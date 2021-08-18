Joint Chiefs Chairman Blasts News Reports: ‘Nothing Indicated Collapse’ of Afghanistan in 11 Days

Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel spoke Saturday at a “Party In The Park,” an annual event hosted by Ohioans for Concealed Carry in Powell, Ohio, where he once again declared that if elected to office, he’ll work to ensure that Americans with “Judeo-Christian values” are “instilling God” in all aspects of society.

“In this country right now, we’re in a fight,” Mandel said. “We’re in a fight against the radical left, who are trying to take away our guns. We’re in a fight against the secular left, which is trying to take God out of all aspects in our life. My feeling is we shouldn’t be watering down our Judeo-Christian values; we should be doubling down on those Judeo-Christian values and instilling God in all aspects of the classroom, of work, and of society.”

“When I get to Washington, I’m going to make decisions with two documents in hand,” he added. “With the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.”

Following his remarks, Mandel took questions from the audience, including one from an attendee who called for the abolition of the U.S. Postal Service because he was upset about having “to wait for our neighbor to bring our mail over.”

Mandel sympathized, falsely claiming that the existence of the U.S. Postal Service is unconstitutional and vowing to work to eliminate it if he’s elected to Congress.

“I agree that [it’s] completely incompetent and could never stand up in the private sector,” Mandel said. “But there’s a bigger issue here. And this is what I’m going to do when I get to Washington: I’m going to post on the wall of my office the United States Constitution, and right next to it, I’m going to post an organizational chart of the federal government. And for every agency, sub-agency, bureau, department—all these departments we’ve never even heard of in the bowels of the federal government—I’m going to work with people like [Sen.] Rand Paul and [Reps.] Thomas Massie and Jim Jordan and others to try to eliminate all these departments that are never called for in the Constitution.”

“We need warriors going to Washington to cut their funding and eliminate them whole hog,” Mandel declared.

Given Mandel’s supposed reverence for the Constitution, one would assume that he’d be familiar with Article 1, Section 8, which explicitly gives Congress, among other things, the power to “establish post offices and post roads.”

This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.