” Collinson writes. “But the idea that a President would inspire an effective coup attempt to try to stay in power after losing an election was unheard of too. … In the seven months since Trump left office, his brand of conservative authoritarianism hasn’t waned. If anything it is getting stronger.”
Supreme Court Finally Weighs in on Texas Abortion Ban: Allows Law to Stand
The strongly conservative US Supreme Court waited until 24 hours after an unconstitutional Texas abortion ban went into effect to respond to an emergency plea to place it on hold.
By a 5-4 vote the justices decided to take no action on the law that effectively bans almost all abortions in the Lone Star State.
Bloomberg News, reporting the Court’s dark of night decision, called it a “watershed moment,” and saying the Court may be poised to break precedent and strike down Roe v. Wade, the nearly five decade law recognizing women have a right to abortion.
Justice Sotomayor blasted her conservative colleagues.
By a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court just allowed Texas to enforce a law that prohibits abortions after six weeks, with no exception for rape or incest. Roe v. Wade is, functionally, overturned. Justice Sotomayor all but says it. https://t.co/elazEg3xdZ pic.twitter.com/KOSJZRIUMk
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 2, 2021
Joe Rogan Reveals He Contracted COVID in Florida and Is Taking Dangerous Dewormer Popular Among Right Wingers
Joe Rogan says he contracted COVID-19 while doing his popular podcast show in Florida and immediately “threw the kitchen sink at it,” using, among other treatments, monoclonal antibodies, which in some cases are an approved drug for the coronavirus.
But as The New York Times reports, Rogan is also taking ivermectin, “a deworming veterinary drug that the Food and Drug Administration has warned Covid-19 patients against taking and that has repeatedly been shown as ineffective for them in clinical trials. He also mentioned prednisone, a steroid, and a ‘vitamin drip.'”
“Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on,” he told his 13 million Instagram followers.
Rogan has been part of the right wing vaccine misinformation machine, telling his millions of Spotify listeners in his opinion, which runs contrary to medical science and CDC guidelines, young people don’t “need to worry” about coronavirus.
Right wing extremists have latched on to ivermectin, which can be poisonous for humans in larger doses.
