News
Dominion Judge Destroyed Trump’s Attorneys ‘Like a Raptor Dismantling Its Prey’: Legal Analyst
In a column for MSNBC, Loyola Law School, professor Jessica Levinson surveyed the aftermath of a ruling in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation proceedings made by Federal Judge Carl Nichols and claimed things don’t look good at all for attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
In fact, Levinson stated, she sees no way the three supporters of Donald Trump won’t face serious consequences after reading the blistering 44-page decision written by Nichols that she described as being filled with “a healthy dose of judicial derision.”
As Levinson notes, Judge Nichols is a Trump appointee and, based his ruling, the three being sued should be very concerned about what comes next.
Judge Carl Nichols who presided over the case is no liberal darling — he was appointed by none other than Trump himself. And the disdain that the federal judge showed for the statements made, and defenses waged by Powell, Giuliani and Lindell was palpable,” she wrote before adding, “Nichols quickly rejected Powell’s first defense: that a reasonable person could not believe many of her comments about the 2020 election were statements of fact. It is ‘simply not the law that provably false statements cannot be actionable if made in the context of an election,’ Nichols wrote. Put another way, if you lie about a person or other legal entity, you can be sued for defamation, even if the lie is made about an election.”
Writing, “Nichols then proceeded to ruthlessly reject Powell and Lindell’s argument that Dominion’s allegation failed to show that the defendants knew — or recklessly disregarded — that the purportedly defamatory statements were false,” Levinson added, “Nichols also rejected Giuliani’s argument, which said the case should dismissed because Dominion didn’t ask for the right type of damages to recover in the suit.”
After ticking off the various comments made by the judge, the law professor praised the work Nichol’s put into his decision by writing, “There is something truly cathartic about reading a jurist, whether appointed by a Republican or a Democrat, reject Powell, Lindell and Giuliani’s arguments like a raptor dismantling its prey,” before noting the court is operating exactly as it should.
“That the opinion, concerning whether some of Trump’s biggest public supporters can be sued for defamation, was written by a Trump appointee is hugely important. It shows us that many of the federal judges elevated in the last four years are not in fact just political actors in robes. Instead, they are jurists whose job it is to apply the facts of each case to the law and make a determination, regardless of whether or not it is bad for the person who appointed them to their venerated position,” she wrote before predicting, “Dominion’s defamation suits may be the best legal avenue to hold Powell, Lindell and Giuliani accountable for what appears to be a vast web of lies about the 2020 presidential election. Dominion’s case is already successful in that they’ve made it to a trial on the merits. Should they win outright, the case could serve as a massive warning against the next group of liars who seek to undermine our elections.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Dallas Official Defends His Mask Mandate: Right Now ‘Your Child Will Wait for Another Child to Die’ to Get an ICU Bed
The top Dallas County official who fought Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in court this week and won the right to legally implement a mask mandate is defending his decision to do so by explaining just how bad the coronavirus situation is right now.
“In Dallas we have zero ICU beds left for children,” Judge Clay Jenkins explained Friday. “The means if your child’s in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect and needs an ICU bed, or, more likely, if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don’t have one.”
“Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will not get on a ventilator.”
Judge Jenkins also noted that by and large the mask mandate has been well received by Dallas County residents, except for the “couple hundred people every night outside of my house screaming curse words at my children.”
Gov. Abbott has not only refused to institute mask or vaccine mandates, he has banned any local government or agency from ordering one.
“We have 0 ICU beds left for children … Your child will wait for another child to die.”
— Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pic.twitter.com/A9nAy78ZUc
— The Recount (@therecount) August 13, 2021
News
MSNBC Without Maddow? Network’s Top Anchor ‘Seriously Considering’ Quitting: Report
For more than a dozen years Rachel Maddow has been the face of MSNBC, keeping the network’s mostly liberal and growing base of viewers informed five nights a week. But according to The Daily Beast, the 48-year old Emmy and Grammy award-winning anchor is “seriously considering” leaving when her contract expires next year.
It’s hard to imagine the news without Maddow, the 2022 midterms, or the 2024 presidential election without her insight, expertise, self-effacing wit, and dogged determination to inform.
The Daily Beast says Maddow could leave “as negotiations drag on and the temptation to take her brand elsewhere or start her own lucrative media company has grown.” She has “in recent months increasingly expressed openness to exiting when her deal ends, citing a desire to spend more time with her family and the toll of hosting a nightly program since 2008.”
A Rhodes Scholar who earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in politics at Oxford, Maddow “has occasionally dropped hints about professional burnout. During her Monday evening broadcast, she informed viewers that a two-week break she took earlier this month was the longest vacation she’s taken in her entire life. And during a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Maddow said she realized that between writing a book and hosting her show, she barely has any time to herself.”
