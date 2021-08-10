'BUNCH OF NONSENSE WORDS'
‘Tell Me You’ve Never Read 1984 Without Saying You’ve Never Read 1984’: ‘Moronic’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked Over Odd Tweet
North Carolina freshman Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn added to his litany of odd and disturbing acts Tuesday night when he tried to troll liberals by comparing America in 2021 to the dystopian Orwell novel Nineteen Eighty-Four.
It did not go well for the far right wing Trump acolyte who just turned 26.
“1984 is a great fiction novel to read but it seems like it is becoming the reality we are currently living under more and more each day,” Cawthorn tweeted.
Many noted that all novels are fiction, others observed it sounded like he’s actually never read the book, and some asked what else would one do with a book but read it.
Translation: “I have never read 1984.” https://t.co/8G72sWB1KV
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 11, 2021
Lol this is how I used to start book reports when I couldn’t find the cliffs notes. https://t.co/xK5FiTVpi7
— Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) August 11, 2021
1) A “fiction novel.”
2) He didn’t read it.
3) He didn’t even scan the Cliff Notes.
4) He can barely read Twitter and reply coherently.
4) But here, he is right. And, of course, culpable. https://t.co/p1L6qo0NkA
— David Simon (@AoDespair) August 11, 2021
not only does this read like it was written by somebody who has never read 1984, but it reads like someone who wasn’t even sure it’s a book https://t.co/Yxv5JC0MBX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2021
What are some other great fiction novels to read? https://t.co/s7tiYcBNSq
— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 11, 2021
madison is the kid who didnt do the reading assignment and has to say a bunch of nonsense words to fill up the allotted time for his presentation to the class https://t.co/03NsEdHOdJ
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 11, 2021
“Fiction novel” https://t.co/uuezHP9PsP
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 11, 2021
book report
by: madison cawthorn, congressman https://t.co/Z4mK8O9q7B pic.twitter.com/e3PGjv9ck8
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 11, 2021
tell me you haven’t ever read a novel without telling me you haven’t ever read a novel https://t.co/rfMbwkMcfs
— John Macintosh (@jamacintosh) August 11, 2021
Or, well… https://t.co/02XNb5z6Fn
— William Gibson (@GreatDismal) August 11, 2021
Am I the only one who read this tweet in a little kid voice? https://t.co/uDRua2a9EN
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) August 11, 2021
He 100% hasn’t read 1984. https://t.co/X9uLkQnJZo
— Matt Murchison 💛🐝 (@MattMurchison) August 11, 2021
Truly we can all do anything, as this absolute moronic piece of human garbage is a Representative.
Yes you see life is such a game, like the game called Life.
Yes my voter base, I are smart. https://t.co/B26eNs9iVo
— Blake Wilhelm, One Piece Hype Man (@blakers37) August 11, 2021
The representative’s sophomore copy of the book has been located: https://t.co/TVUQTPX6ho pic.twitter.com/aaT88Okh2W
— scott andreas (@cscotta) August 11, 2021
Tell me you barely passed middle school English without telling me you barely passed middle school English. https://t.co/CTlDXQlJby
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 11, 2021
…tell me you haven’t read 1984, without telling me you haven’t read 1984. https://t.co/0vcPgllCrg
— Garrison Anderson (he/him/his) (@gentlemanTBD) August 11, 2021
This social media tweet post tells me that this man person has never read an actual book publication. https://t.co/2rR47Jo2tK
— Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) August 11, 2021
So you’re saying you never actually read it.
FYI: A novel is fiction.
I could go on about the dumpster fire that is this tweet but I’ll just leave it at saying you’re neither a good man nor a smart man. https://t.co/XUaD97JaGO
— HawaiiDelilah™ — Fully Vaxxed — (@HawaiiDelilah) August 11, 2021
Tell me you’ve never read 1984 without saying you’ve never read 1984. https://t.co/i4kQ4XFiun
— Lauren (@lauren_lilith) August 11, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Buttigieg Busts Fox News Over Uninformed Question on Electric Cars: ‘Tesla Doesn’t Even Have Tailpipes’
- News2 days ago
Dem Lawmaker Drops the Mic With Brutal Demolition of ‘Absurd’ Madison Cawthorn
- COORDINATED CONSPIRACY2 days ago
‘We Have a Conspiracy’: Ex-Federal Prosecutor Connects the Dots After New Trump DOJ Revelations
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Far Right Wing Christian Evangelist Dangerously Preaches ‘You Don’t Have to Wear the Mask – You Got Jesus’
- News2 days ago
Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Can Expect to Be Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy: Legal Expert
- 'ISN'T QUITE THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS'1 day ago
‘Dumbest Person on Capitol Hill’ Madison Cawthorn Dragged for Trying to Draw Barack Obama – Ted Cruz Comparison
- CRIME2 days ago
Viral Video Shows White DC Cop Punching Black Man 12 Times as Other Officers Do Nothing to Stop Him – Chief Responds
- CRIME18 hours ago
There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report