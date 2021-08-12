RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right Wing ‘Astroturf’ Group Training Thousands to Run for School Boards in Fight Against ‘Socialist Brainwashing’
FreedomWorks, the astroturf organizing and advocacy group, is among the right-wing organizations spreading fear of the teaching of the racial history of the United States to motivate conservative activists to run for school board seats nationwide.
Such right-wing fearmongering is framed around the term ”critical race theory,” an academic framework for analyzing systemic racism. Right-wing activists, religious-right groups, and Republican political operatives have spent the past year using inflammatory, red-baiting claims about critical race theory to fan fears and racial resentments among conservative parents and justify laws banning schools from exploring racism in American history, institutions, and culture.
Right Wing Watch recently reported on the right-wing Leadership Institute’s project to help candidates “take over” local school boards by running campaigns focused on their conception of critical race theory. FreedomWorks, a group funded by corporate interests and right-wing foundations, has its own operation to encourage right-wing takeovers of local school boards.
In an email sent to its supporters Wednesday, FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said the group has held 66 events in 10 states, training more than 2,000 activists and recruiting candidates to run for school board. The group’s “Parents Know BEST” initiative is also nearing completion of a six-week online “academy” to train people to run school board campaigns.
The Wednesday email charges that “leftists” are trying to shut down FreedomWorks’ efforts “so they can have free reign to indoctrinate children with their Marxist ideology.” The group wants to get right-wing activists elected to school boards where “they can take direct action to root out CRT and any other left-wing indoctrination.”
In a “Stop Socialist Brainwashing Survey” sent to supporters via text message this week, FreedomWorks asked a series of loaded questions about critical race theory before asking for money to “continue mobilizing the nation’s largest grassroots network to STOP the far-Left’s Socialist Brainwashing schemes.”
For example, the survey asserts, “According to Critical Race Theory, shredding the Constitution, the rule of law, and teaching children to hate everything that’s made the United States the greatest and freest nation in human history is the only way to ‘fix’ America’s supposed ‘systemically racist’ institutions.” It then asks:
Do you OPPOSE teaching children that the only way to “fix” America is to hate everything that’s made the U.S. the greatest and freest country in human history, and to transform our Republic into a socialist “utopia?”
FreedomWorks is also mobilizing opposition to federal voting rights legislation and raising money to help Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in 2022 by targeting 21 Democratic representatives in districts won by Donald Trump in 2016 and exploiting upcoming Republican-controlled redistricting efforts that Brandon hopes could make a couple dozen additional Democratic members more vulnerable.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Greene Suggests Republicans Use Their ‘Second Amendment Rights’ to ‘Welcome’ Biden’s ‘Police State Friends’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gleefully suggested to an Alabama Republican women’s group they could shoot volunteers supporting President Joe Biden’s program to educate Americans door-to-door about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” the Georgia Congresswoman last month told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women in leaked video posted by popular progressive pundit David Pakman, as the Alabama Political Reporter and NBC News report.
The crowd, hearing Alabama was among the least vaccinated states, cheered.
“Well, Joe Biden wants to come talk to you guys. He’s going to be sending one of his police state friends to your front door to knock on the door, take down your name, your address, your family members’ names your phone numbers, your cell phone numbers, probably ask for your social security number, and whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not,” she lied.
“Yeah, well, what they don’t know is in the south, we all love our Second Amendment rights. And we’re not real big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we?” Greene claimed. “They might not like the welcome they get.”
A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9
— David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Assimilate’: White Nationalist Stephen Miller Urges Iron Curtain for America in Call to Ban All Immigration
White nationalist Stephen Miller, who served for four years as Donald Trump’s speechwriter, senior advisor, and architect of the former president’s anti-immigrant strategy, is now calling for America to effectively impose an iron-curtain policy encircling the United States, banning all immigration – legal and illegal – so everyone in the country, citizen and non-citizen alike, can “assimilate,” and so “we can share our values” with them.
Were America to follow Miller’s advice, the population would immediately decline and the economy would soon be destroyed.
“We need a breather, we need a break, we need a pause,” Miller said at the far right wing Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference, as Mediaite reports.
“After five decades of record immigration, what we need is a timeout so that we can take stock of everybody who’s here, and those who are here lawfully. We can assimilate, we can bring into the middle class, we can solve the poverty issues, we can have one thriving American middle class.”
The audience of almost entirely white conservative students reportedly cheered (video below).
Miller was the driving force behind Trump’s family separation policy that ripped children from their parents at the border, breaking apart thousands of children from their parents with no intention of reuniting them later. The Biden administration has vowed to do everything possible to return those children to their parents, regardless of where in the world they and their families are.
“The reality is we have an obligation as a country to make a decision about how many people to admit to the country, that we think we can responsibly assimilate, that we think we can responsibly absorb, that we think we have a realistic chance of being able to integrate into the broader country so that we can have a strong society, a healthy job market, so we can have an education system that functions, that we can share our values and pass them along to everybody else,” Miller said.
At a time when there are more refugees in the world than at almost any point in history, Miller told his audience: “I’m very proud of the fact that during the Trump administration, we brought refugee numbers to their lowest levels in American history.”
What Miller did not bother to share with his Young America’s Foundation audience is that without immigration U.S. population would immediately decline, and America’s economy would soon be destroyed. Immigrants are the only reason the U.S. population continues to grow.
“On April 26,” The Washington Post noted, “the Census Bureau reported that in the last decade the U.S. population grew at its slowest rate since the Great Depression, and the second-slowest rate for any 10-year period since the nation’s founding. Last week, the government reported that the nation’s birthrate had declined for the sixth straight year, including a precipitous drop in births in December, adding up to fertility rates too low to keep the country’s population growing by births alone.”
Watch:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Presidential Candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene? Far Right Extremist Congresswoman May Be Testing the Waters
QAnon cultist, conspiracy theorist, antisemitic anti-masker, coronavirus-denying white nationalist, white supremacist, insurrection truther, and Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, may be testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run.
Greene will attend the Iowa State Fair on August 19, according to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, who reports that the “gathering is a traditional platform for White House aspirants.”
Congresswoman Greene, who was stripped of all her committee assignments shortly after being sworn in for promoting the dangerous QAnon cult’s beliefs and for endorsing violence against or the execution of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene “has been touring the country to raise money with Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, who is currently under investigation for possibly violating sex trafficking laws,” Bloomberg adds. “Some Republicans have already discussed plans to distance themselves from Greene at the fair in Iowa, according to two of the people familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Creepy AOC Obsession Rises Again as She Blames Her in False Green New Deal Attack
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Uses Hitler, Holocaust, and Nazi References in Paranoid Anti-Vaxx Attack on Biden
Insurrection ‘Truther’ Marjorie Taylor Greene: FBI Was ‘Involved in Organizing and Carrying Out the Capitol Riot’
