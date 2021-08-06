RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Greene Suggests Republicans Use Their ‘Second Amendment Rights’ to ‘Welcome’ Biden’s ‘Police State Friends’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gleefully suggested to an Alabama Republican women’s group they could shoot volunteers supporting President Joe Biden’s program to educate Americans door-to-door about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” the Georgia Congresswoman last month told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women in leaked video posted by popular progressive pundit David Pakman, as the Alabama Political Reporter and NBC News report.
The crowd, hearing Alabama was among the least vaccinated states, cheered.
“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names your phone numbers, your cell phone numbers, probably ask for your social security number, and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not,” she lied.
“Yeah, well, what they don’t know is in the south, we all love our Second Amendment rights. And we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” Greene claimed. “They might not like the welcome they get.”
A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9
— David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Assimilate’: White Nationalist Stephen Miller Urges Iron Curtain for America in Call to Ban All Immigration
White nationalist Stephen Miller, who served for four years as Donald Trump’s speechwriter, senior advisor, and architect of the former president’s anti-immigrant strategy, is now calling for America to effectively impose an iron-curtain policy encircling the United States, banning all immigration – legal and illegal – so everyone in the country, citizen and non-citizen alike, can “assimilate,” and so “we can share our values” with them.
Were America to follow Miller’s advice, the population would immediately decline and the economy would soon be destroyed.
“We need a breather, we need a break, we need a pause,” Miller said at the far right wing Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference, as Mediaite reports.
“After five decades of record immigration, what we need is a timeout so that we can take stock of everybody who’s here, and those who are here lawfully. We can assimilate, we can bring into the middle class, we can solve the poverty issues, we can have one thriving American middle class.”
The audience of almost entirely white conservative students reportedly cheered (video below).
Miller was the driving force behind Trump’s family separation policy that ripped children from their parents at the border, breaking apart thousands of children from their parents with no intention of reuniting them later. The Biden administration has vowed to do everything possible to return those children to their parents, regardless of where in the world they and their families are.
“The reality is we have an obligation as a country to make a decision about how many people to admit to the country, that we think we can responsibly assimilate, that we think we can responsibly absorb, that we think we have a realistic chance of being able to integrate into the broader country so that we can have a strong society, a healthy job market, so we can have an education system that functions, that we can share our values and pass them along to everybody else,” Miller said.
At a time when there are more refugees in the world than at almost any point in history, Miller told his audience: “I’m very proud of the fact that during the Trump administration, we brought refugee numbers to their lowest levels in American history.”
What Miller did not bother to share with his Young America’s Foundation audience is that without immigration U.S. population would immediately decline, and America’s economy would soon be destroyed. Immigrants are the only reason the U.S. population continues to grow.
“On April 26,” The Washington Post noted, “the Census Bureau reported that in the last decade the U.S. population grew at its slowest rate since the Great Depression, and the second-slowest rate for any 10-year period since the nation’s founding. Last week, the government reported that the nation’s birthrate had declined for the sixth straight year, including a precipitous drop in births in December, adding up to fertility rates too low to keep the country’s population growing by births alone.”
Watch:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Presidential Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene? Far Right Extremist Congresswoman May Be Testing the Waters
QAnon cultist, conspiracy theorist, antisemitic anti-masker, coronavirus-denying white nationalist, white supremacist, insurrection truther, and Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, may be testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run.
Greene will attend the Iowa State Fair on August 19, according to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, who reports that the “gathering is a traditional platform for White House aspirants.”
Congresswoman Greene, who was stripped of all her committee assignments shortly after being sworn in for promoting the dangerous QAnon cult’s beliefs and for endorsing violence against or the execution of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene “has been touring the country to raise money with Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, who is currently under investigation for possibly violating sex trafficking laws,” Bloomberg adds. “Some Republicans have already discussed plans to distance themselves from Greene at the fair in Iowa, according to two of the people familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity.”
Related:
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Creepy AOC Obsession Rises Again as She Blames Her in False Green New Deal Attack
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Uses Hitler, Holocaust, and Nazi References in Paranoid Anti-Vaxx Attack on Biden
Insurrection ‘Truther’ Marjorie Taylor Greene: FBI Was ‘Involved in Organizing and Carrying Out the Capitol Riot’
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Groveling Before White Supremacists’: GOP Senate Candidate Slammed for ‘Going Fully Anti-Semitic’
A Republican candidate for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) was both criticized for antisemitism and mocked for accidentally yet accurately linking extremism with conservatism on Monday.
