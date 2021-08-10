News
‘Public Health Threat’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Twitter Suspension – Internet Demands ‘Make It Permanent’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s Twitter account has been suspended for a week after the Georgia conspiracy theorist and disinformation purveyor posted what the social media company labeled as “misleading” coronavirus information.
Falsely claiming the coronavirus vaccines are “failing,” Greene declared the FDA “should not approve” them.
The FDA is expected to give final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day, handing anti-vaxxers a major defeat.
While not labeled as misleading Greene on Monday also retweeted several unverified claims made by Twitter users claiming ill effects from the vaccine.
CNN reports a Twitter spokesperson said Greene’s tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”
CNN notes this is at least the third time Greene has been suspended, but New York Times tech and disinformation reporter Davey Alba says it’s her fourth, “meaning she could be permanently banned from the service if she shares coronavirus misinformation again.”
Greene recently suggested Republicans use their “Second Amendment Rights” to “welcome” volunteers going door-to-door handing out coronavirus vaccine information as part of what she called President Joe Biden’s “police state friends.”
Meanwhile, many on the social media platform are cheering, blasting Greene and the GOP, and urging Twitter to make the suspension permanent.
More evidence of Republicans undermining the very future of our country. https://t.co/uNd2v3a5vF
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 10, 2021
These lies about COVID19 vaccine are killing thousands of Americans. They need to stop.
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following violation of platform rules – CNN https://t.co/Af5Hw3cPAQ
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 10, 2021
It’s past time that Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter for deliberately spreading COVID disinformation.
Greene also spreads disinformation about Jews for her own political power.
The suspension should become permanent.https://t.co/HJyRhknT5s
— Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) August 10, 2021
LMFAO, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for a week because of her lies about vaccines!
Please @Twitter:
MAKE IT PERMANENT.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 10, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene was just suspended from Twitter for one week, for yet again lying about Covid and vaccines (she herself is vaccinated). She is a legitimate public health threat, and danger to this countries well being. RT if you think @Twitter should permanently ban her.
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 10, 2021
Twitter has suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following yet another violation of the platform’s rules. If you ask me, she should be suspended PERMANENTLY. https://t.co/x8EnuEJskt
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 10, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter (again) for a week for spreading disinformation about vaccines. Retweet if you think it’s past time for Twitter to BAN HER PERMANENTLY!
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 10, 2021
Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter.
Retweet if you agree: it should be permanent.
— Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) August 10, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from Twitter for a week for spreading vaccine disinformation.
Raise your hand if you think Rep. Greene should be permanent banned ✋
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) August 10, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Dallas School District Refuses to Comply With Gov. Abbott’s Mask Ban – Requires Face Coverings Immediately
The second-largest school district in the state is standing up to Gov. Greg Abbott and officially refusing to comply with the Texas Republican’s order banning any agency or local government from mandating masks.
On Monday the Dallas Independent School District announced starting Tuesday face coverings will be required for everyone on its campuses, ABC affiliate KVIA reports. The Dallas ISD operates about 230 schools serving approximately 150,000 students.
Effective Tuesday, August 10, to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, Dallas ISD is temporarily requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property.
Details: https://t.co/wtKKlj0UmG pic.twitter.com/F8GbXg1NPl
— Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) August 9, 2021
The state’s largest school district, Houston ISD, is also planning to issue a mask mandate, in defiance of the governor’s orders. The District’s trustees will decide on Thursday if masks will be required, after the Superintendent asked for a mask mandate last week.
Gov. Abbott has his hands full with the exploding coronavirus pandemic. Next to Florida his state has been among the worst performers, with high cases – the current average is just under 14,000 per day, and high numbers of hospitalizations.
On Monday Abbott was forced to beg out of state medical personnel to come to his state to help overwhelmed hospitals. Abbott also asked hospitals to put off elective procedures.
Florida’s seven-day average of new cases is over 19,000 per day, but that has not changed Governor Ron DeSantis’ mind. School districts there too are fighting back. There are reportedly seven school districts in Florida that are defying DeSantis’ mask ban. DeSantis is threatening to withhold paychecks from school district superintendents and school boards if they implement mask mandates.
