News
Reports Reveals Devastating Divide Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated
A just-released NBC News poll reveals just how wide the divide is between those who have chosen to be vaccinated against coronavirus and those who refuse.
Last week powerful Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blamed the Lone Star State’s poor vaccination rate on unvaccinated Black people, who he noted tend to vote for Democrats over Republicans.
NBC News’ poll proves that wrong. The results of those who say they are vaccinated and those who say they are not may not be surprising, but the gulf between these groups is huge.
The top two groups who are vaccinated are those who voted for President Biden (91%) and Democrats and Democratic Sanders-Warren voters tied at 88%.
The bottom two groups are Republicans who support Trump more than party at 46%, and Trump voters in 2020 general election at 50%.
Overall, 69 percent of adults say they’ve been vaccinated, and 13% say they refuse under any circumstances.
Getting back to Lt. Governor Patrick’s claim, 76% of Black Americans are vaccinated, 71% of Latino Americans are vaccinated, and 66% of White Americans are vaccinated.
NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray offers some more of the breakdown:
Who’s been vaccinated? And who hasn’t?
Our latest NBC News poll finds a revealing demographic breakdown: https://t.co/bEYUcpFp6U pic.twitter.com/R01V9gtyL3
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 24, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Indiana School Board Deems LGBTQ Pride Flag ‘Controversial’ After One Parent Voices Concern – Meeting Tonight
An Indiana school board received a complaint from one parent about an LGBTQ pride flag hanging in an 8th grade classroom, and has obtained legal counsel after deeming it “controversial.”
The Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District will hold a meeting for parents Tuesday night as it takes input before developing a new policy on how to deal with what it is calling “controversial material.”
“I spoke with that parent in regards to their concerns and notified them that we need to get some legal advice in regards to the legality of the situation,” District Superintendent Dr. Brad Yates said in a note to families, WANE reports. “Then I was able to get back with them and say that we were working to develop a policy is what our plan would be. But right now it would be permissible for that [flag] to be displayed in the classroom.”
Dr. Yates in a letter posted to Facebook (below) adds the “goal of the board is to develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted.”
In an interview with WANE Yates suggested Tuesday night’s meeting is part of a “legal process.”
Comments on the school’s Facebook post largely appeared to be in favor of allowing the flag to remain, and parents who oppose it were widely challenged. But some commenters asked for parents to attend Tuesday’s meeting to support the teacher who hung the flag, and others appeared to suggest what prompted hanging the flag was a student being bullied.
Image by Gallant’s Photography via Flickr and a CC license
News
GOP Rep. Demands Biden’s ‘Immediate’ Resignation for Decision to Withdraw From Afghanistan – Which 63% Support
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) has issued a statement demanding President Joe Biden’s “immediate” resignation for his “haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.”
A CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday finds 63% of Americans support the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan – a decision that dates back to then-President Donald Trump, and one that President Biden had little choice but to carry out.
President Biden has now airlifted out a massive number of people from Afghanistan, and getting high marks for that effort – despite how the mainstream and right wing press characterized the withdrawal.
“President Joseph R. Biden has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as President of the United States. This blatant abdication of his office is grounds for President Biden to resign immediately,” Donalds says in his statement, falsely.
Before posting his statement Donalds hyped it up on social media.
? STAY TUNED FOR A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! ?
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 23, 2021
The White House Chief of Staff says more than 37,000 have been evacuated:
Over 37,000 people evacuated from Kabul in eight days so far. https://t.co/86317EC6Cv
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 23, 2021
Donalds also grandstanded his “objection to the Electoral College certification.”
Two years ago as a state lawmaker Donalds was one of seven Republicans who pushed four anti-LGBTQ bills.
News
‘Disgusting’: Jim Acosta Snaps at Darrell Issa After He Defends Sexist Jokes About Women
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) appeared on CNN Sunday to complain about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of Afghanistan, but he ended up “disgusting” the host after a comment about a woman radio host Larry Elder threatened.
Issa began the segment by telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that Biden has rejected everything that former President Donald Trump did. Acosta then pointed out that Biden didn’t reject the peace agreement with the Taliban that Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo negotiated.
“You supported the pullout of the US from Afghanistan,” Acosta said, calling Issa out.
“I supported and would continue to support an ongoing military presence at the airbase for strategic purposes,” Issa said, changing his position.
“We have peace in South Korea and we have 28,000 troops there.” Issa said, making an argument to maintain a base in Afghanistan.
Issa also called out the visas Afghan citizens were desperately waiting for. Acosta fact-checked him in real-time, saying that anti-immigrant firebrands in the Trump administration were actively working against those, slowing the process to a crawl.
But it was when Acosta asked about Elder as the GOP front-runner in the California gubernatorial election that Issa “disgusted” the host.
“I want to ask about the recall election to replace Gavin Newsom. Right now, the Republican front-runner is an outspoken talk show host named Larry Elder. He’s made disparaging remarks about women,” Acosta said before playing the recording. “Do you think Larry Elder should be the next governor of California?”
“I think Larry Elder, with tens of thousands of hours on the air, entertaining and thought-provoking, if that’s the –” Issa said before Acosta cut him off.
“That’s not entertaining. That’s disgusting. What he said is disgusting,” said Acosta.
“I appreciate, Jim, your saying it’s disgusting. That certainly was, by most people’s standards, a quip of a radio talk show person who, like plenty of the famous ones, including Rush Limbaugh, who used various statements, including some bombastic statements from time to time, to make a point,” said Issa, refusing to denounce the comments. “In tens of thousands of hours, if that’s the best you have, you don’t really have anything on Larry Elder.”
“Oh, there’s lots of other material, as you know, Congressman,” Acosta assured Issa. “We don’t have time to go through all of it.”
Watch the exchange below:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘She Failed the Country’: Fox News Host Spins Wild Conspiracy Theory to Explain Why Afghanistan Is Jill Biden’s Fault
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
- 'HUGE'1 day ago
Maddow Not Leaving MSNBC but Her Nightly Show ‘Will Come to an End’ Next Year: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Disgusting’: Jim Acosta Snaps at Darrell Issa After He Defends Sexist Jokes About Women
- OPINION2 days ago
COVID Disinformation Purveyor Sen. Ron Johnson Urges FDA to Not Grant Full Approval to Coronavirus Vaccine
- 'COMMITTED TO BRINGING AMERICANS HOME'24 hours ago
‘Irresponsible’: Peter Doocy Decimated by Jen Psaki for Claiming Americans Are ‘Stranded’ in Afghanistan
- AYKM?1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Asks if FDA Rushed COVID Vaccine Approval Then Asks ‘What Took So Long?’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM21 hours ago
GOP Congressman Brands Speaker Pelosi With Nazi Slur as Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks on and Says Nothing