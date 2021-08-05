Connect with us

'We're Here to State the Facts': Psaki Smacks Down DeSantis for Calling Biden a 'Power Hungry Tyrant'

Press Secretary Jen Psaki made clear the White House is not interested in partisan name calling as it responded to Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis calling President Joe Biden a “power hungry tyrant.”

“25% of hospitalizations in the country are in Florida,” Psaki told a reporter who brought up the DeSantis remark, which came from a fundraising email.

“It is also a fact that the governor has taken steps that are counter to public health recommendations,” Psaki continued. “So, we’re here to state the facts. Frankly, our view is that this is too serious, deadly serious to be doing partisan name calling. That’s what we’re not doing here, we’re focused on providing public health data information to the people of Florida, to make sure they understand what steps they should be taking, even if those are not steps taken at the top of the leadership in that state.

 

 

Psaki Swats Down Doocy: 'We Do Something New Here and Allow DOJ to Act Independently'

August 3, 2021

2 days ago

August 3, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was forced to expose Fox News’ Peter Doocy who continually asks irrelevant and partisan political questions during the daily press briefing.

On Tuesday Doocy asked four questions, each was swatted away by Psaki, but perhaps her most stunning yet appropriate response was when Doocy asked if the Biden administration wants the Justice Department “to initiate a civil rights investigation into these harassment allegations” against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We do something new here,” Psaki replied, “that feels foreign from the last four years and allow the Justice Department to act independently on investigations.”

Watch:

Pelosi Swats Away McCarthy's Attack by Saying 'You Mistake Me for Somebody Who Would Care' – Internet Cheers

July 21, 2021

2 weeks ago

July 21, 2021

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans have been attacking the Democrats – and especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi – all afternoon, after she refused to allow two of his nominees onto the Special Select Committee on the January 6 Attacks.

At one point Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of those booted from the committee, claimed Democrats were to blame for the 1/6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy is now accusing Speaker Pelosi of “playing politics,” according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. McCarthy, within minutes of Pelosi announcing the two Republicans could not join the Committee, pulled all his nominees.

The Speaker was asked about McCarthy’s “playing politics” attack.

“Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.” Pelosi told PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins.

Many on social media applauded Pelosi’s response, with some showing it reminded them of when she smacked down President Donald Trump.

 

 

'Queen of Shade': Pelosi Applauded for Trolling Trump as 'Twice-Impeached Florida Retiree'

July 8, 2021

4 weeks ago

July 8, 2021

The internet is applauding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a rare, biting take-down of Donald Trump.

In a press release criticizing the former president the Speaker refers to him as a “Twice-impeached Florida retiree.”

She also criticizes him for “decrying how rioters ‘are being treated unbelievably unfairly’ now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions. The “rioters” of course are the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempted coup determined to overturn a free and fair election.

To date, the Dept. of Justice has charged more than 500 people in the insurrection.

Social media erupted with glee for the Speaker’s rare trolling of Trump.

x

 