Venture capitalist J.D. Vance, whose former boss, billionaire PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel has invested $10 million in a PAC supporting him, posted the strange tweet attacking the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL is a civil rights organization dedicated to “monitoring, tracking and responding to antisemitism in the United States.” Vance is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”
He retweeted this post from disclose.tv and called the ADL “a joke of an organization that just goes after conservatives.”
Remember that the ADL is now a joke of an organization that just goes after conservatives.
Repeat after me: the next stage of deplatforming will be denying access to the financial system. https://t.co/rRIuQl0Iot
— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 26, 2021
Some slammed Vance’s tweet as antisemitic:
It always goes well when demagogues tell angry white men that the Jews control their economic future and are against them. https://t.co/zjALG5YwNu
— Bill Bold (@WilliamBold2) July 26, 2021
…and J.D. Vance has apparently decided that going fully anti-Semitic is the key to winning a Senate seat. https://t.co/wLXIHguJiw
— Swiss Army Nerd (@wesmorgan1) July 26, 2021
I see we’ve hit the JEEEEEWS CONTROL THE BANKS!! stage of Vance’s campaign.
<sigh> https://t.co/eJbdU1LrUI
— Audley: hiding her sins with paint (@AudleyZDarke) July 26, 2021
Look, instead of coming up with a clever, sarcastic dunk on J.D. Vance, let’s just all calm down and admit he’s complaining about secret Jewish control over the banks https://t.co/T2EmDquefX
— jesse taylor (@jesseltaylor) July 26, 2021
JD Vance is an antisemite. Pass it on. https://t.co/SDsC6bXv1g
— Alexandra Zapruder (@AZapruder) July 26, 2021
Remember when this mook actually wrote a book of nuance and memory? now he’s an asshat groveling before white supremacists and oppressive shitsloops he sails right toward the horizon of his oblivion. https://t.co/LOGFHppRFo
— Dileep Rao🇺🇸 (@leepers500) July 26, 2021
He’s going full Nazi now https://t.co/7vQTmoYpFB
— rabidwvufan🌊 (@AmyAyers16) July 26, 2021
Coincidentally, Vance’s main primary opponent is Jewish.
Vance can’t possibly out-crazy Mandel; all he’s got left is anti-Semitism. https://t.co/32yfJzv230
— Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) July 26, 2021
Who was that other guy who ran for office after he wrote a shitty book and got obsessed with Jews.
— Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) July 26, 2021
this is blatantly antisemitic https://t.co/XBKOe6hGff
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2021
Nice way to say “Jews control the financial systems” there. https://t.co/YAHipTPZaf
— ((( Glenn Hauman ))) (@GlennHauman) July 26, 2021
Ah, yes. Self-identified “Christian” dog-whistles a warning that liberal Jews (the ADL is an organization that fights anti-Semitism) will deny all access “to the financial system” to anyone else.
Anti-Semitism much?
Dude: Space laser your account.
— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) July 26, 2021
Others just mocked him for accidentally speaking the truth about “extremist and hate movements.”
So you admit that “uncovering and disrupting the financial pipelines that support extremist and hate movements” is “going after conservatives?” Interesting. https://t.co/lGNFUfUD7K
— Jay LIT AF Adams (@Jayman_IWS) July 26, 2021
The Venn diagram of extremist hate groups and “conservatives” is a circle.
Maybe that’s your problem, not the ADL. https://t.co/gav0GO5z3L
— Fully Vaxxed Karen won’t “Move on” (@geokaren) July 26, 2021
You just took the side of extremist hate movements. Out loud.
— minnesorta (@minnesorta) July 26, 2021
Big fan of extremist hate groups are we?
— A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) July 26, 2021
Repeat after me: if you see “extremist and hate movements” and immediately think “conservatives”, conservatives may have an extremism problem.
— Tom Wills (@foot_on_foot) July 26, 2021
So, you admit that the extremists and hate groups are all conservatives? https://t.co/YDBtYby2Vf
— Attitude with a side of freckles (@HazeyDaisey17) July 26, 2021