News
‘Flailing’ DeSantis Reduced to Making Minor Threats as Local School Districts Ignore His Mask Ban
Parents in Florida concerned about their unvaccinated school-aged children are supporting – or forcing – local schools and school boards, and local governments to implement mask mandates in defiance of Ron DeSantis’ ban. The Republican governor has banned any government agency or local government from implementing a mask or vaccine mandate as the Sunshine State remains among the top states in the nation for number of adults hospitalized for coronavirus, number of children hospitalized for coronavirus, and number of new coronavirus cases – and number of new coronavirus deaths.
“Florida has the highest number of children hospitalized from COVID of any state in the country,” Newsweek reports Monday. The even-stronger delta plus variant has also surfaced in Florida.
As it turns out, the governor’s executive order banning implementation of mask bans carries little actual effect.
“The Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Board of Education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy the governor’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates,” CBS 4 reports.
That’s hardly a deterrent to parents when faced with sending their unvaccinated children to school with other unvaccinated children.
“At least four school districts have plans to defy the governor’s orders,” ArsTechnica reports, calling Florida “in revolt.”
Meanwhile, some Florida parents are suing DeSantis over his mask ban, saying it violates the state constitution.
A few responses to the news:
Seven districts by our count have said they will do mask mandates. Polling has shown a majority of Florida voters approve of letting school boards make local decisions on this public health and safety issue. DeSantis continues to double down. https://t.co/O8FevSh4wl
— Melissa Ross (@MelissainJax) August 9, 2021
DeSantis is lost. He knows schools are going to do masks, against his will, and he can’t figure out a way to look tough. He’s flailing. https://t.co/l9CoQZPR9x
— Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 9, 2021
News
Top Military Officials on Mandating Vaccine: ‘We Are Responsible for Each Other’s Health and Safety’
The nation’s two top Military officials on Monday explained why the Pentagon is mandating all service members get the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15, or as soon as the FDA announces final approval.
“To defend this nation we need a healthy and ready force,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a memo to all Defense Dept. employees. The vaccines, Sec. Austin added, “will protect you and your family. They will protect you, your ship, and your co-workers.”
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley added that COVID-19 is a threat to “force protection and readiness.”
“We are responsible for each other’s health and safety,” he said, writing by hand on a memo: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a key force protection and readiness issue.”
You can read their memos below:
Pentagon memo on COVID-19 vaccines https://t.co/8iIVusXgDY pic.twitter.com/1s1iR2yRlq
— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) August 9, 2021
Joint Chiefs’ Chair Gen. Milley issues his own letter to the force about mandatory vaccines with a handwritten coda: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a key force protection and readiness issue.” pic.twitter.com/erDn87bu7R
— Paul D. Shinkman (@PDShinkman) August 9, 2021
Task & Purpose reports among the top reasons soldiers at Fort Carson in Colorado gave for not getting vaccinated was: “This is the first time I get to tell the Army NO!”
Trending
- News2 days ago
Buttigieg Busts Fox News Over Uninformed Question on Electric Cars: ‘Tesla Doesn’t Even Have Tailpipes’
- News2 days ago
Dem Lawmaker Drops the Mic With Brutal Demolition of ‘Absurd’ Madison Cawthorn
- COORDINATED CONSPIRACY1 day ago
‘We Have a Conspiracy’: Ex-Federal Prosecutor Connects the Dots After New Trump DOJ Revelations
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Far Right Wing Christian Evangelist Dangerously Preaches ‘You Don’t Have to Wear the Mask – You Got Jesus’
- News1 day ago
Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Can Expect to Be Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy: Legal Expert
- 'SOCIOPATH'1 day ago
Rand Paul Slammed for Anti-Vax ‘Mass Murder’ Manifesto: ‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us – No One Should Follow CDC’
- 'ISN'T QUITE THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS'1 day ago
‘Dumbest Person on Capitol Hill’ Madison Cawthorn Dragged for Trying to Draw Barack Obama – Ted Cruz Comparison
- CRIME1 day ago
Viral Video Shows White DC Cop Punching Black Man 12 Times as Other Officers Do Nothing to Stop Him – Chief Responds