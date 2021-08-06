Greene Suggests Republicans Use Their ‘Second Amendment Rights’ to ‘Welcome’ Biden’s ‘Police State Friends’

White nationalist Stephen Miller, who served for four years as Donald Trump’s speechwriter, senior advisor, and architect of the former president’s anti-immigrant strategy, is now calling for America to effectively impose an iron-curtain policy encircling the United States, banning all immigration – legal and illegal – so everyone in the country, citizen and non-citizen alike, can “assimilate,” and so “we can share our values” with them.

Were America to follow Miller’s advice, the population would immediately decline and the economy would soon be destroyed.

“We need a breather, we need a break, we need a pause,” Miller said at the far right wing Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference, as Mediaite reports.

“After five decades of record immigration, what we need is a timeout so that we can take stock of everybody who’s here, and those who are here lawfully. We can assimilate, we can bring into the middle class, we can solve the poverty issues, we can have one thriving American middle class.”

The audience of almost entirely white conservative students reportedly cheered (video below).

Miller was the driving force behind Trump’s family separation policy that ripped children from their parents at the border, breaking apart thousands of children from their parents with no intention of reuniting them later. The Biden administration has vowed to do everything possible to return those children to their parents, regardless of where in the world they and their families are.

“The reality is we have an obligation as a country to make a decision about how many people to admit to the country, that we think we can responsibly assimilate, that we think we can responsibly absorb, that we think we have a realistic chance of being able to integrate into the broader country so that we can have a strong society, a healthy job market, so we can have an education system that functions, that we can share our values and pass them along to everybody else,” Miller said.

At a time when there are more refugees in the world than at almost any point in history, Miller told his audience: “I’m very proud of the fact that during the Trump administration, we brought refugee numbers to their lowest levels in American history.”

What Miller did not bother to share with his Young America’s Foundation audience is that without immigration U.S. population would immediately decline, and America’s economy would soon be destroyed. Immigrants are the only reason the U.S. population continues to grow.

“On April 26,” The Washington Post noted, “the Census Bureau reported that in the last decade the U.S. population grew at its slowest rate since the Great Depression, and the second-slowest rate for any 10-year period since the nation’s founding. Last week, the government reported that the nation’s birthrate had declined for the sixth straight year, including a precipitous drop in births in December, adding up to fertility rates too low to keep the country’s population growing by births alone.”

Watch: