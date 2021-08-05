‘We’re Here to State the Facts’: Psaki Smacks Down DeSantis for Calling Biden a ‘Power Hungry Tyrant’

Press Secretary Jen Psaki made clear the White House is not interested in partisan name calling as it responded to Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis calling President Joe Biden a “power hungry tyrant.”

“25% of hospitalizations in the country are in Florida,” Psaki told a reporter who brought up the DeSantis remark, which came from a fundraising email.

“It is also a fact that the governor has taken steps that are counter to public health recommendations,” Psaki continued. “So, we’re here to state the facts. Frankly, our view is that this is too serious, deadly serious to be doing partisan name calling. That’s what we’re not doing here, we’re focused on providing public health data information to the people of Florida, to make sure they understand what steps they should be taking, even if those are not steps taken at the top of the leadership in that state.