“I’m realizing now—10, 11 years into this—that it’s fine to work long days,” she told the Times. “But it’s not good for you to work incessant long days, five days a week, 50 weeks a year for 10 years.”
Read the entire report at The Daily Beast
News
Trump Endorses Man Who Was at the Capitol Jan. 6 and Who Bragged About Exposing Man’s Genitals to Unsuspecting Women
Donald Trump on Thursday issued an endorsement in a U.S. House race to Derrick Van Orden for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district. Van Orden was at the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and bragged about exposing another man’s genitals, a hospital patient, to two unsuspecting women.
Van Orden, a Republican who previously ran for Congress but lost in the primaries “went to Washington on Jan. 6 ? a trip paid for with leftover campaign funds ? to rally with other pro-Trump supporters who were trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory,” HuffPost reports. “Van Orden claimed that he never set foot on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, but as The Daily Beast reported, a photo from that day shows otherwise.”
On his campaign website Van Orden describes himself as “an American patriot, retired Navy SEAL, husband, father, grandfather, and Christian.”
In an op-ed for the La Crosse Tribune he claims he “traveled to Washington, DC for meetings and to stand for the integrity of our electoral system as a citizen and at the behest of my neighbors here in Western Wisconsin.”
Never before in American history has there been any call to travel to Washington, D.C. to stand for the integrity of our electoral system, nor was there any significant fraud that would make such a trip necessary.
He notes he was not at the Capitol alone.
“Two of my friends, both combat veterans, and I stood on the parapet that lines the perimeter of the grounds and watched what should have been an expression of free speech devolve into one of the most tragic incidents in the history of our nation.”
“When it became clear that a protest had become a mob, I left the area as to remain there could be construed as tacitly approving this unlawful conduct.”
The Daily Beast reports it “confirmed that Van Orden would have had to cross police barricades to reach that area.”
“As for Van Orden’s campaign expenses surrounding Jan. 6, it’s unclear how they relate to Van Orden’s attendance,” The Daily Beast adds. “Federal Election Commission regulations state that travel expenses must be “directly related to the campaign.” Van Orden—who wrote off roughly $4,000 in transportation and D.C. hotel costs around Jan. 6 for him, his wife, and a campaign staffer—lost his race in November and didn’t declare his 2022 candidacy until April.”
A former Navy SEAL, Van Orden blames “ineffectual” then-President Barack Obama for the deaths of two SEALs in Benghazi.
“In 2015,” HuffPost reports, “Van Orden published ‘Book of Man: A Navy Seal’s Guide to the Lost Art of Manhood,’ about the lessons he learned from being a Navy SEAL. In the book, as the La Crosse Tribune reported in 2020, Van Orden describes an incident in which he surprised two unsuspecting women by showing them a lieutenant’s swollen genitals (his ‘ball sack huge as a cantaloupe’).”
He told the paper that he was “instructing two junior Medical Corps officers in recognition and treatment” ? even though he never identified the two “cute girls” as medical officers in the book.
On the issues, the first one he mentions is masks for school children during the coronavirus pandemic. They should be “optional,” he says, attacking “dismissive school boards.”
He opposes the LGBTQ Equality Act,
Van Orden also claims the second impeachment of Donald Trump “for purely political reasons” “called [him] back into public service, this time as a candidate for Congress in the 3rd District of his beloved State of Wisconsin.”
This is the pinned post on Van Orden’s Facebook page:
Trending
- CRIME3 days ago
‘Mounting Evidence of Trump’s Criminal Intent’: Experts Say Latest Scandal Leaves DOJ ‘No Choice’ but to Indict
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Former US Attorney Reveals He Resigned Rather Than Be Fired for Not Supporting Trump Voter Fraud Lies
- News3 days ago
COVID in Texas Is So Bad a County Judge Just Overruled Gov. Abbott and Declared an Emergency Requiring Masks
- 'CONSCIOUSNESS OF GUILT'2 days ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls for SDNY Criminal Insider Trading Investigation Into Rand Paul
- CRIME2 days ago
Text Messages Show Matt Gaetz’s ‘Wingman’ Arranging Meetings Involving the Congressman, Women and Drugs
- IF THE SHIRT FITS2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy Is Selling Shirts That Say ‘Moron’ So Everyone Knows Who His Supporters Are
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump-Loving Minnesota GOP Strategist Arrested for Underage Sex Trafficking
- News2 days ago
MSNBC Without Maddow? Network’s Top Anchor ‘Seriously Considering’ Quitting: Report