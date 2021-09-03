RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: DeSantis Declares ‘It Really Doesn’t Impact Me or Anyone Else’ if People Get Vaccinated
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continued to push his dangerous anti-vaxx policies and his promotion of expensive treatment versus prevention, announcing that “it really doesn’t impact me or anyone else” if someone gets vaccinated, which is false.
“I don’t want a biomedical security state,” said the GOP governor, whose state now ranks 26th in full-vaccination rate of those 18 or older.
“At the end of the day, the vaccines have helped people ward off severe illness, and you know, we obviously worked very hard to distribute it. At the end of the day though, it is what somebody, it’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not, it really doesn’t impact me or anyone else because we’ve seen the data on that.”
The coronavirus is transmitted through the air.
A study published in July in The New England Journal of Medicine finds that vaccinated individuals “are likely to be less contagious than unvaccinated people and don’t transmit the virus as much to others,” WebMD reports.
More vaccinated people mean less infections, more hospital beds, fewer cases of long-term COIVD, fewer deaths, and less chance of new strains or variants cropping up.
Watch:
Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I don’t want a biomedical security state … It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not, it really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”
(A deadly and contagious virus does, in fact, impact DeSantis and *everyone* else.) pic.twitter.com/oWLhac84R8
— The Recount (@therecount) September 3, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
McCarthy on Jan. 6 Committee’s List Sent to Telecoms
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s name is on the records preservation request list the House January 6 Committee has sent telecom companies.
McCarthy exploded in anger when news was first reported this week that the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack had asked the 35 companies to preserve records, which might also include location information.
CNN reports it “has received information that McCarthy’s name was, in fact, included along with several other lawmakers and hundreds of other individuals.”
The Republican Minority Leader’s remarks were so outrageous some legal experts suggested they could be seen as amounting to obstruction.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Anti-Mask Florida Father Tells School Board the ‘Deep State Medical Establishment Wants All of Us to Be Depopulated’
The Seminole County, Florida school board has been holding a marathon meeting on masks, which started Thursday at 8:30 AM, and is still going on after nearly nine hours. While there were many anti-science extremists, one parent’s speech stood out.
A man who identified himself as Jeff James declared “there are more variants planned,” the vaccine is “not a vaccine it’s an experimental drug,” called mask mandates “charades,” and falsely claimed that “masks don’t work.”
“Masks are pretty much a device to enslave children, make them obedient, so they just learn to obey and not think for themselves. We need critical thinking. We don’t need children that are going to be little puppets that don’t say anything to speak out for themselves. We need leaders not followers.”
But James did not stop there.
“The deep state medical establishment wants all of us to be depopulated,” he declared, before announcing his support for far right wing doctors whose anti-vaxx and science denialism have been repeatedly debunked. “I know you guys think that’s a conspiracy theory but it’s not. It’s a conspiracy fact, they’re all in cahoots with each other, to depopulate us, they want us divided. They want all of us to fight each other so they can win,” he said, without actually explaining who “they” are.
“This is good versus evil, evil is not going to prevail. All you’ve done is awaken the sleeping giant here, every parent here wants freedom except maybe some of them that are brainwashed by the deep state media. I used to watch Fox News deliberately I’m a conservative I won’t even watch that now,” he said, adding what sounded through the applause like, “Hannity, all the rest of them are compromised.”
He went on to say the people he does “listen to” include Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and Dr. Scott Atlas.
Dr. Tenpenny, who falsely claims the coronavirus vaccine magnetizes people, and has suggested that vaccines “interface” with 5G cellular towers, according to The Washington Post. Scott Atlas was Donald Trump’s discredited coronavirus advisor.
His speech won applause from many in the audience.
Watch:
Guy at the Seminole Co (FL) school board meeting today says vaccines are a conspiracy by the Deep State medical establishment to depopulate the world. Also says he doesn’t listen to Fox News or Hannity anymore because they have been compromised. pic.twitter.com/Zdbm7LAyFq
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida Republicans ‘Already Working’ to Pass Abortion Ban Just Like the Unconstitutional One in Texas
Florida Republican state lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time promising to support and pass legislation similar to the unconstitutional law that went into effect in Texas this week. The Texas law, which President Joe Biden attacked Thursday – along with the U.S, Supreme Court for deciding to let it stand – bans abortion at six weeks, and makes anyone who helps a woman who wants to get an abortion a potential defendant in a civil court case.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a far right gun extremist GOP state lawmaker who’s running to unseat Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, says he has a “heartbeat bill” ready to go. based on the Texas law that offers $10,000 bounties on women wanting to get an abortion, will come to the floor.
“It’s time to start saving the lives of innocent unborn children in Florida,” Sabatini, who has been described as “Q-Anon-curious” and accused of “inciting violence” after posting he below tweet last year, told local ABC affiliate WTXL.
Attention potential “protesters” coming near Lake County, FL. This is an AR-15—this will be a very common sight upon illegal entry at any Lake County business—FYI! pic.twitter.com/G72q26YDww
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 31, 2020
“For three years, I have been the co-sponsor of the ‘Heartbeat’ Bill, fighting the radical left and the weak Republican establishment to get this bill passed. The RINOs in Tallahassee have stopped progress every step of the way. It’s time to put them on the record and ensure a vote of the House immediately.”
Sabatini, who has a history of engaging in blackface, has proposed legislation attacking transgender people and wants college students to be able to conceal-carry firearms, has the support of Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (photo, right, next to DeSantis), which would make his legislation more likely to pass.
President Simpson told WFLA-Ch. 8 “there is no question” the Florida legislature will consider an abortion heartbeat bill like Texas’ in this upcoming session. “It’s something we’re already working on.”
Simpson told WTXL it’s “encouraging” the Supreme Court did not block Texas’ law, which he called “a new approach” to banning abortion.
DeSantis wasted no time suggesting he would support legislation similar to the unconstitutional Texas law.
And here’s Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis on whether he’d support a Texas-style abortion law in Florida: “I’m pro-life. I welcome pro-life legislation,” he said. Then added, “I’m going to have to look more significantly at it.” pic.twitter.com/URw2LzvScn
— Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 2, 2021
