News
‘Huge Mistake’: Republican Former Defense Secretary Reveals Trump’s Tragic Blunder in Afghanistan
Editor’s note: Chuck Hagel is the Republican former U.S. Senator from Nebraska who served from 1997 to 2009.
Barack Obama’s former defense secretary revealed the “huge mistake” Donald Trump made to ensure Afghanistan’s swift collapse.
Chuck Hagel, who led the Department of Defense from 2013 to 2015, said the collapse was set in motion early last year by former president Trump, and he said that mistake was entirely avoidable.
“That process started early last year when President Trump decided that we were coming out, and he said to the nation, we’re going to be out by May of this year, and he started the peace process without including the Afghan government,” Hagel said. “That was a huge mistake, in my opinion — same thing we did in Vietnam. Well, once we did that, that sent a very, very clear signal not only to the Taliban but also to the Afghan forces and the Afghan government that we were leaving them behind. We were coming out no matter what, and the Taliban understood that.”
“In fact, I mentioned in the last two years they’ve gained ground,” he added. “Any measurement of where the Taliban has been and was going over the last two years was that they were controlling more than half, maybe 60 percent of Afghanistan, so if anybody was just paying attention to this a little bit, you’d understand where this was going. But when President Trump said, we’re coming out, we did the Doha peace agreement with the Taliban, and then we went back to the Afghan government and said, now, you’ll live with this. You’re going to release 5,000 prisoners and one, two, three, four, five — well, it was pretty clear.”
Image: U.S. Army photo by Tommy Gilligan, USMA Public Affairs via Flickr
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Harrowing Videos Capture Proud Boys’ Violence at Anti-Vaxx Rally in Downtown Los Angeles: Reports
Shocking video emerged of street fighting in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
TV producer Andrew Kimmell, the former head of live video at BuzzFeed News, posted videos of a stomping at an anti-vaxx, Proud Boys rally.
One of the Proud Boys keeps following me around and pointing me out to his crew. Not many other press in here as they’ve been attacking them at the last several protests.
— Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021
Extremism researcher Nick Martin located a different video of the scene that reportedly documents an attack on journalists.
Another video angle on the same violence in Los Angeles. https://t.co/QyPKYExbbm
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) August 14, 2021
One person was stabbed, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“A crowd of several hundred people, many holding American flags and signs calling for ‘medical freedom,’ had descended on City Hall around 2 p.m. for the planned rally,” the newspaper reported. “A fight erupted on the corner of 1st and Spring streets shortly after 2:30 p.m., as counterprotesters in all black and anti-vaccine demonstrators draped in American flag garb and memorabilia bearing former President Trump’s face traded punches and threw items at one another.”
Adam Kiefer tries to fight counter protesters, didn’t work out well for him pic.twitter.com/hOvzPs5rdQ
— waterspider (@waterspider__) August 14, 2021
KPCC reporter Frank Stoltze says he was attacked.
News
Dominion Judge Destroyed Trump’s Attorneys ‘Like a Raptor Dismantling Its Prey’: Legal Analyst
In a column for MSNBC, Loyola Law School, professor Jessica Levinson surveyed the aftermath of a ruling in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation proceedings made by Federal Judge Carl Nichols and claimed things don’t look good at all for attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
In fact, Levinson stated, she sees no way the three supporters of Donald Trump won’t face serious consequences after reading the blistering 44-page decision written by Nichols that she described as being filled with “a healthy dose of judicial derision.”
As Levinson notes, Judge Nichols is a Trump appointee and, based his ruling, the three being sued should be very concerned about what comes next.
Judge Carl Nichols who presided over the case is no liberal darling — he was appointed by none other than Trump himself. And the disdain that the federal judge showed for the statements made, and defenses waged by Powell, Giuliani and Lindell was palpable,” she wrote before adding, “Nichols quickly rejected Powell’s first defense: that a reasonable person could not believe many of her comments about the 2020 election were statements of fact. It is ‘simply not the law that provably false statements cannot be actionable if made in the context of an election,’ Nichols wrote. Put another way, if you lie about a person or other legal entity, you can be sued for defamation, even if the lie is made about an election.”
Writing, “Nichols then proceeded to ruthlessly reject Powell and Lindell’s argument that Dominion’s allegation failed to show that the defendants knew — or recklessly disregarded — that the purportedly defamatory statements were false,” Levinson added, “Nichols also rejected Giuliani’s argument, which said the case should dismissed because Dominion didn’t ask for the right type of damages to recover in the suit.”
After ticking off the various comments made by the judge, the law professor praised the work Nichol’s put into his decision by writing, “There is something truly cathartic about reading a jurist, whether appointed by a Republican or a Democrat, reject Powell, Lindell and Giuliani’s arguments like a raptor dismantling its prey,” before noting the court is operating exactly as it should.
“That the opinion, concerning whether some of Trump’s biggest public supporters can be sued for defamation, was written by a Trump appointee is hugely important. It shows us that many of the federal judges elevated in the last four years are not in fact just political actors in robes. Instead, they are jurists whose job it is to apply the facts of each case to the law and make a determination, regardless of whether or not it is bad for the person who appointed them to their venerated position,” she wrote before predicting, “Dominion’s defamation suits may be the best legal avenue to hold Powell, Lindell and Giuliani accountable for what appears to be a vast web of lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion’s case is already successful in that they’ve made it to a trial on the merits. Should they win outright, the case could serve as a massive warning against the next group of liars who seek to undermine our elections.”
News
Dallas Official Defends His Mask Mandate: Right Now ‘Your Child Will Wait for Another Child to Die’ to Get an ICU Bed
The top Dallas County official who fought Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in court this week and won the right to legally implement a mask mandate is defending his decision to do so by explaining just how bad the coronavirus situation is right now.
“In Dallas we have zero ICU beds left for children,” Judge Clay Jenkins explained Friday. “The means if your child’s in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect and needs an ICU bed, or, more likely, if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don’t have one.”
“Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will not get on a ventilator.”
Judge Jenkins also noted that by and large the mask mandate has been well received by Dallas County residents, except for the “couple hundred people every night outside of my house screaming curse words at my children.”
Gov. Abbott has not only refused to institute mask or vaccine mandates, he has banned any local government or agency from ordering one.
“We have 0 ICU beds left for children … Your child will wait for another child to die.”
— Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pic.twitter.com/A9nAy78ZUc
— The Recount (@therecount) August 13, 2021
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Begin a Criminal Investigation’: George Conway Explains What Laws Trump Broke After Election Defeat
- OPINION2 days ago
‘#TrumpIsALaughingStock’ Trends as Americans Mock Right Wingers’ Belief Today Would Be #TrumpReinstatement Day
- AYKM?2 days ago
DeSantis Says ‘Deal With’ It as Coronavirus ‘Waves’ Rage Through Florida
- News2 days ago
Dallas Official Defends His Mask Mandate: Right Now ‘Your Child Will Wait for Another Child to Die’ to Get an ICU Bed
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
Four School Teachers in One Florida County Die in One Day From COVID as DeSantis Continues to Ban Mask Mandates
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Activist Pushes Right Wing Conspiracy Theory: COVID Vaccine Designed to ‘Prevent People From Procreating’
- News1 day ago
Dominion Judge Destroyed Trump’s Attorneys ‘Like a Raptor Dismantling Its Prey’: Legal Analyst
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
Report Details ‘Doomsday Scenario’ for America if Newsom Loses the California Recall