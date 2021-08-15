News
Harrowing Videos Capture Proud Boys’ Violence at Anti-Vaxx Rally in Downtown Los Angeles: Reports
Shocking video emerged of street fighting in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
TV producer Andrew Kimmell, the former head of live video at BuzzFeed News, posted videos of a stomping at an anti-vaxx, Proud Boys rally.
One of the Proud Boys keeps following me around and pointing me out to his crew. Not many other press in here as they’ve been attacking them at the last several protests.
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021
Extremism researcher Nick Martin located a different video of the scene that reportedly documents an attack on journalists.
Another video angle on the same violence in Los Angeles. https://t.co/QyPKYExbbm
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 14, 2021
One person was stabbed, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“A crowd of several hundred people, many holding American flags and signs calling for ‘medical freedom,’ had descended on City Hall around 2 p.m. for the planned rally,” the newspaper reported. “A fight erupted on the corner of 1st and Spring streets shortly after 2:30 p.m., as counterprotesters in all black and anti-vaccine demonstrators draped in American flag garb and memorabilia bearing former President Trump’s face traded punches and threw items at one another.”
Adam Kiefer tries to fight counter protesters, didn’t work out well for him pic.twitter.com/hOvzPs5rdQ
— waterspider (@waterspider__) August 14, 2021
KPCC reporter Frank Stoltze says he was attacked.
Dominion Judge Destroyed Trump’s Attorneys ‘Like a Raptor Dismantling Its Prey’: Legal Analyst
In a column for MSNBC, Loyola Law School, professor Jessica Levinson surveyed the aftermath of a ruling in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation proceedings made by Federal Judge Carl Nichols and claimed things don’t look good at all for attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
In fact, Levinson stated, she sees no way the three supporters of Donald Trump won’t face serious consequences after reading the blistering 44-page decision written by Nichols that she described as being filled with “a healthy dose of judicial derision.”
As Levinson notes, Judge Nichols is a Trump appointee and, based his ruling, the three being sued should be very concerned about what comes next.
Judge Carl Nichols who presided over the case is no liberal darling — he was appointed by none other than Trump himself. And the disdain that the federal judge showed for the statements made, and defenses waged by Powell, Giuliani and Lindell was palpable,” she wrote before adding, “Nichols quickly rejected Powell’s first defense: that a reasonable person could not believe many of her comments about the 2020 election were statements of fact. It is ‘simply not the law that provably false statements cannot be actionable if made in the context of an election,’ Nichols wrote. Put another way, if you lie about a person or other legal entity, you can be sued for defamation, even if the lie is made about an election.”
Writing, “Nichols then proceeded to ruthlessly reject Powell and Lindell’s argument that Dominion’s allegation failed to show that the defendants knew — or recklessly disregarded — that the purportedly defamatory statements were false,” Levinson added, “Nichols also rejected Giuliani’s argument, which said the case should dismissed because Dominion didn’t ask for the right type of damages to recover in the suit.”
After ticking off the various comments made by the judge, the law professor praised the work Nichol’s put into his decision by writing, “There is something truly cathartic about reading a jurist, whether appointed by a Republican or a Democrat, reject Powell, Lindell and Giuliani’s arguments like a raptor dismantling its prey,” before noting the court is operating exactly as it should.
“That the opinion, concerning whether some of Trump’s biggest public supporters can be sued for defamation, was written by a Trump appointee is hugely important. It shows us that many of the federal judges elevated in the last four years are not in fact just political actors in robes. Instead, they are jurists whose job it is to apply the facts of each case to the law and make a determination, regardless of whether or not it is bad for the person who appointed them to their venerated position,” she wrote before predicting, “Dominion’s defamation suits may be the best legal avenue to hold Powell, Lindell and Giuliani accountable for what appears to be a vast web of lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion’s case is already successful in that they’ve made it to a trial on the merits. Should they win outright, the case could serve as a massive warning against the next group of liars who seek to undermine our elections.”
News
Dallas Official Defends His Mask Mandate: Right Now ‘Your Child Will Wait for Another Child to Die’ to Get an ICU Bed
The top Dallas County official who fought Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in court this week and won the right to legally implement a mask mandate is defending his decision to do so by explaining just how bad the coronavirus situation is right now.
“In Dallas we have zero ICU beds left for children,” Judge Clay Jenkins explained Friday. “The means if your child’s in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect and needs an ICU bed, or, more likely, if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don’t have one.”
“Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will not get on a ventilator.”
Judge Jenkins also noted that by and large the mask mandate has been well received by Dallas County residents, except for the “couple hundred people every night outside of my house screaming curse words at my children.”
Gov. Abbott has not only refused to institute mask or vaccine mandates, he has banned any local government or agency from ordering one.
“We have 0 ICU beds left for children … Your child will wait for another child to die.”
— Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pic.twitter.com/A9nAy78ZUc
— The Recount (@therecount) August 13, 2021
News
MSNBC Without Maddow? Network’s Top Anchor ‘Seriously Considering’ Quitting: Report
For more than a dozen years Rachel Maddow has been the face of MSNBC, keeping the network’s mostly liberal and growing base of viewers informed five nights a week. But according to The Daily Beast, the 48-year old Emmy and Grammy award-winning anchor is “seriously considering” leaving when her contract expires next year.
It’s hard to imagine the news without Maddow, the 2022 midterms, or the 2024 presidential election without her insight, expertise, self-effacing wit, and dogged determination to inform.
The Daily Beast says Maddow could leave “as negotiations drag on and the temptation to take her brand elsewhere or start her own lucrative media company has grown.” She has “in recent months increasingly expressed openness to exiting when her deal ends, citing a desire to spend more time with her family and the toll of hosting a nightly program since 2008.”
A Rhodes Scholar who earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in politics at Oxford, Maddow “has occasionally dropped hints about professional burnout. During her Monday evening broadcast, she informed viewers that a two-week break she took earlier this month was the longest vacation she’s taken in her entire life. And during a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Maddow said she realized that between writing a book and hosting her show, she barely has any time to herself.”
“I’m realizing now—10, 11 years into this—that it’s fine to work long days,” she told the Times. “But it’s not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years.”
Read the entire report at The Daily Beast
